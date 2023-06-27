June 27, 2023

Hino Motors, Ltd. announces Board of Directors

Hino Motors, Ltd. announced Board of Directors today, as described below.

Members of the Board

Name

Title

Satoshi Ogiso

President, Member of the Board of Directors

Naoki Sato

Senior Managing Officer, Member of the Board of Directors

Motokazu Yoshida *

Director, Member of the Board of Directors

Koichi Muto *

Director, Member of the Board of Directors

Masahiro Nakajima *

Director, Member of the Board of Directors

Shoko Kimijima *

Director, Member of the Board of Directors

Kenta Kon

Director, Member of the Board of Directors

*Outside directors as stipulated under the Companies Act

Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Name

Title

Iwao Kimura

Full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Tomoko Inoue

Full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Naoki Miyazaki *

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Chika Matsumoto *

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

*Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members as stipulated in the Companies Act

渉外広報部

Public Affairs Division

191-8660 東京都日野市日野台三丁目 1 番地 1

3-1-1,Hino-dai,Hino-shi, Tokyo 191-8660, Japan

TEL : 042-586-5494 FAX : 042-586-4382

PHONE : +81-42-586-5494 FAX : +81-42-586-4382

URL : https://www.hino.co.jp/

URL : https://www.hino-global.com/

