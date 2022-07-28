Hino Motors : ＜Summary＞Consolidated Financial Results（2P | 201.6 KB）

Satoshi Ogiso, President, Member of the Board of Directors
Scheduled Date of Quarterly Financial Statements Filing: July 29, 2022
Scheduled Date of Dividend Payment Start: -
Supplementary materials for the quarterly financial results: Yes
Investor conference for the quarterly financial results: Yes (For Mass Media and Analysts)
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest one million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022-June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Financial Results (Cumulative)
(% of change from the same quarter of the previous year)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
1Q of FY 2023
355,856
3.6
4,316
-73.3
7,469
-52.5
723
-88.6
1Q of FY 2022
343,547
－
16,173
－
15,710
－
6,341
－
(Note) Comprehensive income: 1Q of FY 2023: ¥ 14,119 million (67.7%) 1Q of FY 2022: ¥ 8,419 million (295.9%)
Profit per share
Diluted profit per share
Yen
Yen
1Q of FY 2023
1.26
－
1Q of FY 2022
11.05
－
(Note) The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29; March 31, 2020), etc. were applied from the beginning of the first quarter of the previous consolidated accounting period. Accordingly, the figures for the first quarter of the term ending March 2022 reflect said accounting standard, etc., and increase/decrease rates from the same quarter of the previous year are not indicated.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
1Q of FY 2023
1,297,665
526,490
36.0
FY 2022
1,258,350
516,007
36.4
(Reference) Equity capital: 1Q of FY 2023: ¥ 467,663 million FY 2022: ¥ 458,169 million
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
1Q
2Q
3Q
Year-end
Annual
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY 2022
－
10.00
－
0.00
10.00
FY 2023
－
FY 2023 (forecast)
－
－
－
－
(Note) Changes from the latest dividend forecast: None
*Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries (changes of specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation) during the current term: None
Application of the accounting procedures for producing quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatements:
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards: None
2)
Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than above 1):
None
3)
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
4)
Restatements:
None
(4) Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
1) Number of outstanding shares (including
1Q of FY 2023
574,580,850 shares
FY 2022
574,580,850 shares
treasury stock) at end of term
2) Number of treasury stock at end of term
1Q of FY 2023
553,582shares
FY 2022
553,582shares
3) Average number of shares (quarterly
1Q of FY 2023
574,027,268shares
1Q of FY 2022
574,027,943shares
consolidated cumulative period)
*Statement regarding the proper use of financial forecasts and other remarks
Descriptions regarding the future, including the financial projections contained in this report, are based on certain assumptions currently available to the Company, which are, at the discretion of the Company, deemed reasonable, and the Company gives no guarantees that it will achieve these results. In addition, actual financial results may significantly vary due to various factors.