  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Hino Motors, Ltd
  News
  Summary
    7205   JP3792600003

HINO MOTORS, LTD

(7205)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-27 am EDT
595.00 JPY   -0.34%
Hino Motors : Notice Concerning the Revisions to the Earnings Forecast and Distribution of Dividends（2P | 148.6 KB）

10/27/2022 | 03:04am EDT
October 27, 2022

To Whom It May Concern

Company name: Hino Motors, Ltd.

Representative: Satoshi Ogiso, President,

Member of the Board of Directors

(Code Number: 7205 TSE, Prime, NSE, Premier)

Contact Person: Hiroshi Hashimoto, Operating Officer,

Public Affairs Dept.

Phone: (042)586-5494

Notice Concerning the Revisions to the Earnings Forecast and Distribution of Dividends (No Interim Dividend)

Hino Motors, Ltd. (Hino) hereby announces that, at a meeting held on October 27, 2022, the Board of Directors resolved to revise the earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023), which was undetermined at the time of the earnings announcement on July 28, 2022, and to pay no interim dividend with a record date of September 30, 2022.

1. Revision to Earnings Forecast

  1. Revisions to full-year earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Profit

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

attributable to

Net income

income

income

owners of

per share

parent

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Yen

Previously announced

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

forecast (A)

Revised Forecast (B)

1,530,000

6,000

TBD

TBD

TBD

Amount of Change

(B)(A)

Percentage of Change

(%)

(Reference)

Results for the previous

1,459,706

33,810

37,986

-84,732

-147.61

fiscal year ended March

31, 2022

  1. Reason for public announcement

At the time of the announcement of financial results on July 28, 2022, the timing of resumption of shipment of the car models that were the subjects of the fraud was undetermined because it was difficult to reasonably foresee the timing. Although it is still difficult to foresee when we will be able to resume the

1

shipment of some models, we have decided to announce net sales and operating income based on calculations using available information for the models that are currently approved for shipment.

Hino will continue to refrain from announcing ordinary income, profit attributable to owners of parent, and net income per share, because it is difficult to make a reasonable calculation of some certification- related losses due to the certification fraud issue at this time. We will disclose the information when a reasonable calculation becomes possible.

2. Dividend of Surplus (Interim Dividend)

  1. Detail of dividend (interim)

Previous Dividend

Actual Results for

Determined amount

Forecast

FY2022

(On July 28, 2022)

Record Date

September 30, 2022

Same as on the left

September 30, 2021

Dividend per Share

0.00

TBD

10.00

(Yen)

Total Amount of

Dividends

5,741

(Million Yen)

Effective Date

November 29, 2021

Dividend Resource

Retained Earnings

  1. Reason

Hino will strive to achieve a consolidated payout ratio of 30% stably and continuously, while fortifying its financial standing and considering its business performance, new investments, etc. in each term.

However, for the current fiscal year, since it is currently difficult to reasonably calculate part of the certification-related losses resulting from the certification fraud, and the full-year forecast of profit attributable to owners of parent is undetermined, no interim dividend will be paid and the year-end dividend will remain undetermined.

Note: The figures in the above earnings forecast are based on currently available information and certain assumptions considered reasonable. Actual results, etc. may be different from them due to various factors.

2

Disclaimer

Hino Motors Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 07:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
