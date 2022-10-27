Hino Motors : Supplemental Materials（1P | 60.5 KB）
October 27, 2022
Hino Motors, Ltd.
Corporate Communications,
Public Affairs Dept.
Reference for Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (Consolidated)
Prior 2Q Actual Results
Current 2Q Actual Results
(Second quarter of
(Second quarter of
FY ending March 2022)
FY ending March 2023)
(April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)
(April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
Year-on-
Year-on-
year rate
year rate
Global Unit Sales
(Thousands of units)
(Thousands of units)
(Retail Sales)
Hino brands
74.3
15.3%
73.8
-0.7%
Japan
28.6
1.0%
19.2
-33.0%
Overseas
45.7
26.5%
54.6
19.5%
Toyota
67.9
60.5%
72.1
6.1%
Unit production
(Thousands of units)
(Thousands of units)
Trucks and buses
76.3
57.2%
74.6
-2.3%
Toyota brand vehicles
69.4
64.2%
72.1
3.8%
Prior Year Actual Results
Current Year Forecasts
(FY ended March 2022)
(FY ending March 2023)
(April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Year-on-
Year-on-
year rate
year rate
(Thousands of units)
(Thousands of units)
156.5
9.7%
157.0
0.3%
58.2
-2.5%
37.0
-36.4%
98.3
18.6%
120.0
22.1%
141.7
30.3%
142.0
0.2%
(Thousands of units)
(Thousands of units)
155.8
29.8%
168.0
7.8%
141.7
30.4%
142.0
0.2%
(Billions of yen)
Net sales
689.4
-
(Billions of yen)
Operating income
31.8
-
(4.6%)
(Billions of yen)
Ordinary income
32.2
-
(4.7%)
(Billions of yen)
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
11.8
-
(1.7%)
(Billions of yen)
Variation factors
≪Profit increase factors ≫
(Based on operating income)
Effect of sales
32.3
Improvement
8.7
in cost of sales
Change in cost
5.9
structure etc.
≪Profit decrease factors ≫
Environmental
1.9
change
Advanced
1.5
technology,
CASE
Total
43.5
Performance evaluation
-
(Billions of yen)
Capital expenditure
21.2
(Billions of yen)
Depreciation
22.7
(Billions of yen)
R&D
25.0
Exchange rate
110 yen/US$
(Billions of yen)
733.4
6.4%
(Billions of yen)
16.6 -47.8%
(2.3%)
(Billions of yen)
20.5 -36.3%
(2.8%)
(Billions of yen)
3.5 -70.4%
(0.5%)
(Billions of yen)
≪Profit increase factors ≫
Environmental
4.0 change
Improvement
2.3 in cost of sales
≪Profit decrease factors ≫
Change in cost
3.8
structure etc.
Total
-15.2
Increased revenue +
Decreased profit
(Billions of yen)
20.7
(Billions of yen)
24.5
(Billions of yen)
24.4
132 yen/US$
(Billions of yen)
1,459.7
-
(Billions of yen)
33.8
-
(2.3%)
(Billions of yen)
38.0
-
(2.6%)
(Billions of yen)
-84.7
-
(-5.8%)
(Billions of yen)
≪Profit increase factors ≫
Effect of sales
28.9
Improvement
17.0
in cost of sales
Change in cost
6.6
structure etc.
≪Profit decrease factors ≫
Quality cost
18.0
Advanced
technology, CASE/
9.5
Improvement in
business foundation
Environmental
3.5
change
Total
21.5
-
(Billions of yen)
47.9
(Billions of yen)
47.1
(Billions of yen)
56.7
112 yen/US$
(Billions of yen)
1,530.0
4.8%
(Billions of yen)
6.0 -82.3%
(0.4%)
(Billions of yen)
-
-
(-)
(Billions of yen)
-
-
(-)
(Billions of yen)
≪Profit increase factors ≫
Improvement
5.0
in cost of sales
≪Profit decrease factors ≫
Environmental
16.5 change
Change in cost
1.3
structure etc.
Total
-27.8
Increased revenue +
Decreased profit
(Billions of yen)
70.0
(Billions of yen)
50.0
(Billions of yen)
58.0
134 yen/US$
