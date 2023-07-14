FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20492
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 14, 2023 (July 14, 2023)
HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Massachusetts
No. 90211-0
04-1442480
(State or Other Jurisdiction of
(FDIC File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer
Incorporation)
Identification No.)
55 Main Street, Hingham, Massachusetts, 02043
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
(781) 749-2200
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
N/A
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition
On July 14, 2023, Hingham Institution for Savings announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The full text of the press release issued in connection with the announcement is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
The information in this Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.1) shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
- Exhibits
The following exhibit relating to Item 2.02 shall be deemed to be furnished, and not filed:
99.1 Press Release entitled "Hingham Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results" issued by the Bank on July 14, 2023.
EXHIBIT INDEX
Exhibit No.
Description
99.1
Press Release entitled "Hingham Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results"
issued by the Bank on July 14, 2023.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Date: July 14, 2023
Hingham Institution for Savings
(Registrant)
By:
Cristian Melej
Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
PRESS RELEASE
FROM:
Robert H. Gaughen, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Hingham Institution for Savings
Hingham, MA (NASDAQ: HIFS)
DATE:
July 14, 2023
CONTACT:
Patrick R. Gaughen, President and Chief Operating Officer (781) 783-1761
HINGHAM REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS
HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS (NASDAQ: HIFS), Hingham, Massachusetts announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Earnings
Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $8,248,000 or $3.84 per share basic and $3.76 per share diluted, as compared to $3,191,000 or $1.49 per share basic and $1.45 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank's annualized return on average equity for the second quarter of 2023 was 8.27%, and the annualized return on average assets was 0.80%, as compared to 3.43% and 0.34% for the same period in 2022. Net income per share (diluted) for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 159% over the same period in 2022.
Core net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which represents net income excluding the after-tax gains and losses on securities, both realized and unrealized, was $4,046,000 or $1.88 per share basic and $1.85 per share diluted, as compared to $15,260,000 or $7.12 per share basic and $6.93 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank's annualized core return on average equity for the second quarter of 2023 was 4.06%, and the annualized core return on average assets was 0.39%, as compared to 16.42% and 1.63% for the same period in 2022. Core net income per share (diluted) for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 73% over the same period in 2022.
Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $16,759,000 or $7.80 per share basic and $7.63 per share diluted, as compared to $15,055,000 or $7.02 per share basic and $6.83 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank's annualized return on average equity for the first six months of 2023 was 8.47%, and the annualized return on average assets was 0.81%, as compared to 8.20% and 0.83% for the same period in 2022. Net income per share (diluted) for the first six months of 2023 increased by 12% over the same period in 2022.
Core net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023, which represents net income excluding the after-tax gains and losses on securities, both realized and unrealized, was $9,791,000 or $4.56 per share basic and $4.46 per share diluted, as compared to $30,365,000 or $14.17 per share basic and $13.78 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank's annualized core return on average equity for the first six months of 2023 was 4.95%, and the annualized core return on average assets
