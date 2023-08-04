FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION

Washington, D.C., 20429

FORM 10-Q

(Mark one)

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2023

OR

] TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period ________ to ________.

Commission File Number: FDIC Certificate No. 90211

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Massachusetts 04-1442480 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.) 55 Main Street, Hingham, Massachusetts 02043 (Address of principal offices) (781) 749-2200 (Zip Code) (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Securities Registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, $1.00 par value per share HIFS NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC

Securities registered under Section 12(g) of the Act: None

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ⌧ No ◻

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically and posted on its corporate Web site, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files). Yes ⌧ No ◻

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer ◻ Accelerated filer ⌧ Non-accelerated filer ◻ Smaller reporting company ◻ Emerging Growth Company ◻

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ◻

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes ◻ No ⌧

The number of shares outstanding of each of the registrant's common stock, $1.00 par value per share, outstanding as of August 4, 2023 was 2,150,400.