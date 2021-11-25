Log in
    500188   INE267A01025

HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED

(500188)
Hindustan Zinc : wins three recognitions at Global Sustainability Leadership Awards

11/25/2021 | 02:40am EST
  • The recognitions include 'Sustainable Business of the Year,' 'Sustainable Water Management Award,' and 'Business Transformation Award.'

Udaipur, 23rd November Tuesday: Leading the way for green and sustainable operations, Hindustan Zinc has been conferred with three big accolades at the Global Sustainability Leadership Awards. India's largest producer of Zinc-Lead-Silver, Hindustan Zinc won under the categories of 'Sustainable Business of the Year,' 'Sustainable Water Management Award,' and 'Business Transformation Award'. The award ceremony was held in Mumbai by World Sustainability, a non-profit organisation committed to advocating for sustainable leadership.

"These awards recognise the constant endeavour of incorporating sustainability as a practice in our operations," Hindustan Zinc's CEO, Mr. Arun Misra, stated upon winning the awards."At Hindustan Zinc, we have set a strategic roadmap towards achieving Net Zero 2050 and all our innovations are aligned on this. We are taking concrete and effective steps on responsible water stewardship, reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, and tackling climate change. These recognitions push us further in accomplishing our Sustainability Goals 2025."

As leaders in sustainable mining, Hindustan Zinc's unrelenting approach to sustainability has proven to be a significant catalyst for long-term, value-driven growth. Their sustainability emphasis continues on ensuring the best use of natural resources, reducing carbon emissions, maintaining safe operations, and leveraging renewable energy sources. Hindustan Zinc has planned to invest $1bn over the next five years to go green, focusing on smart, safe and sustainable operations.

The company believes in the philosophy to reduce, reuse and recycle water in order to optimise consumption and provide more water for the communities' use. Being a 2.41x water positive company, HZL has developed state-of-the-art technologies like Sewage Treatment Plants and Dry Tailing Plants for efficient management and recycling of water. These efforts are aligned with the company's Sustainability Goal 2025 of becoming 5x water positive and savings of 0.5 million tCO2e GHG emissions. The organisation has been steadily increasing its use of low-carbon and low-emission technology, expanding its renewable energy capacity, and lowering its overall GHG emissions.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group Company, is one of the world's largest and India's only integrated producer of Zinc-Lead and Silver. The Company has its Headquarter at Udaipur in the State of Rajasthan where it has its Zinc-Lead mines and smelting complexes. Hindustan Zinc is self-sufficient in power with captive thermal power plants and also has ventured into green energy by setting up wind power plants. The Company is ranked 1st in Asia-Pacific and globally 7th in Dow Jones Sustainability Index in 2020 amongst Mining & Metal companies. Hindustan Zinc is a certified Water Positive Company, a member of the FTSE4Good Index and has scored 'A' rating by CDP for climate change.

Being a people-first company, Hindustan Zinc believes in inculcating the values of Trust and Excellence to have a culture of high-performance in its workforce. The company takes pride in having some of the best-in-class people practices and employee centric initiatives, which have certified Hindustan Zinc as - 'Great Place to Work 2021', 'Company with Great Managers 2020' by People Business and the People First HR Excellence Award.

As a socially responsible corporate, Hindustan Zinc has been relentlessly working to improve the lives of rural and tribal people residing near its business locations. The company is amongst the Top 15 CSR Spenders in India and are currently reaching out to 500,000 people in 184 core villages of Rajasthan and 5 in Uttarakhand. As a market leader, Hindustan Zinc governs about 77% of growing Zinc market in India.

Hindustan Zinc Limited published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 07:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
