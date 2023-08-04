FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION

Washington, D.C., 20429

FORM 10-Q

  1. QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period endedJune 30, 2023

  • ] TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period ________ to ________.

Commission File Number: FDIC Certificate No. 90211

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Massachusetts

04-1442480

55 Main Street, Hingham, Massachusetts

02043

(781) 749-2200

Securities Registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, $1.00 par value per share

HIFS

NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC

Securities registered under Section 12(g) of the Act: None

The number of shares outstanding of each of the registrant's common stock, $1.00 par value per share, outstanding as of August 4, 2023 was 2,150,400.

Table of Contents

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1

- Financial Statements

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Consolidated Statements of Net Income and Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Notes to Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements

Item 2

- Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Item 3

- Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

Item 4

- Controls and Procedures

PART II - OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1 - Legal Proceedings

Item 1A - Risk Factors

Item 2 - Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

Item 3

- Defaults Upon Senior Securities

Item 4

- Mine Safety Disclosures

Item 5

- Other Information

Item 6

- Exhibits

Signatures

Certifications

Certifications pursuant to 18U.S.C. §1350, as adopted pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1 - Financial Statements

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31,

June 30,

2022

2023

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share Amounts)

ASSETS

6,764

Cash and due from banks

$

7,936

$

Federal Reserve and other short-term investments

354,097

347,320

Cash and cash equivalents

362,033

354,084

Equity securities, at fair value

63,196

73,973

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

3,500

3,500

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

52,606

60,897

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of

$24,989 at December 31, 2022 and

3,761,572

$26,140 at June 30, 2023

3,657,782

Bank-owned life insurance

13,312

13,478

Premises and equipment, net

17,859

18,383

Accrued interest receivable

7,122

7,388

Deferred income tax asset, net

4,061

2,236

Other assets

12,328

15,216

Total assets

$

4,193,799

$

4,310,727

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits:

2,049,918

Interest-bearing

$

2,118,045

$

Non-interest-bearing

387,244

363,827

Total deposits

2,505,289

2,413,745

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,276,000

1,470,000

Mortgagors' escrow accounts

12,323

13,248

Accrued interest payable

4,527

6,355

Other liabilities

9,694

7,526

Total liabilities

3,807,833

3,910,874

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $1.00 par value,

-

2,500,000 shares authorized; none issued

-

Common stock, $1.00 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized;

2,147,500 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and

2,150

2,150,400 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023

2,147

Additional paid-in capital

13,061

13,288

Undivided profits

370,758

384,415

Total stockholders' equity

385,966

399,853

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

4,193,799

$

4,310,727

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

Item 1 - Financial Statements (continued)

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Net Income and Comprehensive Income

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2023

2022

2023

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, except per share amounts)

Interest and dividend income:

37,806

74,222

Loans

$

32,406

$

$

62,166

$

Debt securities

33

33

66

66

Equity securities

286

1,044

544

1,947

Federal Reserve and other short-term investments

519

3,106

629

6,480

Total interest and dividend income

33,244

41,989

63,405

82,715

Interest expense:

16,808

30,608

Deposits

2,102

3,606

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank advances

1,431

12,151

1,923

24,166

Total interest expense

3,533

28,959

5,529

54,774

Net interest income

29,711

13,030

57,876

27,941

Provision for credit losses

2,449

450

3,607

606

Net interest income, after provision for credit losses

27,262

12,580

54,269

27,335

Other income (loss):

141

279

Customer service fees on deposits

140

315

Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life

83

166

insurance

77

170

Gain (loss) on equity securities, net

(15,482)

5,390

(19,639)

8,938

Miscellaneous

20

54

46

117

Total other income (loss)

(15,245)

5,668

(19,108)

9,500

Operating expenses:

4,185

8,491

Salaries and employee benefits

3,862

7,506

Occupancy and equipment

315

380

689

771

Data processing

648

746

1,262

1,399

Deposit insurance

518

590

801

1,240

Marketing

315

277

506

489

Foreclosure and related

8

26

(13)

(48)

Other general and administrative

713

1,120

1,837

1,964

Total operating expenses

6,379

7,324

12,588

14,306

Income before income taxes

5,638

10,924

22,573

22,529

Income tax provision

2,447

2,676

7,518

5,770

Net income and comprehensive income

$

3,191

$

8,248

$

15,055

$

16,759

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

2,149

2,148

Basic

2,145

2,144

Diluted

2,203

2,191

2,204

2,196

Earnings per share:

3.84

7.80

Basic

$

1.49

$

$

7.02

$

Diluted

$

1.45

$

3.76

$

6.83

$

7.63

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

Item 1 - Financial Statements (continued)

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 and 2023

Additional

Total

Common

Paid-In

Undivided

Stockholders'

Stock

Capital

Profits

Equity

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Balance at December 31, 2021

$

2,142

$

12,728

$

339,742

$

354,612

Comprehensive income

-

-

15,055

15,055

Share-based compensation expense

-

9

-

9

Stock options exercised

3

171

-

174

Cash dividends declared - common

($1.16 per share)

-

-

(2,490)

(2,490)

Balance at June 30, 2022

$

2,145

$

12,908

$

352,307

$

367,360

Balance at December 31, 2022

$

2,147

$

13,061

$

370,758

$

385,966

Comprehensive income

-

-

16,759

16,759

Cumulative effect of accounting changes (Note 1)

-

-

(392)

(392)

Share-based compensation expense

-

17

-

17

Stock options exercised

3

210

-

213

Cash dividends declared - common

($1.26 per share)

-

-

(2,710)

(2,710)

Balance at June 30, 2023

$

2,150

$

13,288

$

384,415

$

399,853

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

