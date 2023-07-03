Hino Motors specializes in construction and marketing of trucks and buses. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of trucks and buses (73.9%): 358,832 units sold in 2018/19 under the brands Hino et Toyota; - sale of spare parts (6.2%); - other (19.9%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (65.7%), Asia (21.1%) and other (13.2%).