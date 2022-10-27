Hino Motors : Presentation "Financial Results"（15P | 1.1 MB）

Global Unit Sales (Retail Sales) (Unit Sales in Each Region)
・Global unit sales were 73.8 thousand units, down 0.5 thousand units from the previous year.
・Although domestic sales dropped significantly (by 9.4 thousand units) due to the certification fraud issue and shortage of parts supply, overseas unit sales recovered (by 8.9 thousand units) in Indonesia, Thailand, and other markets, and overall sales were unchanged from the previous year.
74,310
73,795
Global
-515
(-0.7%)
(Units)
28,589
19,160
Japan
-9,429
(-33.0%)
33,959
Asia
+5,888
＋
21.0%)
28,071
(
Overseas
7,743
45,721
7,703
Central and
-40
(-0.5%)
South America
582
54,635
3,768
North America
+3,186
(6.5 times)
+8,914
3,974
4,055
Oceania
+81
(
＋
2.0%)
(+19.5％)
2,806
2,625
Middle East
-181
(-6.5%)
1,640
1,911
Africa
+271
＋
16.5%)
905
(
614
Europe
-291
(-32.2%)
21/4-9
22/4-9
Global Unit Sales (Light-duty trucks)
(＋2.4%)
（
35,523
36,360
+837
3/14
Truck and Bus Market in Japan
Total sales by each company: Down 30% YoY due to a parts supply issue and Hino's certification fraud issue.
Hino's sales: Sales of medium and heavy-duty trucks fell sharply YoY mainly due to the certification fraud issue.
Total sales
by each company
(Units)
Hino's sales (Retail)
[Share]
(Units)
83,611
58,870
Total
-24,741
(-29.6%)
40,560
25,268
HDT/MDT
-15,292
(-37.7%)
41,187
32,527
LDT
-8,660
(-21.0%)
1,864
1,075
Bus
-789
(-42.3%)
28,589 〔34.2%〕
15,705 〔38.7%〕
12,410 〔30.1%〕
474 〔25.4%〕
The number in [] represents share The number in () represents year on year increase
19,160
Total
〔32.5%〕
6,294
HDT/MDT
〔24.9%〕
12,675
LDT
〔39.0%〕
191
Bus
〔17.8%〕
devcrease rate
-9,429(-33.0%)
〔Share -1.7P〕
-9,411(-59.9%)
〔Share -13.8P〕
+265 (＋2.1%) 〔Share +8.9P〕
-283(-59.7%)
21/4-9
22/4-9
21/4-9
22/4-9
4/14
Sales Volumes in Indonesia, the U.S. and Thailand (Retail Sales)
Indonesia
:Sales increased YoY as domestic demand recovered due mainly to soaring natural resource prices.
Thailand
:Sales of mainly construction and cargo trucks increased YoY in the background of solid economic environment.
The U.S.
:Sales of heavy- and medium-duty trucks increased significantly YoY owing to the resumption of production and
Hino Motors Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 07:03:00 UTC.