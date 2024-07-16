NOTE : This is an English translation from the original Japanese-language document Corporate Governance Report Last Update: July 3, 2024 Hino Motors, Ltd. Satoshi Ogiso, President & CEO, Member of the Board of Directors Contact: Corporate Communications Dept., Public Affairs Division +81- (0)42-586-5494 Securities Code: 7205 https://www.hino-global.com/ The corporate governance of Hino Motors is described below. Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and Other Basic Information 1. Basic Views UPDATED As a company that manufactures and sells trucks and buses needed for transportation and logistics, Hino Motors strives to fulfill its Corporate Mission, "We make a better world and future by helping people and goods get where they need to go." The Group has established the HINO Way, its corporate philosophy, which is composed of the HINO Credo, the HINO Sustainability Policy, and the HINO Code of Conduct, and is working to realize the vision for its Ideal State based on the shared values of integrity, contribution, and empathy. Based on the HINO Way, the Company is working to establish and operate an effective corporate governance system to ensure the soundness, efficiency, and transparency of management. The goals of this effort are to build positive relationships with all stakeholders, deliver sustainable growth, and increase corporate value over the medium to long term as a global company. In addition, Hino Motors endorses Japan's Corporate Governance Code and has devised various measures based on the objectives and intent of the code's guidelines and principles. As a basic policy, Hino Motors intends to pursue these measures as a means of strengthening its corporate governance. [Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] Hino Motors has implemented all the principles of the Corporate Governance Code. [Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] UPDATED [Principle 1.4 Cross-Shareholdings]Cross-Shareholdings> Fundamentally, the policy is to reduce cross-shareholdings. Every year, in addition to quantitatively evaluating matters such as whether the benefits of shareholding counterbalance the capital cost, the Board of Directors conducts a qualitative assessment of the significance of ownership to comprehensively determine suitability. Stocks whose ownership is no longer recognized as justified are disposed of after discussion with the issuer. - 1 -

In fiscal 2023, Hino Motors sold 37 listed stocks (with a sale amount of 24.2 billion yen). In fiscal 2024, the Company will continue working to dispose of cross-shareholdings. With regard to the exercise of voting rights related to cross-shareholdings, Hino Motors makes a comprehensive decision on each proposal based on a judgement of whether a proposal will lead to an increase in corporate value from a medium- to long-term perspective, whether a proposal will undermine the justification for ownership of the stock, and other criteria. [Principle 1.7 Related Party Transactions] Hino Motors complies with the procedures stipulated in Japan's Companies Act regarding conflict of interest transactions with officers. In addition, transactions with executive officers such as senior managing officers who are not directors have to be approved by and reported to the Board of Directors. Sales of products and other goods to Toyota Motor Corporation, the parent company of Hino Motors, are determined in price negotiations each fiscal year by taking into account such factors as the market prices of raw materials and the contracted production volume. Purchases of parts are conducted at a reasonable market price following discussions with Toyota Motor Corporation. They take into full account such factors as market prices in the same way as for regular terms of transactions. The interest rate when borrowing funds is determined by taking the market interest rate into account in the same way as for regular transactions. The Board of Directors determines the validity of these important transactions between Hino Motors and the Toyota Group after having received consultation and recommendations in advance from the Special Committee, which is comprised solely of independent outside directors. [Principle 2.4 Ensuring Diversity within the Company, including Encouraging Women to Take Active Roles] Supplementary Principle 2.4.1 Hino Motors creates a work-friendly environment for diverse human resources that facilitates demonstration of their talents, regardless of attributes such as sex, age, nationality, disability, sexual orientation and gender identity. In this environment, diverse perspectives and values coexist, reflecting different experiences, skills, and characteristics within the Company, and this promotes ongoing growth. Aims and current status of promotion for core human resources, etc. The proportion of management positions held by women is 16%, compared to 8% for men, when comparing employees hired at the same time for the past three years. The Company will continue actively promoting women, with the aim of promoting 65 women to management positions by 2026.

* In 2024, the number of women in management positions was 56, up from 19 in 2014 (2.9 times higher). In regard to promoting non-Japanese people to management positions, the Company has worked to hire and develop outstanding human resources, aiming to increase the proportion of management positions held by non-Japanese people from 4.8% as of March 2023 to 5% in 2026. As of March 2024, the proportion was already 6.3%, surpassing the target. Going forward, the Company will continue to actively promote non- Japanese people. With regard to the promotion of mid-career hires to management positions, the Company encourages promotion of human resources capable of leadership. As of March 2024, in comparison to the 39% promotion rate to management positions for regular hires, the promotion rate for mid-career hires to management was 40%. In particular, the Company actively secured outside human resources with digital expertise, etc., and promoted them to management positions. [Principle 2-6. Roles of Corporate Pension Funds as Asset Owners] Hino Motors has established an expert committee so that the departments responsible for the corporate pension fund can take appropriate action, such as monitoring the investment manager, for proper management of the corporate pension reserve fund and the sound operation of the pension plan into the future. Hino Motors also strives to further strengthen the required human resources for the expert committee. In addition, if necessary, external experts and the labor union representatives are invited to the above expert committee to ensure that any conflicts of interest that may arise between the beneficiaries of corporate pension funds and the Company are managed properly. - 2 -

Moreover, Hino Motors provides education on the corporate pension, led by the departments responsible for the corporate pension fund, as part of training for new employees and also periodically holds seminars on asset building to help employees build assets. [Principle 3.1 Full Disclosure] (1) Company objectives (management philosophy, etc.), business strategies and business plans Please refer to the HINO Way, the corporate philosophy, and business strategies posted on the Hino Motors corporate website. HINO Wayhttps://www.hino-global.com/corp/about_us/hino_credo.htmlHino's business strategies for the futurehttps://www.hino-global.com/corp/for_investors/business_strategy.html (2) Basic views and guidelines on corporate governance Please refer to I.1 Basic Views in this document where this is noted. Board policies and procedures determining the remuneration of the senior management and directors Please refer to Policy on Determining Remuneration Amounts and Calculation Methods under II.1 Director Remuneration in this document, which notes the policies and procedures in determining the remuneration of senior management and directors. Board policies and procedures in the appointment and dismissal of senior management and the nomination of directors and Audit & Supervisory Board member candidates

The policies and procedures for the appointment and dismissal of senior management and the nomination of candidates for directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members at Hino Motors are as below. Hino Motors' Board of Directors assumes the roles of deciding on the implementation of important business in accordance with the Company's medium-to-long-term policies and strategies based on the HINO Way and appropriately supervising corporate activities based on the perspectives of stakeholders in order to deliver sustainable growth and increase corporate value over the medium to long term. To fulfill the above role, the skill set (experience, insights, expertise, etc.) considered necessary for members of the Board of Directors has been listed as a skill matrix by making selections based on skills forming the basis of organizational management (examples include corporate management, legal work, compliance, and internal controls) and skills that can be linked to the Company's unique strategies and visions (examples include R&D and Hino's Monozukuri [manufacturing]). In addition to fulfilling the aforementioned skill set, when appointing directors and auditors, the Company selects individuals who can contribute to sustainable growth by comprehensively taking into consideration matters such as the person's achievements, character, and insights from the perspective of accurate and prompt decision-making, focusing on placing the right person in the right job, with consideration given to maintaining the diversity and appropriate size of the Board of Directors. Hino Motors selects outside directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members from the viewpoint of enhancing management monitoring and supervisory functions, giving comprehensive consideration to factors such as experience of management at other companies, industry understanding, and expertise, in addition to independence. The skill matrix for the directors is provided on Appendix Sheet 2. When appointing and dismissing directors and auditors, the Proposal Review Committee for Officers, which is chaired by an independent outside director and has a majority of independent outside directors, selects candidates according to the aforementioned policy and prepares a proposal to be submitted to the Board of Directors and a proposal to be recommended to the Audit & Supervisory Board. (The Committee met in March and April 2022.) In addition, following the recommendation from the Proposal Review Committee for Officers (auditors are selected with approval from the Audit & Supervisory Board), the Board of Directors makes a - 3 -

tentative decision on the candidates, and the selections are then officially determined after deliberation by the general meeting of shareholders. Explanations with respect to the individual appointments and dismissals and nominations based on the board policies and procedures in the appointment of the senior management and the nomination of directors and Audit & Supervisory Board member candidates

Refer to the Notice of Convocation for the General Meeting of Shareholders posted on the corporate website, which contains explanations with respect to the appointments and dismissals of senior management and the nominations of individual directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members. [Principle 3.1 Full Disclosure] Supplementary Principle 3.1.3 Hino Motors has contributed to solving social issues and challenges by providing trucks and buses since the Company was established. In 2022, Hino Motors established the HINO Sustainability Policy as part of the HINO Way to clarify the Group's commitment to realizing a sustainable society. Moreover, in December 2023, Hino Motors identified the social issues that it should address to contribute to the building of a prosperous, pleasant, sustainable society. From among these social issues, the Company defined the issues it considers to be of particular importance as material issues and disclosed them in its Integrated Report 2023. When it comes to climate change, Hino Motors' products (trucks and buses) play an important role in supporting social infrastructure for transportation and logistics. At the same time, the Company is aware of its products impact on the global environment. Hino Motors prioritizes resolving environmental issues, treating it as one of its most important management goals, and has established its environmental vision, the Hino Environmental Challenge 2050, and that initiative's mid-term target, the Hino Environmental Milestone 2030. Based on these, the Company strives to reduce environmental impact and help build a prosperous and livable world for the next generation. In addition, Hino Motors endorsed the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) in December 2022 and joined the TCFD Consortium. Hino Motors has disclosed information on the impact of climate change-related risks and opportunities on the Company's business activities and earnings in accordance with the TCFD framework. HINO Sustainability Policy https://www.hino-global.com/corp/about_us/hino_credo.html Integrated Report 2023https://www.hino-global.com/corp/for_investors/integrated_report.html Disclosure Based on TCFD Recommendations https://www.hino- global.com/corp/for_investors/disclosure/assets/Notice%20of%20Disclosure%20Based%20on%20TCFD% 20Recommendations.pdf On November 30, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors adopted the HINO Human Rights Policy, which was drafted with reference to the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. The Company treats this policy as its highest-level policy on human rights based on the HINO Way and will fulfill its responsibility to respect human rights in all of the Group's corporate activities. HINO Human Rights Policy https://www.hino-global.com/corp/csr/parts/pdf/Human_Rights_Policy.pdf [Investment, etc., in Human Capital] Hino Motors wants to be a company that is chosen by employees, where they personally feel fulfilled in work and grow by contributing to customers and society. In order to implement the Corporate Mission, "We make a better world and future by helping people and goods get where they need to go," Hino Motors treats human resources as an important corporate asset and continues to invest proactively in human capital. Hino Motors works to enhance personnel systems so that they support individual growth, while striving to build an environment as well as benefit and welfare systems that enable employees to work with confidence. The Company works to foster "human resources with empathy for the HINO Way and company vision, who think for themselves, act independently, and create new value for the benefit of customers and society." - 4 -

Hino Motors reaffirms that "human growth" is essential for overcoming important issues in the commercial vehicle industry, and the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), appointed in February 2023, works closely with the Board of Directors to drive investment in human resources with the aim of creating a cycle linked to "corporate growth." [Investment, etc., in Intellectual Property] Hino Motors appropriately utilizes intellectual property, including inventions, know-how, and brands. It treats intellectual property as an important management resource that is vital for passing on technology, maintaining innovation, and continuing to provide products and services that are useful for customers. Hino Motors' policy is to improve product and technical capabilities as well as overall quality, all of which are sources of its competitiveness, by taking initiatives such as, "Best-fit products incorporating safety and environmental technologies," "Total support customized for each vehicle," and "New activity areas." Moreover, in order to help build a global environment in which everyone can continue living into the future and contribute to sustainable human societies in which all people can continue to lead affluent lives, Hino Motors will strengthen systems for "selection and concentration." The aim is to ensure effective investment by identifying areas in which the Company will "focus on its own competitiveness" and areas in which the Company will "maximize value for customers through collaboration with partners." In addition, in accordance with the intellectual property strategy based on its business and technology strategies, Hino Motors works to create and secure intellectual property in technologies related to the areas of carbon neutrality (Zero Emission Vehicle [ZEV] development), labor saving (streamlining logistics systems, automated driving, etc.), and safety and peace of mind (further advancement in Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems [ADAS] technology), as well as other major development issues in its development division by practicing close collaboration between intellectual property, research and development and other relevant departments, to enhance product and corporate value and contribute to society. [Principle 4.1 Roles and Responsibilities of the Board (1)] Supplementary Principle 4.1.1 The Hino Motors' Board of Directors, the majority of whose members are independent outside directors, decides on the implementation of important business as well as supervising the execution of duties by the directors. It also sets its agenda systematically based on the needs of the management and executive sides based on discussion of management policy and strategy. The Board of Directors and the directors lead and supervise the executive officers based on management policy while collaborating with them from a management perspective. At the same time, they delegate executive authority in each organization to Chief Officers (CxOs) and Operating Officers to carry out flexible decision making. All these steps ensure a system that enables directors to execute their duties efficiently. Matters relating to the judgements and decisions of the Board of Directors and matters related to the delegation of authority and the judgements and decisions of CxOs and Operating Officers are clearly stipulated in the Articles of Incorporation of the Company and the Regulations of the Board of Directors in addition to the Rules for Approval of Important Issues. Of these, the Regulations of the Board of Directors defines the matters to be resolved and reported at the Board of Directors as follows, and these matters are deliberated and resolved at the Board of Directors' meeting, which is composed of the President, Member of the Board of Directors who chairs the Board of Directors, and all the directors. Matters provided for in Japan's Companies Act and other laws and regulations Matters provided for the Company's Articles of Incorporation Matters delegated by resolution of the general meeting of shareholders Other important matters of management The state of execution of business and other matters provided for in Japan's Companies Act and other laws and regulations Other matters deemed necessary by the Board of Directors [Principle 4.9 Independence Standards and Qualification for Independent Directors] Please refer to II.1 Independent Directors/Audit & Supervisory Board Members in this document. - 5 -

[Principle 4-10. Utilization of an optional framework] Supplementary Principle 4-10-1 Please refer to II.1 Directors in this document. [Principle 4.11 Preconditions for Board and Audit & Supervisory Board Effectiveness] Supplementary Principle 4.11.1 Refer to the above Principle 3.1 Full Disclosure (4) Board policies and procedures in the appointment and dismissal of senior management and the nomination of directors and Audit & Supervisory Board member candidates. Supplementary Principle 4.11.2 The concurrent service of officers at other listed companies is noted in the Integrated Report and the Notice of Convocation for the General Meeting of Shareholders posted on the Company's corporate website as well as the Securities Report published on EDINET (Electronic Disclosure for Investors' NETwork) run by the Financial Services Agency. Supplementary Principle 4.11.3 Hino Motors established a Corporate Governance Committee, which is comprised of all directors and auditors and related CxOs, with the aim of increasing the effectiveness of corporate governance and further contributing to sustained growth and enhancement of corporate value. The Committee undertakes multilateral discussions concerning the Company's corporate governance policies, evaluation of the effectiveness of the Board of Directors (once a year), and important issues and policies, taking into account the opinions of outside officers and provides recommendations to the Board of Directors as necessary. The evaluation of the effectiveness of the Board of Directors is conducted every year. From the perspective of increasing the independence and objectivity of analysis and evaluation, it is conducted by an external organization for all directors and auditors, including outside directors. In fiscal 2023, an external organization conducted a questionnaire and interviews to evaluate: (1) composition and operation of the Board of Directors; (2) management strategy and business strategy; (3) business ethics and risk management; (4) evaluation and remuneration of senior management; and (5) dialogue with shareholders and other stakeholders. The Company's strengths included diverse experience and knowledge of outside officers and their ability to speak positively and meaningfully and trust in the president's management skills as chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO. On the other hand, issues such as further demonstration of the role of the Board of Directors (supervisory function, etc.) were identified. The Company has taken steps such as formulating an annual agenda plan for Board of Directors meetings, improving the operation of Board of Directors meetings, and creating more opportunities for outside directors to exchange opinions. In fiscal 2024, the external organization again conducted a questionnaire, and the category concerning the corporate governance foundation received a high evaluation. On the other hand, issues were identified in such areas as the selection of important themes such as strategy and the operation of the Board of Directors in supporting active discussion. Specific improvement measures have been discussed by the Corporate Governance Committee. Going forward, the Committee will engage in further discussion with newly-appointed officers attending, prepare a roadmap, and implement improvement measures. [Principle 4.14 Training for Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members] Supplementary Principle 4.14.2 In order to help understand and practice the Corporate Mission, "We make a better world and future by helping people and goods get where they need to go," as well as to promote continued growth by addressing changes in the environment and other factors, Hino Motors provides its directors with opportunities to attend study sessions with topical content and participate in external seminars as needed, thereby promoting the acquisition of knowledge and understanding of their roles and responsibilities. In addition, in order to better understand the Company's policies and activities, the outside officers conduct onsite visits to affiliated companies and other locations and receive prior explanations on the agenda before meetings of the Board of Directors to help them deepen their understanding of management issues. [Principle 5.1 Policy for Constructive Dialogue with Shareholders] - 6 -

Hino Motors believes that timely and appropriate disclosure of business information is important in order to foster an accurate understanding of the Company. Based on this view, Hino Motors strives for constructive dialogue with shareholders and investors and aims to increase corporate value over the medium to long term by taking the opinions obtained through this dialogue seriously and using them as reference information in the management of the Company. 1. General Meeting of Shareholders 1. General Meeting of Shareholders Hino Motors views the General Meeting of Shareholders as a forum for facilitating important dialogue with all of its shareholders and helping them deepen their understanding of the Company by providing reports on subjects including progress on operations, outcomes and issues to be addressed, and holding question and answer sessions. The opinions received from shareholders through this dialogue are then used as reference information in the management of the Company. 2. Other With regard to forums for dialogue other than the General Meeting of Shareholders, Hino Motors provides mass media announcements and analyst briefings on financial results each quarter, and the Company President also takes part in these forums each six-monthly period. In addition, the Company holds various press conferences and briefings when appropriate in an effort to further deepen understanding of its management strategy and business content. The Company also maintains dialogue with investors by having the CFO and Operating Officers with responsibility for general affairs, public affairs, and public relations regularly participate in individual meetings and conferences organized by securities companies. Furthermore, the Company responds to individual questions and requests for interviews as appropriate based on the nature of the request and other factors. The CFO and Operating Officers with responsibility for general affairs, public affairs, and public relations oversee dialogue other than the General Meeting of Shareholders, covering the implementation as well as in-house cooperation including regular meetings between the departments concerned. The Operating Officers report regularly to the management team on the opinions obtained through the dialogue, passing them on as feedback to senior management. For officers and employees involved in dialogue, Hino Motors strives to further raise their awareness and conduct rigorous management by establishing in-house regulations prohibiting insider trading, formulating and implementing manuals, and providing in-house training, thereby ensuring that unintended leakage of insider information and insider trading are prevented. The company also makes it a rule that a number of employees participate in forums for dialogue together in an effort to check and monitor each other. For the period before the day when the financial results for each quarter are announced, the Company refuses requests for interviews concerning performance and also refrains from responding to similar inquiries. (Establishment of a silent period for approximately one month before announcement of financial results) Hino Motors identifies its shareholder ownership structure regularly using an external data service company and other means and strives to utilize this information in dialogue. Hino Motors concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the business integration with Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and is in the process of discussing and reviewing the Definitive Agreement. Given the current situation, specific details are not disclosed at this time. However, the Company is conscious of the cost of capital and the stock price in discussing management policy and strategy and engaging in corporate activities. 2. Capital Structure - 7 -

Percentage of Shares Held by Foreign Investors From 10% to less than 20% [Description of Major Shareholders] UPDATED Name / Company Name Number of Shares Percentage (%) Owned Toyota Motor Corporation 287,897,126 50.14 The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account) 58,595,900 10.21 Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account) 18,058,200 3.15 SSBTC CLIENT OMNIBUS ACCOUNT 6,104,343 1.06 NORTHERN TRUST GLOBAL SERVICES SE, 5,210,000 LUXEMBOURG RE LUDU RE: UCITS CLIENTS 15.315 0.91 PCT NON TREATY ACCOUNT JP JPMSE LUX RE NOMURA INT PLC 1 EQ CO 5,115,827 0.89 Goldman Sachs International 3,941,421 0.69 JP MORGAN CHASE BANK 385781 3,725,976 0.65 Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. 3,664,976 0.64 STATE STREET BANK WEST CLIENT―TREATY 505234 3,314,200 0.58 Existence of Controlling Shareholders ― (excluding parent company) Toyota Motor Corporation (listed stock exchanges: Tokyo, Existence of Parent Company Nagoya, and overseas) Supplementary Explanation ― 3. Corporate Attributes Listed Stock Market and Market Section Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, Nagoya Stock Exchange Premier Market Fiscal Year-End March Type of Business Transportation equipment Number of Employees (consolidated) as of More than 1,000 the End of the Previous Fiscal Year Sales (consolidated) as of the End of the More than ¥1 trillion Previous Fiscal Year Number of Consolidated Subsidiaries as of From 50 companies to less than 100 companies the End of the Previous Fiscal Year - 8 -

4. Policy on Measures to Protect Minority Shareholders in Conducting Transactions with Controlling Shareholder UPDATED Toyota Motor Corporation is the parent company of Hino Motors and holds 50.2% of the voting rights in the Company as of March 31, 2024. Sales of products and other goods to the parent company are determined in price negotiations each fiscal year by taking into account such factors as the market prices of raw materials and the contracted production volume. Purchases of parts are conducted at a reasonable market price following discussions with Toyota Motor Corporation, and they take into full account factors such as market prices in the same way as for regular terms of transactions. The interest rate when borrowing funds is determined by taking the market interest rate into account in the same way as for regular transactions. The Board of Directors determines the validity of these important transactions between Hino Motors and the Toyota Group after having received consultation and recommendations in advance from the Special Committee comprised solely of independent outside directors. Consequently, it is considered that transactions with the parent company do not harm the rights of the Company or, consequently, of minority shareholders. 5. Other Special Circumstances which may have Material Impact on Corporate Governance UPDATED In conducting business activities as a member of the Toyota Group, Hino Motors strives for collaboration and cooperation with Toyota Group companies to strengthen its management base. Meanwhile, the Company has the Hino Group's unique Hino brand business that includes trucks, buses and engines, which accounts for 81% of the Company's sales, and engages in independent product planning, research and development, procurement, production and sales activities. While complying with the policies of the Toyota Group overall as a member of the Toyota Group, Hino Motors has established its own corporate governance framework to prevent conflicts of interest from arising with general shareholders. In addition, certain matters, such as important management measures of the Company, are reported and approved between the Company and Toyota Motor Corporation, the parent company, in accordance with authority rules. In May 2023, the Company, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Daimler Truck AG concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the business integration of the Company and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus in order to collaborate on achieving carbon neutrality and building a prosperous mobility society by developing CASE technologies (Connected/Autonomous & Automated/Shared/Electric) and strengthening the commercial vehicle business on a global scale. In the discussion and review of the integration, the Company has implemented measures to ensure fairness by consulting with independent financial advisors and law firms. It has also taken steps to avoid conflicts of interest by obtaining written reports from a special committee with no conflicts of interest. Taking seriously the suggestions and recommendations of the special investigation committee composed of outside experts and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism regarding the Company's misconduct concerning engine certification that was made public in March 2022, Hino Motors developed the "Three Reforms" to prevent the recurrence of such misconduct. In order to establish a compliance mindset that does not tolerate misconduct or let the lessons learned fade away and to solidify the company-wide practice of "working in the right way," the Company is committed to reinforcing the internal control system and the management supervisory function to strengthen governance. In April 2024, Hino Motors obtained IS0 9001 certification, an international standard, for the process from engine design/development through application for certification, which it had been working on for the introduction of a quality management system with external audits with the aim of "establishing a system for applying for engine type designation that prevents misconduct." Sawafuji Electric Co., Ltd., a Group company that is a listed affiliate, has unique expertise and market position and has increased synergies with the Company and other Group companies. While maintaining a highly - 9 -