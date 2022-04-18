Hino Motors : Change of Officers at Hino Motors（PDF | 384.9 KB）

Change of Officers at Hino Motors
April 18, 2022
Hino Motors, Ltd. has reached a unofficial decision to implement a change of officers as follows. The appointment of directors is subject to approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 2022.
１． Unofficial decision on appointment of officers (as of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders in
June 2022)
１）Change of representative director
（１）Retiring representative director
|
Title
|
Note
|
Yoshio Shimo
|
Retires as Chairman of the Board
２） List of officers as of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 2022
・Members of the Board (eight persons)
|
Title
|
Name
|
President
Member of the Board
|
Satoshi Ogiso
|
Director, Member of the Board
|
Makoto Minagawa
|
Director, Member of the Board
|
Ichiro Hisada
|
Director, Member of the Board
|
Taketo Nakane
|
Director, Member of the Board
|
Motokazu Yoshida *
|
Director, Member of the Board
|
Koichi Muto *
|
Director, Member of the Board
|
Masahiro Nakajima *
|
Director, Member of the Board
|
Kenta Kon
渉外広報部 〒191-8660 東京都日野市日野台三丁目 1 番地 1 TEL : 042-586-5494 FAX : 042-586-4382
URL :https://www.hino.co.jp/
Public Affairs Dept. 3-1-1, Hino-dai, Hino-shi, Tokyo 191-8660, Japan PHONE : +81-42-586-5494 FAX : +81-42-586-4382 URL :https://www.hino-global.com/
（２／２）
*Outside directors as stipulated under the Companies Act
・Audit & Supervisory Board Member (four persons)
|
Title
|
Name
|
Full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member
|
Iwao Kimura
|
Full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member
|
Tomoko Inoue
|
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
|
Keiko Kitamura *
|
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
|
Naoki Miyazaki *
*Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member as stipulated in the Companies Act
・Senior Managing Officer (10 persons)
|
Title
|
Name
|
Senior Managing Officer †
|
Makoto Minagawa
|
Senior Managing Officer †
|
Ichiro Hisada
|
Senior Managing Officer †
|
Taketo Nakane
|
Senior Managing Officer
|
Hiroshi Senba
|
Senior Managing Officer
|
Shigehiro Matsuoka
|
Senior Managing Officer
|
Masanari Watanabe
|
Senior Managing Officer
|
Kenji Nagakubo
|
Senior Managing Officer
|
Noboru Yamate
|
Senior Managing Officer
|
Hisaki Torisaka
|
Senior Managing Officer
|
Megumu Yamashiki
†Serving concurrently as directors
Disclaimer
Hino Motors Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 08:13:03 UTC.