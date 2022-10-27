Advanced search
    7205   JP3792600003

HINO MOTORS, LTD

(7205)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-27 am EDT
595.00 JPY   -0.34%
03:04aHino Motors : ＜Summary＞Consolidated Financial Results（2P | 209.3 KB）
PU
03:04aHino Motors : Supplemental Materials（1P | 60.5 KB）
PU
03:04aHino Motors : Presentation "Financial Results"（15P | 1.1 MB）
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hino Motors : ＜Summary＞Consolidated Financial Results（2P | 209.3 KB）

10/27/2022 | 03:04am EDT
Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 [Japanese GAAP] (Consolidated)

English translation from the original Japanese-language document

October 27, 2022

Name of Listed Company:

Hino Motors, Ltd.

Stock Listing: Tokyo and Nagoya

Code Number:

7205

URL: https://www.hino.co.jp/

Representative:

Satoshi Ogiso, President, Member of the Board of Directors

Contact Point:

Hiroshi Hashimoto, Operating Officer, Public Affairs Dept.

Phone: (042) 586-5494

Scheduled Date of Quarterly Financial Statements Filing: November 4, 2022

Scheduled Date of Dividend Payment Start: -

Supplementary materials for the quarterly financial results: Yes

Investor conference for the quarterly financial results: Yes (For Mass Media and Analysts)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest one million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022-September 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Financial Results (Cumulative)

(% of change from the same quarter of the previous year)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

2Q of FY 2023

733,359

6.4

16,615

-47.8

20,548

-36.3

3,478

-70.4

2Q of FY 2022

689,385

31,812

32,235

11,756

(Note) Comprehensive income: 2Q of FY 2023: ¥ 26,154 million (127.3%) 2Q of FY 2022: ¥ 11,506 million (%)

Profit per share

Diluted profit per share

Yen

Yen

2Q of FY 2023

6.06

2Q of FY 2022

20.48

(Note) The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29; March 31, 2020), etc. were applied from the beginning of the First quarter of the previous consolidated accounting period. Accordingly, the figures for the Second quarter of the term ending March 2022 reflect said accounting standard, etc., and increase/decrease rates from the same quarter of the previous year are not indicated.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

2Q of FY 2023

1,315,030

537,956

36.1

FY 2022

1,258,350

516,007

36.4

(Reference) Equity capital: 2Q of FY 2023: ¥ 474,330 million FY 2022: ¥ 458,169 million

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

1Q

2Q

3Q

Year-end

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY 2022

10.00

0.00

10.00

FY 2023

0.00

FY 2023 (forecast)

(Note) Changes from the latest dividend forecast: Yes

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(% of change from FY2022)

Net sales

Operating income

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

FY 2023

1,530,000

4.8

6,000

-82.3

(Note) Changes from the latest financial forecast: Yes

(Note2) Ordinary income, Profit attributable to owners of parent and Profit per share are yet to be determined.

For details, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information Regarding the Financial Performance for the Current Quarter (3) Information on Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results" on page 2 of the attached documents.

*Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries (changes of specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation) during the current term: None
  2. Application of the accounting procedures for producing quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatements:
  1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards: None

2)

Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than above 1):

None

3)

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

4)

Restatements:

None

(4) Number of outstanding shares (common stock)

1) Number of outstanding shares (including

2Q of FY 2023

574,580,850 shares

FY 2022

574,580,850 shares

treasury stock) at end of term

2) Number of treasury stock at end of term

2Q of FY 2023

553,652shares

FY 2022

553,582shares

3) Average number of shares (quarterly

2Q of FY 2023

574,027,239shares

2Q of FY 2022

574,027,797shares

consolidated cumulative period)

*Summary of financial results is out of scope of audit by Certified Public Accountants or Audit companies.

*Statement regarding the proper use of financial forecasts and other remarks

  • Descriptions regarding the future, including the financial projections contained in this report, are based on certain assumptions currently available to the Company, which are, at the discretion of the Company, deemed reasonable, and the Company gives no guarantees that it will achieve these results. In addition, actual financial results may significantly vary due to various factors.

Disclaimer

Hino Motors Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 07:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
