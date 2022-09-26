Hino Motors : Hearing Conducted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism（PDF | 381.4 KB）

Advanced search
    7205   JP3792600003

HINO MOTORS, LTD

(7205)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:04 2022-09-27 am EDT
618.00 JPY   -0.32%
Hino Motors : Hearing Conducted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism
PU
Hino Motors : Our Future Production Activities Strengthening the Development of Hino's Human Capital to Create Trustworthy Products
PU
09/19Hino Motors Gets Correction Order Notice from Transport Ministry Following Data Fraud
MT
Hino Motors : Hearing Conducted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism

09/26/2022 | 10:11pm EDT
September 16, 2022

Hearing Conducted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism

Today, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism ("MLIT") held a hearing into the misconduct regarding the applications for certification of vehicle engines sold in Japan announced on August 2 and August 22, 2022. During the hearing, Hino Motors, Ltd. ("Hino") submitted that it had no objection to MLIT's account of the underlying facts concerning engines certified for sale in Japan that form the basis of the administrative penalties to be imposed on Hino. Hino is committed to cooperating and following all directions from MLIT.

Hino deeply apologizes that it, as a company supporting the social infrastructure of people and goods, has betrayed the trust of its customers and other stakeholders.

The details of the administrative penalty to be imposed on Hino by MLIT and the underlying facts are outlined below:

Details of the administrative penalty

Engine model

Overview

subject to

Underlying facts

revocation of type

approval

Revocation of the type

The programming of the engine control unit (ECU)

in production engines was different from the ECU

approval for the device

programming used during certification durability

installed in the E13C

E13C-ABA

testing. Moreover, even though there was no

heavy-duty engine

E13C-ABB

technical basis to conclude that the engine's exhaust

responsible for preventing

emission performance met the relevant standard, it

the emission of carbon

was represented as meeting the relevant standard, and

monoxide

the type approval was improperly acquired.

Revocation of the type

The programming of the ECU in production engines

approval for the device

was different from the ECU programming used

installed in the E13C-YS

E13C-YS

during certification durability testing. Moreover,

engine for construction

even though there was no technical basis to conclude

machinery and similar

that the engine's exhaust emission performance met

equipment responsible for

the relevant standard, it was represented as meeting

Public Affairs Dept. 3-1-1,Hino-dai,Hino-shi, Tokyo 191-8660, Japan PHONE : +81-42-586-5494 FAX : +81-42-586-4382 URL : https://www.hino-global.com/

2/3

preventing the emission

the relevant standard, and the type approval was

of carbon monoxide

improperly acquired.

Revocation of the type

Data at some of the measurement points in the

approval for the device

durability tests were falsified or otherwise

installed in the E13C-YM

manipulated, and, even though there was no technical

engine for construction

E13C-YM

basis to conclude that the engine's exhaust emission

machinery and similar

performance met the relevant standard, it was

equipment responsible for

represented as meeting the relevant standard.

preventing the emission

Accordingly, the type approval was improperly

of carbon monoxide

acquired.

Revocation of the type

Data at some of the measurement points in the

approval for the device

durability tests were falsified or otherwise

installed in the P11C

manipulated, and, even though there was no technical

engine for construction

P11C-VN

basis to conclude that the engine's exhaust emission

machinery and similar

performance met the relevant standard, it was

equipment responsible for

represented as meeting the relevant standard.

preventing the emission

Accordingly, the type approval was improperly

of carbon monoxide

acquired.

* Extracted from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism press release materials

Related announcements

March 4, 2022: Notice Regarding Misconduct concerning Engine Certification

March 11, 2022: Establishment of the Special Investigation Committee

March 25, 2022: Submission of a Statement to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and Misconduct Concerning the "N04C (Urea-SCR)" Light-DutyEngine

March 25, 2022: Recall of vehicles equipped with the "A05C (HC-SCR)" medium-dutyengine

March 29, 2022: Notice Regarding Recording of Expected Operating Charges and Extraordinary Losses and Revision of Earnings Forecast

August 2, 2022: Investigation Results by the Special Investigation Committee, and Recurrence Prevention Measures and Other Responses

August 22, 2022: Additional Findings Concerning Engine Certification

August 24, 2022: Regarding CJPT Decision to Expel Hino

August 30, 2022: Hino Launches the "Trust Restoration Project"

August 30, 2022: Launch of the "Zero Workplace Bullying" Initiative

September 2, 2022: Reform of Processes of Development, Regulatory Certification and Quality

Disclaimer

Hino Motors Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 02:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
