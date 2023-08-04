FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION
Washington, D.C., 20429
FORM 10-Q
(Mark one)
QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period endedJune 30, 2023
OR
- ] TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period ________ to ________.
Commission File Number: FDIC Certificate No. 90211
HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Massachusetts
04-1442480
(State or other jurisdiction of
(I.R.S. Employer
incorporation or organization)
Identification No.)
55 Main Street, Hingham, Massachusetts
02043
(Address of principal offices)
(781) 749-2200
(Zip Code)
(Registrant's telephone number,
including area code)
Securities Registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $1.00 par value per share
HIFS
NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC
Securities registered under Section 12(g) of the Act: None
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ⌧ No ◻
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically and posted on its corporate Web site, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files). Yes ⌧ No ◻
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large accelerated filer
◻
Accelerated filer
⌧
Non-accelerated filer
◻
Smaller reporting company
◻
Emerging Growth Company
◻
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ◻
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes ◻ No ⌧
The number of shares outstanding of each of the registrant's common stock, $1.00 par value per share, outstanding as of August 4, 2023 was 2,150,400.
Table of Contents
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
3
Item 1
- Financial Statements
3
Consolidated Balance Sheets
3
Consolidated Statements of Net Income and Comprehensive Income
4
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity
5
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
7
Notes to Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements
9
Item 2
- Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
20
Item 3
- Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
38
Item 4
- Controls and Procedures
38
PART II - OTHER INFORMATION
39
Item 1 - Legal Proceedings
39
Item 1A - Risk Factors
39
Item 2 - Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
39
Item 3
- Defaults Upon Senior Securities
39
Item 4
- Mine Safety Disclosures
39
Item 5
- Other Information
39
Item 6
- Exhibits
39
Signatures
40
Certifications
41
Certifications pursuant to 18U.S.C. §1350, as adopted pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002
43
2
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1 - Financial Statements
HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31,
June 30,
2022
2023
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share Amounts)
ASSETS
6,764
Cash and due from banks
$
7,936
$
Federal Reserve and other short-term investments
354,097
347,320
Cash and cash equivalents
362,033
354,084
Equity securities, at fair value
63,196
73,973
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
3,500
3,500
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
52,606
60,897
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of
$24,989 at December 31, 2022 and
3,761,572
$26,140 at June 30, 2023
3,657,782
Bank-owned life insurance
13,312
13,478
Premises and equipment, net
17,859
18,383
Accrued interest receivable
7,122
7,388
Deferred income tax asset, net
4,061
2,236
Other assets
12,328
15,216
Total assets
$
4,193,799
$
4,310,727
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
2,049,918
Interest-bearing
$
2,118,045
$
Non-interest-bearing
387,244
363,827
Total deposits
2,505,289
2,413,745
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,276,000
1,470,000
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
12,323
13,248
Accrued interest payable
4,527
6,355
Other liabilities
9,694
7,526
Total liabilities
3,807,833
3,910,874
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value,
-
2,500,000 shares authorized; none issued
-
Common stock, $1.00 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized;
2,147,500 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and
2,150
2,150,400 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023
2,147
Additional paid-in capital
13,061
13,288
Undivided profits
370,758
384,415
Total stockholders' equity
385,966
399,853
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,193,799
$
4,310,727
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
3
Item 1 - Financial Statements (continued)
HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Net Income and Comprehensive Income
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2023
2022
2023
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest and dividend income:
37,806
74,222
Loans
$
32,406
$
$
62,166
$
Debt securities
33
33
66
66
Equity securities
286
1,044
544
1,947
Federal Reserve and other short-term investments
519
3,106
629
6,480
Total interest and dividend income
33,244
41,989
63,405
82,715
Interest expense:
16,808
30,608
Deposits
2,102
3,606
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank advances
1,431
12,151
1,923
24,166
Total interest expense
3,533
28,959
5,529
54,774
Net interest income
29,711
13,030
57,876
27,941
Provision for credit losses
2,449
450
3,607
606
Net interest income, after provision for credit losses
27,262
12,580
54,269
27,335
Other income (loss):
141
279
Customer service fees on deposits
140
315
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life
83
166
insurance
77
170
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net
(15,482)
5,390
(19,639)
8,938
Miscellaneous
20
54
46
117
Total other income (loss)
(15,245)
5,668
(19,108)
9,500
Operating expenses:
4,185
8,491
Salaries and employee benefits
3,862
7,506
Occupancy and equipment
315
380
689
771
Data processing
648
746
1,262
1,399
Deposit insurance
518
590
801
1,240
Marketing
315
277
506
489
Foreclosure and related
8
26
(13)
(48)
Other general and administrative
713
1,120
1,837
1,964
Total operating expenses
6,379
7,324
12,588
14,306
Income before income taxes
5,638
10,924
22,573
22,529
Income tax provision
2,447
2,676
7,518
5,770
Net income and comprehensive income
$
3,191
$
8,248
$
15,055
$
16,759
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
2,149
2,148
Basic
2,145
2,144
Diluted
2,203
2,191
2,204
2,196
Earnings per share:
3.84
7.80
Basic
$
1.49
$
$
7.02
$
Diluted
$
1.45
$
3.76
$
6.83
$
7.63
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
.
4
Item 1 - Financial Statements (continued)
HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022 and 2023
Additional
Total
Common
Paid-In
Undivided
Stockholders'
Stock
Capital
Profits
Equity
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
Balance at December 31, 2021
$
2,142
$
12,728
$
339,742
$
354,612
Comprehensive income
-
-
15,055
15,055
Share-based compensation expense
-
9
-
9
Stock options exercised
3
171
-
174
Cash dividends declared - common
($1.16 per share)
-
-
(2,490)
(2,490)
Balance at June 30, 2022
$
2,145
$
12,908
$
352,307
$
367,360
Balance at December 31, 2022
$
2,147
$
13,061
$
370,758
$
385,966
Comprehensive income
-
-
16,759
16,759
Cumulative effect of accounting changes (Note 1)
-
-
(392)
(392)
Share-based compensation expense
-
17
-
17
Stock options exercised
3
210
-
213
Cash dividends declared - common
($1.26 per share)
-
-
(2,710)
(2,710)
Balance at June 30, 2023
$
2,150
$
13,288
$
384,415
$
399,853
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
5
