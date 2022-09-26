Hino Motors : Our Future Production Activities Strengthening the Development of Hino's Human Capital to Create Trustworthy Products（PDF | 415.4 KB）

September 16, 2022

Our Future Production Activities

Strengthening the Development of Hino's Human Capital to Create Trustworthy Products

Hino sincerely apologizes for the disruption to its customers and other stakeholders as a result of the announced engine certification issues in the Japanese market.

On September 9, 2022, Hino received the approval of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism ("MLIT") to resume shipments of certain vehicles that MLIT found to meet Japanese emission performance standards based on the results of its on-site inspections. Hino will gradually resume production of those vehicles beginning in October 2022. We will continue to communicate closely with our business partners during our preparations to avoid any misunderstanding.

While resuming production, Hino will continue to make every effort to focus on compliance, health and safety, and quality in order to ensure the steady delivery of reliable and high-quality products to customers. To that end, Hino will carefully re-examine whether its on-site production planning and system resources are appropriate, and whether sufficient time is devoted to the development of its human capital. We will also conduct a comprehensive inspection to ensure that these efforts are being carried out at all Hino workplaces and plants prior to the resumption of production.

Reforming Corporate Culture in Our Production Activities

Hino believes that one of the reasons for the certification issues in the Japanese market was that management was unable to understand the needs of and offer support to the front-line employees, and the environment and system allowed scheduling and numerical targets to be prioritized over appropriate processes. The Special Investigation Committee consisting of outside experts, as well as MLIT, identified issues with Hino's organizational culture, including sectionalism and workplace bullying. Hino takes those findings very seriously.

As part of the company-wide reform of Hino's corporate culture to respect its human capital, Hino is working to thoroughly instill awareness in each and every individual, including management, that compliance, health and safety, and quality must be prioritized over scheduling and numerical targets, and to create an environment and system that reflects and encourages those priorities.

In order to prioritize compliance, health and safety, and quality over schedules and production output so as to ensure the steady supply of reliable and high-quality products, management is working to sincerely listen and respond to the feedback of front-line employees. Each and every employee fully understands the

