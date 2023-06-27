Delayed Japan Exchange -
02:00:00 2023-06-27 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
600.00
JPY
-1.36%
-1.54%
+19.28%
Hino Motors : announces Board of Directors
June 27, 2023
Hino Motors, Ltd. announces Board of Directors
Hino Motors, Ltd. announced Board of Directors today, as described below.
Members of the Board
Name
Title
Satoshi Ogiso
President, Member of the Board of Directors
Naoki Sato
Senior Managing Officer, Member of the Board of Directors
Motokazu Yoshida *
Director, Member of the Board of Directors
Koichi Muto *
Director, Member of the Board of Directors
Masahiro Nakajima *
Director, Member of the Board of Directors
Shoko Kimijima *
Director, Member of the Board of Directors
Kenta Kon
Director, Member of the Board of Directors
*Outside directors as stipulated under the Companies Act
Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Name
Title
Iwao Kimura
Full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Tomoko Inoue
Full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Naoki Miyazaki *
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Chika Matsumoto *
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
*Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members as stipulated in the Companies Act
渉外広報部
Public Affairs Division
〒
191-8660 東京都日野市日野台三丁目 1 番地 1
3-1-1,Hino-dai,Hino-shi, Tokyo 191-8660, Japan
TEL : 042-586-5494 FAX : 042-586-4382
PHONE : +81-42-586-5494 FAX : +81-42-586-4382
URL :
https://www.hino.co.jp/
URL :
https://www.hino-global.com/ Disclaimer Hino Motors Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2023 07:07:04 UTC.
