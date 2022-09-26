Hino Motors : Hearing Conducted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism（PDF | 381.4 KB）
September 16, 2022
Hearing Conducted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism
Today, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism ("MLIT") held a hearing into the misconduct regarding the applications for certification of vehicle engines sold in Japan announced on August 2 and August 22, 2022. During the hearing, Hino Motors, Ltd. ("Hino") submitted that it had no objection to MLIT's account of the underlying facts concerning engines certified for sale in Japan that form the basis of the administrative penalties to be imposed on Hino. Hino is committed to cooperating and following all directions from MLIT.
Hino deeply apologizes that it, as a company supporting the social infrastructure of people and goods, has betrayed the trust of its customers and other stakeholders.
The details of the administrative penalty to be imposed on Hino by MLIT and the underlying facts are outlined below:
Details of the administrative penalty
Engine model
Overview
subject to
Underlying facts
revocation of type
approval
Revocation of the type
The programming of the engine control unit (ECU)
in production engines was different from the ECU
approval for the device
programming used during certification durability
installed in the E13C
E13C-ABA
testing. Moreover, even though there was no
heavy-duty engine
E13C-ABB
technical basis to conclude that the engine's exhaust
responsible for preventing
emission performance met the relevant standard, it
the emission of carbon
was represented as meeting the relevant standard, and
monoxide
the type approval was improperly acquired.
Revocation of the type
The programming of the ECU in production engines
approval for the device
was different from the ECU programming used
installed in the E13C-YS
E13C-YS
during certification durability testing. Moreover,
engine for construction
even though there was no technical basis to conclude
machinery and similar
that the engine's exhaust emission performance met
equipment responsible for
the relevant standard, it was represented as meeting
preventing the emission
the relevant standard, and the type approval was
of carbon monoxide
improperly acquired.
Revocation of the type
Data at some of the measurement points in the
approval for the device
durability tests were falsified or otherwise
installed in the E13C-YM
manipulated, and, even though there was no technical
engine for construction
E13C-YM
basis to conclude that the engine's exhaust emission
machinery and similar
performance met the relevant standard, it was
equipment responsible for
represented as meeting the relevant standard.
preventing the emission
Accordingly, the type approval was improperly
of carbon monoxide
acquired.
Revocation of the type
Data at some of the measurement points in the
approval for the device
durability tests were falsified or otherwise
installed in the P11C
manipulated, and, even though there was no technical
engine for construction
P11C-VN
basis to conclude that the engine's exhaust emission
machinery and similar
performance met the relevant standard, it was
equipment responsible for
represented as meeting the relevant standard.
preventing the emission
Accordingly, the type approval was improperly
of carbon monoxide
acquired.
* Extracted from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism press release materials
