Hino Motors : Investigation Results by the Special Investigation Committee, and Recurrence Prevention Measures and Other Responses（PDF | 583.3 KB）

August 2, 2022

Investigation Results by the Special Investigation Committee, and Recurrence Prevention Measures and Other Responses

Hino Motors, Ltd. ("Hino" or "the Company") commissioned a Special Investigation Committee comprised of outside experts to investigate the misconduct concerning engine certification announced on March 4, 2022, and has received the investigation report. Hino has today notified the relevant ministries and agencies of the investigation results, together with the key measures that it plans to take.

The Special Investigation Committee's investigation revealed long-term misconduct concerning applications for engine certification. Hino considers that the background to this incident is its management's failure to sufficiently engage with the frontline workforce, creating an environment and mechanism prioritizing meeting schedules and numerical goals over due processes. The Company's inward-looking and conservative culture also prevented each employee from carrying out his or her work with a sense of involvement and solidarity. Hino also lacked awareness in and a mechanism for managing its business operations as a corporate organization, for which Hino believes its management bears responsibility. Hino takes the Committee's report seriously, will identify with whom the responsibility lies, and implement strict measures.

Hino will implement comprehensive measures to ensure that these issues will never recur in the future. Hino will return to its fundamental principle as a commercial vehicle manufacturer and carry out company-wide rebuilding efforts to regain the trust of its stakeholders.

Hino deeply apologizes again for causing a significant inconvenience to its customers and other stakeholders.

1. Overview of the misconduct uncovered by the Special Investigation Committee

Vehicle diesel engines (on-road engines)

Emissions-related: Misconduct was found relating mainly to durability tests for a wide range of models released at the time of the 2003 emissions regulations (new short-term regulations/E6) and thereafter. Fuel efficiency-related: Misconduct was found relating to fuel efficiency measurements mainly in heavy-duty engines after the introduction of the 2005 emissions regulations (new long-term regulations/E7) when fuel efficiency standards for heavy-duty vehicles were introduced and the relevant vehicles became eligible under the tax benefit system.

Industrial diesel engines (off-road engines)

Emissions-related: Misconduct was found relating mainly to durability tests for a wide range of models released at the time of the 2011 regulations (Tier 3.5 regulations) and thereafter.

Public Affairs Dept.

3-1-1,Hino-dai,Hino-shi, Tokyo 191-8660, Japan PHONE : +81-42-586-5494 FAX : +81-42-586-4382 URL : https://www.hino-global.com/