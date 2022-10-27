Hino Motors : Notice Concerning the Revisions to the Earnings Forecast and Distribution of Dividends（2P | 148.6 KB）

October 27, 2022

To Whom It May Concern

Company name: Hino Motors, Ltd.

Representative: Satoshi Ogiso, President,

Member of the Board of Directors

(Code Number: 7205 TSE, Prime, NSE, Premier)

Contact Person: Hiroshi Hashimoto, Operating Officer,

Public Affairs Dept.

Phone: (042)586-5494

Notice Concerning the Revisions to the Earnings Forecast and Distribution of Dividends (No Interim Dividend)

Hino Motors, Ltd. (Hino) hereby announces that, at a meeting held on October 27, 2022, the Board of Directors resolved to revise the earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023), which was undetermined at the time of the earnings announcement on July 28, 2022, and to pay no interim dividend with a record date of September 30, 2022.

1. Revision to Earnings Forecast

Revisions to full-year earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Profit

Net sales Operating Ordinary attributable to Net income income income owners of per share parent Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen Yen Previously announced TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD forecast (A) Revised Forecast (B) 1,530,000 6,000 TBD TBD TBD Amount of Change － － － － － (B)－(A) Percentage of Change － － － － － (%) (Reference) Results for the previous 1,459,706 33,810 37,986 -84,732 -147.61 fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

Reason for public announcement

At the time of the announcement of financial results on July 28, 2022, the timing of resumption of shipment of the car models that were the subjects of the fraud was undetermined because it was difficult to reasonably foresee the timing. Although it is still difficult to foresee when we will be able to resume the

1