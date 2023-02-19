Advanced search
    500188   INE267A01025

HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED

(500188)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-16
323.90 INR   -0.29%
02/19India opposes Hindustan Zinc's $2.98 billion deal for Vedanta zinc assets
RE
02/19India opposes Hindustan Zinc's $2.98 bln offer to buy Vedanta's zinc assets
RE
02/15Vedanta Resources says it cut net debt by $2 billion in fiscal 2023
RE
India opposes Hindustan Zinc's $2.98 billion deal for Vedanta zinc assets

02/19/2023 | 11:31pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the logo of Vedanta outside its headquarters in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's federal government has opposed Hindustan Zinc's proposed $2.98 billion acquisition of zinc assets from Vedanta Ltd, a letter from the government to the company showed on Monday.

Directors nominated by the government at Hindustan Zinc had dissented to the proposed deal announced on Jan. 19, the letter showed.

The government holds a near 30% stake in Hindustan Zinc, while Vedanta is the company's largest shareholder.

According to the letter, the government reiterated dissent to the "related party transaction". "We would urge the company to explore other cashless methods of acquisition of these assets."

The government will oppose any further resolutions on the deal and explore all legal avenues available to it, it added.

Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas and Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED -0.29% 323.9 End-of-day quote.0.47%
VEDANTA LIMITED 0.16% 314.55 Delayed Quote.1.82%
Financials
Sales 2023 330 B 3 991 M 3 991 M
Net income 2023 107 B 1 290 M 1 290 M
Net cash 2023 65 974 M 797 M 797 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 12,6%
Capitalization 1 369 B 16 536 M 16 536 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,94x
EV / Sales 2024 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 3 492
Free-Float 5,54%
