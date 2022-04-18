Log in
HINO MOTORS : Change of Officers at Hino Motors（PDF | 384.9 KB）
PU
04/01UBS Adjusts Hino Motors' Price Target to 920 Yen From 1,400 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
04/01Australian Shares Post Small Loss Amid Decline in Business Confidence
MT
Hino Motors : Change of Officers at Hino Motors（PDF | 384.9 KB）

04/18/2022 | 04:14am EDT
No. 21-012 （１／２）

Change of Officers at Hino Motors

April 18, 2022

Hino Motors, Ltd. has reached a unofficial decision to implement a change of officers as follows. The appointment of directors is subject to approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 2022.

１． Unofficial decision on appointment of officers (as of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders in

June 2022)

１）Change of representative director

（１）Retiring representative director

Title

Note

Yoshio Shimo

Retires as Chairman of the Board

２） List of officers as of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 2022

Members of the Board (eight persons)

Title

Name

President

Member of the Board

Satoshi Ogiso

Director, Member of the Board

Makoto Minagawa

Director, Member of the Board

Ichiro Hisada

Director, Member of the Board

Taketo Nakane

Director, Member of the Board

Motokazu Yoshida *

Director, Member of the Board

Koichi Muto *

Director, Member of the Board

Masahiro Nakajima *

Director, Member of the Board

Kenta Kon

渉外広報部 〒191-8660 東京都日野市日野台三丁目 1 番地 1 TEL : 042-586-5494 FAX : 042-586-4382

URL :https://www.hino.co.jp/

Public Affairs Dept. 3-1-1, Hino-dai, Hino-shi, Tokyo 191-8660, Japan PHONE : +81-42-586-5494 FAX : +81-42-586-4382 URL :https://www.hino-global.com/

（２／２）

*Outside directors as stipulated under the Companies Act

Audit & Supervisory Board Member (four persons)

Title

Name

Full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Iwao Kimura

Full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Tomoko Inoue

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Keiko Kitamura *

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Naoki Miyazaki *

*Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member as stipulated in the Companies Act

Senior Managing Officer (10 persons)

Title

Name

Senior Managing Officer

Makoto Minagawa

Senior Managing Officer

Ichiro Hisada

Senior Managing Officer

Taketo Nakane

Senior Managing Officer

Hiroshi Senba

Senior Managing Officer

Shigehiro Matsuoka

Senior Managing Officer

Masanari Watanabe

Senior Managing Officer

Kenji Nagakubo

Senior Managing Officer

Noboru Yamate

Senior Managing Officer

Hisaki Torisaka

Senior Managing Officer

Megumu Yamashiki

†Serving concurrently as directors

Disclaimer

Hino Motors Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 08:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
