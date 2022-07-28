Hino Motors : ＜Summary＞Consolidated Financial Results（2P | 201.6 KB）

Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 [Japanese GAAP] (Consolidated)

English translation from the original Japanese-language document

July 28, 2022 Name of Listed Company: Hino Motors, Ltd. Stock Listing: Tokyo and Nagoya Code Number: 7205 URL: https://www.hino.co.jp/ Representative: Satoshi Ogiso, President, Member of the Board of Directors Contact Point: Hiroshi Hashimoto, Operating Officer, Public Affairs Dept. Phone: (042) 586-5494

Scheduled Date of Quarterly Financial Statements Filing: July 29, 2022

Scheduled Date of Dividend Payment Start: -

Supplementary materials for the quarterly financial results: Yes

Investor conference for the quarterly financial results: Yes (For Mass Media and Analysts)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest one million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022-June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Financial Results (Cumulative) (% of change from the same quarter of the previous year) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % 1Q of FY 2023 355,856 3.6 4,316 -73.3 7,469 -52.5 723 -88.6 1Q of FY 2022 343,547 － 16,173 － 15,710 － 6,341 －

(Note) Comprehensive income: 1Q of FY 2023: ¥ 14,119 million (67.7%) 1Q of FY 2022: ¥ 8,419 million (295.9%)

Profit per share Diluted profit per share Yen Yen 1Q of FY 2023 1.26 － 1Q of FY 2022 11.05 －

(Note) The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29; March 31, 2020), etc. were applied from the beginning of the first quarter of the previous consolidated accounting period. Accordingly, the figures for the first quarter of the term ending March 2022 reflect said accounting standard, etc., and increase/decrease rates from the same quarter of the previous year are not indicated.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % 1Q of FY 2023 1,297,665 526,490 36.0 FY 2022 1,258,350 516,007 36.4 (Reference) Equity capital: 1Q of FY 2023: ¥ 467,663 million FY 2022: ¥ 458,169 million 2. Dividends Dividends per share 1Q 2Q 3Q Year-end Annual Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FY 2022 － 10.00 － 0.00 10.00 FY 2023 － FY 2023 (forecast) － － － －

(Note) Changes from the latest dividend forecast: None