Hino Motors : Notice Concerning the Revisions to the Earnings Forecast and Distribution of Dividends（2P | 148.6 KB）

Notice Concerning the Revisions to the Earnings Forecast and Distribution of Dividends (No Interim Dividend)
Hino Motors, Ltd. (Hino) hereby announces that, at a meeting held on October 27, 2022, the Board of Directors resolved to revise the earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023), which was undetermined at the time of the earnings announcement on July 28, 2022, and to pay no interim dividend with a record date of September 30, 2022.
1. Revision to Earnings Forecast
Revisions to full-year earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Profit
Net sales
Operating
Ordinary
attributable to
Net income
income
income
owners of
per share
parent
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Yen
Previously announced
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
forecast (A)
Revised Forecast (B)
1,530,000
6,000
TBD
TBD
TBD
Amount of Change
－
－
－
－
－
(B)－(A)
Percentage of Change
－
－
－
－
－
(%)
(Reference)
Results for the previous
1,459,706
33,810
37,986
-84,732
-147.61
fiscal year ended March
31, 2022
Reason for public announcement
At the time of the announcement of financial results on July 28, 2022, the timing of resumption of shipment of the car models that were the subjects of the fraud was undetermined because it was difficult to reasonably foresee the timing. Although it is still difficult to foresee when we will be able to resume the
shipment of some models, we have decided to announce net sales and operating income based on calculations using available information for the models that are currently approved for shipment.
Hino will continue to refrain from announcing ordinary income, profit attributable to owners of parent, and net income per share, because it is difficult to make a reasonable calculation of some certification- related losses due to the certification fraud issue at this time. We will disclose the information when a reasonable calculation becomes possible.
2. Dividend of Surplus (Interim Dividend)
Detail of dividend (interim)
Previous Dividend
Actual Results for
Determined amount
Forecast
FY2022
(On July 28, 2022)
Record Date
September 30, 2022
Same as on the left
September 30, 2021
Dividend per Share
0.00
TBD
10.00
(Yen)
Total Amount of
Dividends
―
―
5,741
(Million Yen)
Effective Date
―
―
November 29, 2021
Dividend Resource
―
―
Retained Earnings
Reason
Hino will strive to achieve a consolidated payout ratio of 30% stably and continuously, while fortifying its financial standing and considering its business performance, new investments, etc. in each term.
However, for the current fiscal year, since it is currently difficult to reasonably calculate part of the certification-related losses resulting from the certification fraud, and the full-year forecast of profit attributable to owners of parent is undetermined, no interim dividend will be paid and the year-end dividend will remain undetermined.
Note: The figures in the above earnings forecast are based on currently available information and certain assumptions considered reasonable. Actual results, etc. may be different from them due to various factors.
