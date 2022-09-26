Hino Motors : Hearing Conducted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism（PDF | 381.4 KB）

September 16, 2022

Hearing Conducted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism

Today, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism ("MLIT") held a hearing into the misconduct regarding the applications for certification of vehicle engines sold in Japan announced on August 2 and August 22, 2022. During the hearing, Hino Motors, Ltd. ("Hino") submitted that it had no objection to MLIT's account of the underlying facts concerning engines certified for sale in Japan that form the basis of the administrative penalties to be imposed on Hino. Hino is committed to cooperating and following all directions from MLIT.

Hino deeply apologizes that it, as a company supporting the social infrastructure of people and goods, has betrayed the trust of its customers and other stakeholders.

The details of the administrative penalty to be imposed on Hino by MLIT and the underlying facts are outlined below:

Details of the administrative penalty Engine model Overview subject to Underlying facts revocation of type approval Revocation of the type The programming of the engine control unit (ECU) in production engines was different from the ECU approval for the device programming used during certification durability installed in the E13C E13C-ABA testing. Moreover, even though there was no heavy-duty engine E13C-ABB technical basis to conclude that the engine's exhaust responsible for preventing emission performance met the relevant standard, it the emission of carbon was represented as meeting the relevant standard, and monoxide the type approval was improperly acquired. Revocation of the type The programming of the ECU in production engines approval for the device was different from the ECU programming used installed in the E13C-YS E13C-YS during certification durability testing. Moreover, engine for construction even though there was no technical basis to conclude machinery and similar that the engine's exhaust emission performance met equipment responsible for the relevant standard, it was represented as meeting

