Hino Motors, Ltd. announce the establishment and appointment of CxO effective July 1, 2023.

1.Establishment and Appointment of CxO (As of July 1, 2023)

Name New Current
Noboru Yamate

Senior Managing Office
CRO(Risk)

Senior Managing Office

