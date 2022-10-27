Hino Motors : Presentation "Financial Results"（15P | 1.1 MB）

Global Unit Sales (Retail Sales) (Unit Sales in Each Region)

・Global unit sales were 73.8 thousand units, down 0.5 thousand units from the previous year.

・Although domestic sales dropped significantly (by 9.4 thousand units) due to the certification fraud issue and shortage of parts supply, overseas unit sales recovered (by 8.9 thousand units) in Indonesia, Thailand, and other markets, and overall sales were unchanged from the previous year.