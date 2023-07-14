Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

On July 14, 2023, Hingham Institution for Savings announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The full text of the press release issued in connection with the announcement is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

PRESS RELEASE FROM: Robert H. Gaughen, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hingham Institution for Savings Hingham, MA (NASDAQ: HIFS) DATE: July 14, 2023 CONTACT: Patrick R. Gaughen, President and Chief Operating Officer (781) 783-1761

HINGHAM REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS (NASDAQ: HIFS), Hingham, Massachusetts announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Earnings

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $8,248,000 or $3.84 per share basic and $3.76 per share diluted, as compared to $3,191,000 or $1.49 per share basic and $1.45 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank's annualized return on average equity for the second quarter of 2023 was 8.27%, and the annualized return on average assets was 0.80%, as compared to 3.43% and 0.34% for the same period in 2022. Net income per share (diluted) for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 159% over the same period in 2022.

Core net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which represents net income excluding the after-tax gains and losses on securities, both realized and unrealized, was $4,046,000 or $1.88 per share basic and $1.85 per share diluted, as compared to $15,260,000 or $7.12 per share basic and $6.93 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank's annualized core return on average equity for the second quarter of 2023 was 4.06%, and the annualized core return on average assets was 0.39%, as compared to 16.42% and 1.63% for the same period in 2022. Core net income per share (diluted) for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 73% over the same period in 2022.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $16,759,000 or $7.80 per share basic and $7.63 per share diluted, as compared to $15,055,000 or $7.02 per share basic and $6.83 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank's annualized return on average equity for the first six months of 2023 was 8.47%, and the annualized return on average assets was 0.81%, as compared to 8.20% and 0.83% for the same period in 2022. Net income per share (diluted) for the first six months of 2023 increased by 12% over the same period in 2022.

Core net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023, which represents net income excluding the after-tax gains and losses on securities, both realized and unrealized, was $9,791,000 or $4.56 per share basic and $4.46 per share diluted, as compared to $30,365,000 or $14.17 per share basic and $13.78 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank's annualized core return on average equity for the first six months of 2023 was 4.95%, and the annualized core return on average assets

