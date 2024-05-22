Hino Motors, Ltd. ("Hino") continues to take our Japanese engine certification misconduct issue very seriously, summarized our measures for preventing the recurrence of such misconduct as a "Recurrence Prevention Report in Response to the Correction Order regarding Type-approval Violation," (First Report has been submitted at January 13, 2023) submitted it to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism ("MLIT"), and has been actively pursuing the measures set sixth therein.

In response to the corrective order from MLIT, regarding the progress of our drastic recurrence prevention measures, including the "three reforms" for revitalizing our company, as of the end of March 2024, Hino has submitted the sixth quarterly report to MLIT today.

Main initiatives since the last quarterly report are as follows.

Acquisition of the "ISO9001" certification, an international standard for quality management systems, following the final assessment by the external assessment body, on April 8 as a concrete initiative for "the establishment of a system for applying for type approval that does not allow for any misconduct"

Adoption of a new external system that enables autosaving of certification testing data and enhances access management

Newly designated March 4, which is the announcement date of the misconduct concerning certification, " Day of a New Beginning " and conducted group-wide review of this misconduct

For details, please see the link at the end of this notification (documents submitted to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism).

It has been two years since the announcement of the misconduct and one and a half years since the announcement of the "three reforms" to prevent any misconduct. Measures to prevent recurrence, such as the enhancement of the system for in-house checks, strengthening of compliance system, revision of the development system, radical reform of the corporate culture, and tightening of governance, which we devised while referring to the points set out in the corrective order, are now all in the phase of implementation. We will constantly check whether the mechanisms for performing "correct judgment" are being operated and implemented, and improve and reinforce them while promoting self-improvement. Moreover, we shall strive to "To make the world a better place to live by helping people and goods get where they need to go," which is our mission, by making these initiatives autonomous.

END