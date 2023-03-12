Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Hindustan Zinc Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500188   INE267A01025

HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED

(500188)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-09
304.65 INR   -2.23%
03/02India writes to markets regulator opposing Hindustan Zinc-Vedanta deal- sources
RE
02/20India opposes Hindustan Zinc's $2.98 billion deal for Vedanta zinc assets
RE
02/20India opposes Vedanta's $3 bln zinc assets sale, rekindling debt worries
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indian govt may put Hindustan Zinc share sale plan on hold - source

03/12/2023 | 03:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - The Indian government may put a plan to sell part of its stake in Hindustan Zinc (HZL) on hold unless the company calls off the nearly $3 billion cash acquisition of two Vedanta Group subsidiaries, a senior government source said.

The government is the largest minority shareholder in HZL with a 29.54% stake in the company, while Vedanta owns 64.9%.

The government had planned to sell part of it in the 2022/23 fiscal year ending March 31, which would help it to achieve its 500 billion rupees ($6.10 billion) divestment target for the year.

In January, HZL's board approved buying Vedanta Group's zinc businesses for $2.98 billion.

"Investors need certainty about the deal and till a finality is reached, the government may not go ahead with its planned offer for sale," the source said on condition of anonymity.

An email sent to a finance ministry spokesperson outside business hours did not immediately elicit a response.

The government has only garnered 311 billion rupees from stake sales in public sector companies so far in 2022/23 and deferring the HZL share sale may lead to it missing its divestment target.

To underscore its opposition to the deal, the government wrote a letter to the Securities and Exchange Board of India saying that despite being the largest minority stakeholder in the company, it was "kept in the dark" about the related-party transaction.

In a separate letter addressed to HZL, a copy of which was sent to the exchanges, the government had threatened legal action if the company proceeds with the all-cash deal.

The proposed deal between HZL and Vedanta has also spooked investors, leading to a drop in HZL's share price.

From its 2023 high of 383 rupees, the shares have dropped around 20% to 304.4 rupees as of Friday.

($1 = 81.9600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Swati Bhat and Jamie Freed)

By Nikunj Ohri


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED -2.23% 304.65 End-of-day quote.-5.51%
VEDANTA LIMITED -1.98% 279.85 Delayed Quote.-9.26%
All news about HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED
03/02India writes to markets regulator opposing Hindustan Zinc-Vedanta deal- sources
RE
02/20India opposes Hindustan Zinc's $2.98 billion deal for Vedanta zinc assets
RE
02/20India opposes Vedanta's $3 bln zinc assets sale, rekindling debt worries
RE
02/19India opposes Hindustan Zinc's $2.98 bln offer to buy Vedanta's zinc assets
RE
02/15Vedanta Resources says it cut net debt by $2 billion in fiscal 2023
RE
02/10Hindustan Zinc : Recognized with ‘A' score for Transparency on Climate Change
PU
02/07Hindustan Zinc : Ranks amongst the Top 5 percent in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook..
PU
02/02Hindustan Zinc : In a first, Hindustan Zinc deploys India's first ever Battery-Operated Ve..
PU
02/01India 2023/24 budget pegs divestment target at 510 billion rupees
RE
01/30Hindustan Zinc : MKM Football Tournament Concludes its 43rd edition at Zawar in a nail-bit..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 330 B 4 030 M 4 030 M
Net income 2023 108 B 1 313 M 1 313 M
Net cash 2023 107 B 1 300 M 1 300 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,0x
Yield 2023 13,4%
Capitalization 1 287 B 15 705 M 15 705 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,57x
EV / Sales 2024 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 492
Free-Float 5,54%
Chart HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hindustan Zinc Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 304,65
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arun Misra Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sandeep Modi Chief Financial Officer
Priya Agarwal Hebbar Chairman
Rajendra Pandwal Secretary & Compliance Officer
Anjani Kumar Agrawal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED-5.51%15 705
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION19.82%55 942
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-0.32%54 195
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-0.29%18 323
CMOC GROUP LIMITED23.33%17 030
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.-4.56%13 449