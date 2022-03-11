Hino Motors : Establishment of a Special Investigation Committee（PDF | 412.9 KB）

March 11, 2022

Establishment of a Special Investigation Committee

Hino Motors, Ltd. hereby announces that having confirmed past misconduct in the applications for certification of engines for the Japanese market, it established the following Special Investigation Committee composed of outside legal experts and an outside expert with technical knowledge today.

Hino will fully cooperate with the investigation to be conducted by the Special Investigation Committee.

Hino deeply apologizes for the huge inconvenience caused to our customers and other stakeholders.

1. Background of establishment of the Special Investigation Committee

As announced in the notice regarding "Misconduct concerning Engine Certification" dated March 4, 2022, Hino identified past misconduct concerning falsification of engine performance in its applications for certification concerning the emissions and fuel economy performance of three of its engines for the Japanese market (medium duty engine model A05C (HC-SCR) and heavy duty engine models, A09C and E13C), and also identified that those engines had problems in engine performance. In addition, regarding light duty engine model N04C (Urea-SCR), although no misconduct has been identified to date, it was discovered that the actual fuel efficiency performance was less than the specification values (hereinafter referred to as the "Issue"). In view of the seriousness of the Issue, Hino established a Special Investigation Committee composed of outside experts, who have no vested interest in relation to Hino, to develop a clearer picture of the entire case and analyze the root cause.

2. Composition of the Special Investigation Committee

Chair: Kazuo Sakakibara (former Superintending Prosecutor, Osaka High Public Prosecutors Office, Attorney)

Committee member: Makoto Shimamoto (Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Advisor)

Committee member: Mieko Okita (Attorney)