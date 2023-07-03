Hino Motors, Ltd. announce the establishment and appointment of CxO effective July 1, 2023.
1.Establishment and Appointment of CxO (As of July 1, 2023)
|Name
|New
|Current
|Noboru Yamate
Senior Managing Office
|Senior Managing Office
