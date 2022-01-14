Hino Motors : Team Sugawara - Dakar Rally 2022 Team finishes at 22nd place overall in the trucks division and marks its 31st consecutive finish in the rally.



Hino 600 Series that completed the race. [Link]

HINO TEAM SUGAWARA celebrates their finish

Hino Motors, Ltd. (Hereafter "Hino." HQ: Hino, Tokyo. President: Satoshi Ogiso) entered their HINO600 series hybrid truck as HINO TEAM SUGAWARA (Director: Teruhito Sugawara, General Manager: Yoshio Shimo) in Dakar Rally 2022 which ran from Jan 2 thru 14, 2022 in Saudi Arabia and finished the trucks division at 22nd place overall.

This event handed Hino its 31st consecutive finish since its first entry in 1991 as the first Japanese commercial vehicle maker to start in the rally.

Undaunted by the many restrictions laid on them from the COVID-19 outbreak, the team, in addition to developing Hino's first racing hybrid system, carried out truck development and tests to complete the racing truck for this rally. These latest results were the product of the driving skills and extensive rally experience displayed by Teruhito Sugawara, and the collective teamwork from the navigators, mechanics and support members of HINO TEAM SUGAWARA.

■ Crew member comments

Teruhito Sugawara (driver and team director)

The vehicle equipped with the hybrid system was developed over a period of about two years, and it was a project that was supported by many people. We were not able to meet their expectations due to the troubles that occurred, but all of the problems we encountered cannot be confirmed until the actual rally. I believe that this result will lead to the future. It was tough because we had never had so many problems before, but I think it was tough on the mechanics too. I would like to thank them again.

Hirokazu Somemiya

I'm glad we managed to bring the truck back to the finish line. In yesterday's stage, we were penalized for not passing the waypoint and were placed in a different position, so I think this result is a fine finish.

Yuji Mochizuki

We had various troubles throughout the competition, but thanks to them, I think I was able to function the best as a ride mechanic ever. This year was a year of challenges, so although we fell back in the rankings, what we gained was great. I am sure that I will be able to use this information for future development. On the other hand, the hood cab made the ride more comfortable and it was physically easier.

Hino is committed to build on the spirit of challenge fostered through these activities to deliver value to our customers and societies with the aim of realizing a "sustainable world that is prosperous and comfortable to live in."

Please visit our official website for more information on Hino Motors' participation in the Dakar Rally.

https://www.hino-global.com/corp/dakar/index.html

Click here for daily Dakar Rally 2022 reports.

https://www.hino-global.com/corp/dakar/latest_news/2022/

[Link]The crew finishes the rally safe and secure.

(from left to right: Hirokazu Somemiya, navigator; Teruhito Sugawara, driver; and Yuji Mochizuki, navigator)

Hino 600 Series that completed the race.

Hino's Contribution toward realizing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Hino has taken on multifaced solutions as value provision to the customers and society by addressing the four goals together with the targets of,

1) zero fatal traffic accidents with Hino vehicles, 2) significant CO 2 emissions reductions, 3) support for the development of our customers' business, and 4) further streamlining the flow of people and goods, in order to achieve a prosperous and livable, sustainable society where people and goods can move freely safely and efficiently.

This case will contribute to realizing the SDGs targets as follows.

【1】Realizing a society in which people and goods can get to where they need to go safely, reliably and in an optimum manner with environmental responsibility

We seek to achieve a prosperous and livable, sustainable society through zero fatal traffic accidents with Hino vehicles, significant CO 2 emissions reductions, and further streamlining the flow of people and goods.

【6】Training human resources to help people and goods get to where they need to go

To respond to the issue of chronic shortages of auto mechanic, we seek to develop mechanic training and enhancement so that customers' vehicle operation is not interrupted.

(FYI)

Hino's Strategies and Initiatives and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Realizing a society in which people and goods can get to where they need to go safely, reliably and in an optimum manner with environmental responsibility

Training human resources to help people and goods get to where they need to go