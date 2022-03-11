Log in
    7205   JP3792600003

HINO MOTORS, LTD

(7205)
  Report
Hino Motors : Establishment of a Special Investigation Committee（PDF | 412.9 KB）

03/11/2022 | 02:16am EST
March 11, 2022

Establishment of a Special Investigation Committee

Hino Motors, Ltd. hereby announces that having confirmed past misconduct in the applications for certification of engines for the Japanese market, it established the following Special Investigation Committee composed of outside legal experts and an outside expert with technical knowledge today.

Hino will fully cooperate with the investigation to be conducted by the Special Investigation Committee.

Hino deeply apologizes for the huge inconvenience caused to our customers and other stakeholders.

1. Background of establishment of the Special Investigation Committee

As announced in the notice regarding "Misconduct concerning Engine Certification" dated March 4, 2022, Hino identified past misconduct concerning falsification of engine performance in its applications for certification concerning the emissions and fuel economy performance of three of its engines for the Japanese market (medium duty engine model A05C (HC-SCR) and heavy duty engine models, A09C and E13C), and also identified that those engines had problems in engine performance. In addition, regarding light duty engine model N04C (Urea-SCR), although no misconduct has been identified to date, it was discovered that the actual fuel efficiency performance was less than the specification values (hereinafter referred to as the "Issue"). In view of the seriousness of the Issue, Hino established a Special Investigation Committee composed of outside experts, who have no vested interest in relation to Hino, to develop a clearer picture of the entire case and analyze the root cause.

2. Composition of the Special Investigation Committee

Chair: Kazuo Sakakibara (former Superintending Prosecutor, Osaka High Public Prosecutors Office, Attorney)

Committee member: Makoto Shimamoto (Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Advisor)

Committee member: Mieko Okita (Attorney)

渉外広報部

Public Affairs Dept.

〒191-8660 東京都日野市日野台三丁目 1 番地 1

3-1-1,Hino-dai,Hino-shi, Tokyo 191-8660, Japan

TEL : 042-586-5494 FAX : 042-586-4382

PHONE : +81-42-586-5494 FAX : +81-42-586-4382

URL : https://www.hino.co.jp/

URL : https://www.hino-global.com/

2/3

3. Matters commissioned by Hino to the Special Investigation Committee

Hino has commissioned the Special Investigation Committee with developing a clearer picture of the entire case and analyzing the root cause, as well as recommending recurrence prevention measures that delve into an ideal organization and development process for Hino.

4. Future schedule

The Special Investigation Committee will conduct the necessary investigation, and upon receipt of the Committee's report on the investigation, Hino will take such measures as prompt disclosure.

End

Profiles of the Committee members

Name

Background

Kazuo

April 1984: Appointed Public Prosecutor

Sakakibara

Dec. 2015: Director of the Trial Division, Supreme Public Prosecutors Office

April 2017: Chief Public Prosecutor, Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office

Feb. 2018: Superintending Prosecutor, Fukuoka High Public Prosecutors Office

Jan. 2020: Superintending Prosecutor, Osaka High Public Prosecutors Office

July 2021: Resigned as prosecutor

Oct. 2021: Registered as an attorney

Nov. 2021: Joined Anderson Mori & Tomotsune, Foreign Law Joint Operations,

Makoto

April 1983: Joined Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Shimamoto

Jan. 2007: General Manager, Engine Design Department, Product Development

Division, MC Business Operations

Jan. 2012: President, Yamaha Motor Asian Center Co., Ltd.

Jan. 2014: Senior General Manager, PF Vehicle Development Division, PF

Vehicle Unit

March 2014: Executive Officer

March 2015: Senior Executive Officer

Jan. 2017: General Manager, Technology Center concurrently General Manager,

PF Vehicle Unit

March 2017: Director

3/3

Jan. 2018: Chief General Manager, Mobility Technology Center

Jan. 2021: Technical Advisor

March 2022: Consultant

Mieko Okita April 2000: Appointed Public Prosecutor

April 2007: Hiroshima District Public Prosecutors Office

July 2009: Seconded to INCJ Co., Ltd.

July 2011: Special Investigation Department, Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office

March 2013: Resigned as prosecutor

April 2013: Registered as an attorney and joined Shimada Hamba & Osajima

Disclaimer

Hino Motors Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 07:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
