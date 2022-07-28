Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Hino Motors, Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7205   JP3792600003

HINO MOTORS, LTD

(7205)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:56 2022-07-28 am EDT
733.00 JPY   +0.41%
12:48aURGENT : Toyota set to top global sales in Jan.-June for 3rd yr in row
AQ
07/27HINO MOTORS : Yamato Transport and CJPT to Begin Studying Standardization and Commercialization of Cartridge Batteries
PU
07/21Dolphin Unit Closes $8 Million Purchase of High Reserve F&B in Cash-Stock Deal; Dolphin's Shares Tank 10%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hino Motors : ＜Summary＞Consolidated Financial Results（2P | 201.6 KB）

07/28/2022 | 02:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 [Japanese GAAP] (Consolidated)

English translation from the original Japanese-language document

July 28, 2022

Name of Listed Company:

Hino Motors, Ltd.

Stock Listing: Tokyo and Nagoya

Code Number:

7205

URL: https://www.hino.co.jp/

Representative:

Satoshi Ogiso, President, Member of the Board of Directors

Contact Point:

Hiroshi Hashimoto, Operating Officer, Public Affairs Dept.

Phone: (042) 586-5494

Scheduled Date of Quarterly Financial Statements Filing: July 29, 2022

Scheduled Date of Dividend Payment Start: -

Supplementary materials for the quarterly financial results: Yes

Investor conference for the quarterly financial results: Yes (For Mass Media and Analysts)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest one million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022-June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Financial Results (Cumulative)

(% of change from the same quarter of the previous year)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

1Q of FY 2023

355,856

3.6

4,316

-73.3

7,469

-52.5

723

-88.6

1Q of FY 2022

343,547

16,173

15,710

6,341

(Note) Comprehensive income: 1Q of FY 2023: ¥ 14,119 million (67.7%) 1Q of FY 2022: ¥ 8,419 million (295.9%)

Profit per share

Diluted profit per share

Yen

Yen

1Q of FY 2023

1.26

1Q of FY 2022

11.05

(Note) The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29; March 31, 2020), etc. were applied from the beginning of the first quarter of the previous consolidated accounting period. Accordingly, the figures for the first quarter of the term ending March 2022 reflect said accounting standard, etc., and increase/decrease rates from the same quarter of the previous year are not indicated.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

1Q of FY 2023

1,297,665

526,490

36.0

FY 2022

1,258,350

516,007

36.4

(Reference) Equity capital: 1Q of FY 2023: ¥ 467,663 million FY 2022: ¥ 458,169 million

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

1Q

2Q

3Q

Year-end

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY 2022

10.00

0.00

10.00

FY 2023

FY 2023 (forecast)

(Note) Changes from the latest dividend forecast: None

*Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries (changes of specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation) during the current term: None
  2. Application of the accounting procedures for producing quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatements:
  1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards: None

2)

Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than above 1):

None

3)

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

4)

Restatements:

None

(4) Number of outstanding shares (common stock)

1) Number of outstanding shares (including

1Q of FY 2023

574,580,850 shares

FY 2022

574,580,850 shares

treasury stock) at end of term

2) Number of treasury stock at end of term

1Q of FY 2023

553,582shares

FY 2022

553,582shares

3) Average number of shares (quarterly

1Q of FY 2023

574,027,268shares

1Q of FY 2022

574,027,943shares

consolidated cumulative period)

*Summary of financial results is out of scope of audit by Certified Public Accountants or Audit companies.

*Statement regarding the proper use of financial forecasts and other remarks

  • Descriptions regarding the future, including the financial projections contained in this report, are based on certain assumptions currently available to the Company, which are, at the discretion of the Company, deemed reasonable, and the Company gives no guarantees that it will achieve these results. In addition, actual financial results may significantly vary due to various factors.

Disclaimer

Hino Motors Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 06:07:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HINO MOTORS, LTD
12:48aURGENT : Toyota set to top global sales in Jan.-June for 3rd yr in row
AQ
07/27HINO MOTORS : Yamato Transport and CJPT to Begin Studying Standardization and Commercializ..
PU
07/21Dolphin Unit Closes $8 Million Purchase of High Reserve F&B in Cash-Stock Deal; Dolphin..
MT
07/19Toyota Unveils Partnerships To Develop Small Electric Vans, Hydrogen-fueled Electric Tr..
MT
07/19Toyota and partners to develop small electric vans and fuel cell electric trucks
RE
07/18HINO MOTORS : Corporate Governance Report
PU
07/15Nikkei 225 Up 0.5% on Boost From Retail, Tech Sectors
MT
06/30LocationMind Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive ¥200 million in funding fro..
CI
06/23HINO MOTORS : announces Board of Directors
PU
05/31JPM says Japanese automakers to see record profits on price hikes, cost cuts
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HINO MOTORS, LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 403 B 10 223 M 10 223 M
Net income 2023 -13 892 M -101 M -101 M
Net Debt 2023 117 B 849 M 849 M
P/E ratio 2023 -30,2x
Yield 2023 1,53%
Capitalization 419 B 3 054 M 3 054 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 34 405
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart HINO MOTORS, LTD
Duration : Period :
Hino Motors, Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HINO MOTORS, LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 730,00 JPY
Average target price 738,18 JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satoshi Ogiso President & Representative Director
Yoshio Shimo Chairman
Kenji Nagakubo General Manager-Technology Development
Ichiro Hisada Procurement Manager
Motokazu Yoshida Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HINO MOTORS, LTD-22.47%3 054
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.87%217 526
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.30%81 874
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-16.78%58 795
BMW AG-13.46%50 516
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-36.49%50 408