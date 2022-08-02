Hino Motors : Investigation Results by the Special Investigation Committee, and Recurrence Prevention Measures and Other Responses（PDF | 583.3 KB）
August 2, 2022
Investigation Results by the Special Investigation Committee, and Recurrence Prevention Measures and Other Responses
Hino Motors, Ltd. ("Hino" or "the Company") commissioned a Special Investigation Committee comprised of outside experts to investigate the misconduct concerning engine certification announced on March 4, 2022, and has received the investigation report. Hino has today notified the relevant ministries and agencies of the investigation results, together with the key measures that it plans to take.
The Special Investigation Committee's investigation revealed long-term misconduct concerning applications for engine certification. Hino considers that the background to this incident is its management's failure to sufficiently engage with the frontline workforce, creating an environment and mechanism prioritizing meeting schedules and numerical goals over due processes. The Company's inward-looking and conservative culture also prevented each employee from carrying out his or her work with a sense of involvement and solidarity. Hino also lacked awareness in and a mechanism for managing its business operations as a corporate organization, for which Hino believes its management bears responsibility. Hino takes the Committee's report seriously, will identify with whom the responsibility lies, and implement strict measures.
Hino will implement comprehensive measures to ensure that these issues will never recur in the future. Hino will return to its fundamental principle as a commercial vehicle manufacturer and carry out company-wide rebuilding efforts to regain the trust of its stakeholders.
Hino deeply apologizes again for causing a significant inconvenience to its customers and other stakeholders.
1. Overview of the misconduct uncovered by the Special Investigation Committee
Vehicle diesel engines (on-road engines)
Emissions-related:
Misconduct was found relating mainly to durability
tests for a wide range of models released at the time of
the 2003 emissions regulations (new short-term
regulations/E6) and thereafter.
Fuel efficiency-related:
Misconduct was found relating to fuel efficiency
measurements mainly in heavy-duty engines after the
introduction of the 2005 emissions regulations (new
long-term regulations/E7) when fuel efficiency
standards for heavy-duty vehicles were introduced and
the relevant vehicles became eligible under the tax
benefit system.
Industrial diesel engines (off-road engines)
Emissions-related:
Misconduct was found relating mainly to durability
tests for a wide range of models released at the time of
False reporting in response to a request by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism ("MLIT") in 2016 calling for Hino to report whether any misconduct occurred during emissions/fuel efficiency tests conducted before applying for certification
2. Results of engine performance confirmed by in-house technical verification
Hino has found non-achievement of performance as set forth below through in-house technical verification that it conducted concurrently with the investigations by the Special Investigation Committee (additional findings following the March 4 release).
No engine performance issues have been found in the current models other than the above.
The above three engines are also installed in the Gala, a heavy-duty sightseeing bus manufactured by Isuzu Motors Limited.
Industrial diesel engines (off-road engines)
2014 emissions regulations (Tier 4 regulations)
Heavy-duty engine "E13C-YS"
There is a possibility that this engine may
exceed the emissions regulation values due to
aging.
Heavy-duty engine "E13C-YM"
There is a possibility that this engine may
exceed the emissions regulation values due to
aging.
Heavy-duty engine "P11C-VN"
There is a possibility that this engine may
exceed the emissions regulation values due to
aging.
Note:
No engine performance issues have been found in the models subject to the current regulations other than the above.
3. Hino's response
Recurrence prevention
While fully cooperating with the Special Investigation Committee's investigation, Hino has been drafting and implementing new recurrence prevention measures to address the issues that have been found, as well as enhancing existing controls. In relation to development and certification structures and processes, Hino is implementing comprehensive measures to prevent misconduct and the outflow of non- compliant products into the market. Hino has provided information on these recurrence prevention efforts to the Special Investigation Committee, which accepted the efforts as being "adequate for the time being". Furthermore, Hino will continue to improve and reinforce these recurrence prevention measures to make them more effective.
Major recurrence prevention efforts *See the attached "Reference (ii)" for further details
Improvement of development and certification structures and processes
Establishment and reinforcement of checking structure(checking systems)
• Transfer of certification testing and application functions from the Development Department to the Quality Department
• The chief engineering compliance officer under the direct oversight of the president confirming the status and providing instructions, and the Internal Audit Department conducting audit
• Improvement of the quality assurance structure and efforts at the mass production stage
Reinforcement of process management
Establishment of the "Certification Test Transition Meeting" during which
Hino will assess the completion of engine development and transition to the certification stage based on technical and objective grounds
Establishment and revision of the relevant rules and standards
Establishment and revision of the relevant rules in line with revisions to the organizational structure, and clarification of roles and responsibilities related to certification
Establishment and revision of rules and technical standards with respect to key
engine development
Other efforts to reinforce certification functions
Reorganization of the structure to understand and share the latest laws and regulations
Establishment of the structure to keep certification data records
Expansion of personnel in charge of certification and implementation of related training
Improvement of corporate culture and environment and reinforcement of company- wide compliance
Efforts to reform corporate culture and environment
Revision and restructure of the "Basic Philosophy System" that will be used to guide all corporate activities in order to share values and promote the ideal state of the Company (the Hino Basic Philosophy, the Hino Sustainability Policy, and the Hino Code of Conduct shall be collectively referred to as the "Hino Way"), and establishment of opportunities for dialogue at each level and workplace of the Company for practical implementation.
Regular communication from management and efforts to create an environment in which employees can speak up safely and are encouraged to do so
Sharing of contents of the report by the Special Investigation Committee and the Company's efforts in response to the report with each and every employee
Reinforcement of compliance structure and activities
Reorganization of the Compliance Committee, enhancement and expansion of human resources, including by external recruitment, establishment of the Compliance Promotion Office, establishment of a chief engineering compliance officer/group, expansion of employee training, and strengthening of the internal reporting system
Responses by model and vehicle type
Current models for which emissions regulation values might have been exceeded:
Shipping of the relevant models has been suspended. Hino will consider and implement measures regarding engines in the market as promptly as possible. Hino will similarly address its industrial engines in consultation with construction machine manufacturers.
Current engine models or vehicle models, for which misconduct related to the engine certification process was detected (except those pertaining to (i) above):
Hino has suspended shipping of the engine models or vehicle models equipped with engines for which emissions regulation values were not exceeded, but where misconduct related to the engine certification process was detected pursuant to the MLIT's instructions. Hino will be following further instructions issued by the MLIT.
Impact on tax benefits
Hino will carefully examine the impact on tax benefits related to emissions and fuel consumption and bear the cost of any additional tax payments that may be required.
4. Future action
Hino takes the Special Investigation Committee's recommendations based on a root cause analysis seriously. Going forward, Hino will work towards establishing a sound governance system through measures such as creating a company-wide,cross-sectional quality management system, improving its corporate structure (including organizations and culture), and bolstering its control and supervision functions. Hino anticipates compiling these measures, including establishing executive structures toward promoting the measures in around three months' time.
Hino will resolutely commit itself to regaining the trust of its stakeholders
End
Outline of the investigations into engine certification application processes and the technicalverification of engine performance
1. Overview of the investigations and verification
Hino established the Special Investigation Committee on March 11, 2022 to completely clarify the misconduct announced on March 4, 2022, which occurred in applying for certification of engines subject to Japanese laws and regulations. Hino had the Committee investigate vehicle engines and industrial engines, including their previous models (Table 1, A). Hino also voluntarily conducted technical verification of engine performance concerning emissions and fuel efficiency. As part of this effort, Hino made inquiries about applicable laws and regulations, test methods, and other relevant matters with MLIT (Table 1, B).
In terms of overseas laws and regulations, Hino reported the results of its voluntary investigation to the U.S. authorities and is fully cooperating with U.S. authorities' investigations. Hino is also undertaking a comprehensive review of its certification procedures for engines subject to other laws and regulations including European laws and regulations.
Table 1:
Investigations into the
Engine performance technical
existence or non-existence
verification
of misconduct concerning
the engine certification
process
Engines subject to
Current
A: Investigations by the
B: In-house technical
Japanese laws and
regulations
Special Investigation
verification
regulations
Previous
Committee
B: In-house technical
regulations
verification (Emissions:
ongoing)
2. Future plans
In regard to past models of engines subject to the Japanese laws and regulations, Hino will urgently confirm the performance for engine, which is currently being implemented. If any problems are found, Hino will promptly take necessary measures.
Hino will continue to cooperate with investigations by the relevant authorities concerning the engines subject to the U.S. laws and regulations, and Hino will also continue to proceed with a comprehensive review of certification application processes for engines subject to other laws and regulations including European laws and regulations. Hino will make further announcements as appropriate.
