Hino Motors : Supplemental Materials（1P | 60.5 KB）

    7205   JP3792600003

HINO MOTORS, LTD

(7205)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-27 am EDT
595.00 JPY   -0.34%
03:04aHino Motors : ＜Summary＞Consolidated Financial Results（2P | 209.3 KB）
PU
03:04aHino Motors : Supplemental Materials（1P | 60.5 KB）
PU
03:04aHino Motors : Presentation "Financial Results"（15P | 1.1 MB）
PU
October 27, 2022

Hino Motors, Ltd.

Corporate Communications,

Public Affairs Dept.

Reference for Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (Consolidated)

Prior 2Q Actual Results

Current 2Q Actual Results

(Second quarter of

(Second quarter of

FY ending March 2022)

FY ending March 2023)

(April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

(April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

Year-on-

Year-on-

year rate

year rate

Global Unit Sales

(Thousands of units)

(Thousands of units)

(Retail Sales)

Hino brands

74.3

15.3%

73.8

-0.7%

Japan

28.6

1.0%

19.2

-33.0%

Overseas

45.7

26.5%

54.6

19.5%

Toyota

67.9

60.5%

72.1

6.1%

Unit production

(Thousands of units)

(Thousands of units)

Trucks and buses

76.3

57.2%

74.6

-2.3%

Toyota brand vehicles

69.4

64.2%

72.1

3.8%

Prior Year Actual Results

Current Year Forecasts

(FY ended March 2022)

(FY ending March 2023)

(April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Year-on-

Year-on-

year rate

year rate

(Thousands of units)

(Thousands of units)

156.5

9.7%

157.0

0.3%

58.2

-2.5%

37.0

-36.4%

98.3

18.6%

120.0

22.1%

141.7

30.3%

142.0

0.2%

(Thousands of units)

(Thousands of units)

155.8

29.8%

168.0

7.8%

141.7

30.4%

142.0

0.2%

(Billions of yen)

Net sales

689.4

-

(Billions of yen)

Operating income

31.8

-

(4.6%)

(Billions of yen)

Ordinary income

32.2

-

(4.7%)

(Billions of yen)

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

11.8

-

(1.7%)

(Billions of yen)

Variation factors

Profit increase factors

(Based on operating income)

Effect of sales

32.3

Improvement

8.7

in cost of sales

Change in cost

5.9

structure etc.

Profit decrease factors

Environmental

1.9

change

Advanced

1.5

technology,

CASE

Total

43.5

Performance evaluation

-

(Billions of yen)

Capital expenditure

21.2

(Billions of yen)

Depreciation

22.7

(Billions of yen)

R&D

25.0

Exchange rate

110 yen/US$

(Billions of yen)

733.4 6.4%

(Billions of yen)

16.6 -47.8%

(2.3%)

(Billions of yen)

20.5 -36.3%

(2.8%)

(Billions of yen)

3.5 -70.4%

(0.5%)

(Billions of yen)

Profit increase factors

Environmental4.0 change

Improvement2.3 in cost of sales

Profit decrease factors

Effect of sales

17.7

Change in cost

3.8

structure etc.

Total-15.2

Increased revenue +

Decreased profit

(Billions of yen)

20.7

(Billions of yen)

24.5

(Billions of yen)

24.4

132 yen/US$

(Billions of yen)

1,459.7 -

(Billions of yen)

33.8 -

(2.3%)

(Billions of yen)

38.0 -

(2.6%)

(Billions of yen)

-84.7-

(-5.8%)

(Billions of yen)

Profit increase factors

Effect of sales

28.9

Improvement

17.0

in cost of sales

Change in cost

6.6

structure etc.

Profit decrease factors

Quality cost

18.0

Advanced

technology, CASE/

9.5

Improvement in

business foundation

Environmental

3.5

change

Total

21.5

-

(Billions of yen)

47.9

(Billions of yen)

47.1

(Billions of yen)

56.7

112 yen/US$

(Billions of yen)

1,530.0 4.8%

(Billions of yen)

6.0 -82.3%

(0.4%)

(Billions of yen)

- -

(-)

(Billions of yen)

- -

(-)

(Billions of yen)

Profit increase factors

Improvement

5.0

in cost of sales

Profit decrease factors

Environmental16.5 change

Effect of sales

15.0

Change in cost

1.3

structure etc.

Total-27.8

Increased revenue +

Decreased profit

(Billions of yen)

70.0

(Billions of yen)

50.0

(Billions of yen)

58.0

134 yen/US$

Disclaimer

Hino Motors Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 07:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
