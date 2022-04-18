Hino Motors : Change of Officers at Hino Motors（PDF | 384.9 KB）

No. 21-012 （１／２）

Change of Officers at Hino Motors

April 18, 2022

Hino Motors, Ltd. has reached a unofficial decision to implement a change of officers as follows. The appointment of directors is subject to approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 2022.

１． Unofficial decision on appointment of officers (as of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders in

June 2022)

１）Change of representative director

（１）Retiring representative director

Title Note Yoshio Shimo Retires as Chairman of the Board

２） List of officers as of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 2022

・Members of the Board (eight persons)

Title Name President Member of the Board Satoshi Ogiso Director, Member of the Board Makoto Minagawa Director, Member of the Board Ichiro Hisada Director, Member of the Board Taketo Nakane Director, Member of the Board Motokazu Yoshida * Director, Member of the Board Koichi Muto * Director, Member of the Board Masahiro Nakajima * Director, Member of the Board Kenta Kon

*Outside directors as stipulated under the Companies Act

・Audit & Supervisory Board Member (four persons)

Title Name Full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member Iwao Kimura Full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member Tomoko Inoue Audit & Supervisory Board Member Keiko Kitamura * Audit & Supervisory Board Member Naoki Miyazaki *

*Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member as stipulated in the Companies Act

・Senior Managing Officer (10 persons)