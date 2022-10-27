Advanced search
    7205   JP3792600003

HINO MOTORS, LTD

(7205)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-27 am EDT
595.00 JPY   -0.34%
03:04aHino Motors : ＜Summary＞Consolidated Financial Results（2P | 209.3 KB）
PU
03:04aHino Motors : Supplemental Materials（1P | 60.5 KB）
PU
03:04aHino Motors : Presentation "Financial Results"（15P | 1.1 MB）
PU
Hino Motors : Presentation "Financial Results"（15P | 1.1 MB）

10/27/2022 | 03:04am EDT
October 27, 2022 Hino Motors, Ltd.

1/14

  1. 1st half of FY2023 Business Results
  2. FY2023 Full-year Financial Forecast

2/14

Global Unit Sales (Retail Sales) (Unit Sales in Each Region)

Global unit sales were 73.8 thousand units, down 0.5 thousand units from the previous year.

Although domestic sales dropped significantly (by 9.4 thousand units) due to the certification fraud issue and shortage of parts supply, overseas unit sales recovered (by 8.9 thousand units) in Indonesia, Thailand, and other markets, and overall sales were unchanged from the previous year.

74,310

73,795

Global

-515

(-0.7%)

(Units)

28,589

19,160

Japan

-9,429

(-33.0%)

33,959

Asia

+5,888

21.0%)

28,071

(

Overseas

7,743

45,721

7,703

Central and

-40

(-0.5%)

South America

582

54,635

3,768

North America

+3,186

(6.5 times)

+8,914

3,974

4,055

Oceania

+81

(

2.0%)

(+19.5)

2,806

2,625

Middle East

-181

(-6.5%)

1,640

1,911

Africa

+271

16.5%)

905

(

614

Europe

-291

(-32.2%)

21/4-9

22/4-9

Global Unit Sales (Light-duty trucks)

(2.4%)

35,523

36,360

+837

3/14

Truck and Bus Market in Japan

Total sales by each company: Down 30% YoY due to a parts supply issue and Hino's certification fraud issue.

Hino's sales: Sales of medium and heavy-duty trucks fell sharply YoY mainly due to the certification fraud issue.

Total sales

by each company

(Units)

Hino's sales (Retail)

[Share]

(Units)

83,611

58,870

Total

-24,741

(-29.6%)

40,560

25,268

HDT/MDT

-15,292

(-37.7%)

41,187

32,527

LDT

-8,660

(-21.0%)

1,864

1,075

Bus

-789

(-42.3%)

28,589 34.2%

15,705 38.7%

12,410 30.1%

474 25.4%

The number in [] represents share The number in () represents year on year increase

19,160

Total

32.5%

6,294

HDT/MDT

24.9%

12,675

LDT

39.0%

191

Bus

17.8%

devcrease rate

-9,429(-33.0%)

Share -1.7P

-9,411(-59.9%)

Share -13.8P

+265 (2.1%) Share +8.9P

-283(-59.7%)

21/4-9

22/4-9

21/4-9

22/4-9

4/14

Sales Volumes in Indonesia, the U.S. and Thailand (Retail Sales)

Indonesia

:Sales increased YoY as domestic demand recovered due mainly to soaring natural resource prices.

Thailand

:Sales of mainly construction and cargo trucks increased YoY in the background of solid economic environment.

The U.S.

:Sales of heavy- and medium-duty trucks increased significantly YoY owing to the resumption of production and

shipment in the second half of FY 2022.

Indonesia

Total

+5,370

14,166

(Units)

(61.1%)

Heavy-

and

8,796

medium

8,459

-duty

+4,451

(2.1 times)

4,008

Light-

5,707

duty

4,788

+919

(19.2%)

21/4-9

22/4-9

Thailand

The U.S.

(Units)

(Units)

6,979

Total

+556

(8.7%)

3,212

6,423

Heavy- and

6,030

medium-duty

3,090

+361

5,669

(6.4%)

Light-duty

+195

523

(25.9%)

199

754

949

324

122

21/4-9

22/4-9

21/4-9

22/4-9

Total +2,689 (6.1 times)

Heavy- and medium-duty (Class 6.7)

+2,891 (15.5 times)

Light-duty (Class 4.5)

-202 (-62.3%)

5/14

Disclaimer

Hino Motors Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 07:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
