Hino Motors : Establishment of a Special Investigation Committee（PDF | 412.9 KB）
03/11/2022 | 02:16am EST
March 11, 2022
Establishment of a Special Investigation Committee
Hino Motors, Ltd. hereby announces that having confirmed past misconduct in the applications for certification of engines for the Japanese market, it established the following Special Investigation Committee composed of outside legal experts and an outside expert with technical knowledge today.
Hino will fully cooperate with the investigation to be conducted by the Special Investigation Committee.
Hino deeply apologizes for the huge inconvenience caused to our customers and other stakeholders.
1. Background of establishment of the Special Investigation Committee
As announced in the notice regarding "Misconduct concerning Engine Certification" dated March 4, 2022, Hino identified past misconduct concerning falsification of engine performance in its applications for certification concerning the emissions and fuel economy performance of three of its engines for the Japanese market (medium duty engine model A05C (HC-SCR) and heavy duty engine models, A09C and E13C), and also identified that those engines had problems in engine performance. In addition, regarding light duty engine model N04C (Urea-SCR), although no misconduct has been identified to date, it was discovered that the actual fuel efficiency performance was less than the specification values (hereinafter referred to as the "Issue"). In view of the seriousness of the Issue, Hino established a Special Investigation Committee composed of outside experts, who have no vested interest in relation to Hino, to develop a clearer picture of the entire case and analyze the root cause.
2. Composition of the Special Investigation Committee
Chair: Kazuo Sakakibara (former Superintending Prosecutor, Osaka High Public Prosecutors Office, Attorney)
Committee member: Makoto Shimamoto (Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Advisor)
3. Matters commissioned by Hino to the Special Investigation Committee
Hino has commissioned the Special Investigation Committee with developing a clearer picture of the entire case and analyzing the root cause, as well as recommending recurrence prevention measures that delve into an ideal organization and development process for Hino.
4. Future schedule
The Special Investigation Committee will conduct the necessary investigation, and upon receipt of the Committee's report on the investigation, Hino will take such measures as prompt disclosure.
End
Profiles of the Committee members
Name
Background
Kazuo
April 1984: Appointed Public Prosecutor
Sakakibara
Dec. 2015: Director of the Trial Division, Supreme Public Prosecutors Office
April 2017: Chief Public Prosecutor, Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office
Feb. 2018: Superintending Prosecutor, Fukuoka High Public Prosecutors Office
Jan. 2020: Superintending Prosecutor, Osaka High Public Prosecutors Office
July 2021: Resigned as prosecutor
Oct. 2021: Registered as an attorney
Nov. 2021: Joined Anderson Mori & Tomotsune, Foreign Law Joint Operations,
Makoto
April 1983: Joined Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
Shimamoto
Jan. 2007: General Manager, Engine Design Department, Product Development
Division, MC Business Operations
Jan. 2012: President, Yamaha Motor Asian Center Co., Ltd.
Jan. 2014: Senior General Manager, PF Vehicle Development Division, PF
Vehicle Unit
March 2014: Executive Officer
March 2015: Senior Executive Officer
Jan. 2017: General Manager, Technology Center concurrently General Manager,
PF Vehicle Unit
March 2017: Director
（3/3）
Jan. 2018: Chief General Manager, Mobility Technology Center
Jan. 2021: Technical Advisor
March 2022: Consultant
Mieko Okita April 2000: Appointed Public Prosecutor
April 2007: Hiroshima District Public Prosecutors Office
July 2009: Seconded to INCJ Co., Ltd.
July 2011: Special Investigation Department, Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office
March 2013: Resigned as prosecutor
April 2013: Registered as an attorney and joined Shimada Hamba & Osajima