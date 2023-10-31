Integrated Report 2023
CONTENTS
About Us
Hioki Philosophy
3
A History of Creations and Challenges
4
Measurement Solutions that
Foster the Decarbonization of Industry
5
At a Glance
6
Management Strategy (Value Creation Stories)
Top Message
7
CFO Message
12
Innovation at Hioki
14
Marketing at Hioki
15
Hioki's Human Resources Strategy
16
Hioki's Value Creation Story to Realize Vision 2030
17
Hioki's Strengths and Management Strategies
18
Hioki's Value Chain
19
DX Initiatives
20
Vision 2030 Business Direction
-Contributing to the decarbonization and
electrification of all industries-
21
Five Innovations for Realizing Hioki's Vision 2030
23
Table in the shape of the "O" as the Hioki logo
(Inside the entrance of the Creative Collaboration Laboratory)
Sustainability Management
Message from Chief Sustainability Officer
26
Addressing the TCFD Recommendations
28
Contribution to Environmental Protection
29
Communication with Stakeholders and Initiatives
30
Board of Directors,
Auditors, and Executive Management Board
33
Corporate Governance
34
Messages from Outside Directors &
Outside Corporate Auditors
36
Risk Management and Compliance
38
Data
Management Discussion and Analysis
39
Eleven-Year Financial Data
40
Non-Financial Data (Social Data)
41
Stock Information
42
Company Profile
43
Editorial Policy
Hioki E.E. Corporation (Hioki) aims to provide shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders with a better understanding of the Group's real potential, including intangible capital that is the source of value creation, which deserves wide disclosure. We publish an integrated report that summarizes financial and non-financial informa- tion. For more details, please visit our website. https://www.hioki.com/
Reporting Period
Reference Guidelines
Forward-Looking Statements
January 1, 2022-December 31, 2022
• GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) Standards
The forward-looking statements herein are
(Some information from January 2023 onward is
• ISO 26000 "Guidance on Social Responsibility"
estimates based on information available
included.)
• VRF (Value Reporting Foundation)
at the time of publication and encompass
"International Integrated Reporting Framework"
known and unknown risks and uncertainties.
Scope of Reporting
• Ministry of Economy, Trade and industry (Japan)
Various factors may cause actual results to
Data for the Hioki Group (Hioki and its 11 con-
"Guidance on Integrated Disclosure and Dialogue
differ materially from those described in the
solidated subsidiaries) is compiled and reported.
for Value Creation"
forward-looking statements.
When the scope of the data to be covered differs
from the scope of the report, it is clearly indicated
case by case.
About Us
Management Strategy (Value Creation Stories)
Sustainability Management
Data
HIOKI Integrated Report 2023
Transforming People Value into Corporate Value
Hioki Philosophy
Hioki's corporate philosophy, established in 1986, embodies its views on management since its founding. Since then, we have always followed this philosophy.
We will further accelerate Hioki's philosophy-driven management in our quest to realize Vision 2030.
The HIOKI logo
The "O" is not a simple circle but an oval.
It symbolizes Earth embracing an egg of creation, nurturing people as it brings forth new things and contributes to the development of society.
Respect
for Humanity
Contribution
to Society
Hioki will build a free and open environment where employees can maximize their potential and abilities.
Our aim is to foster the creativity and individuality of all persons and help them become the best version of themselves.
To ensure that personal development is the driving force behind Hioki's evolution and achieve lasting growth and development, management demonstrates "Respect for Humanity" to achieve a high degree of harmony between individual potential and organizational goals.
As a manufacturer, Hioki contributes to the security and advancement of society and the happiness of people by providing high-quality products and unparalleled services.
As a member of the communities we serve, we work actively to support the development of local youth and protect the local environment to make an educational, cultural, and environmental contribution.
3
About Us
Management Strategy (Value Creation Stories)
Sustainability Management
Data
A History of Creations and Challenges
Evolving in tandem with changing social issues
Since its founding in 1935, Hioki has single-mindedly developed its electrical measurement business.
The global trend toward decarbonization has accelerated in recent years, leading to a rapid increase in demand for the effective use of energy and the measurement of electronic components that support this trend.
- Net sales
- Net sales (electronic measuring instruments)
1980
1990
2000
2010
History of product development
[Key products (electronic measuring instruments): Contributing to industries targeting decarbonization]
HIOKI Integrated Report 2023
(Millions of yen) 50,000
40,000
30,000
20,000
・・・・
10,000
0
2020
2022
2025
(FY)
(Forecast)
Current
1971
2000
2003
2018
Clamp
Clamp on
Clamp on
AC/DC
Sensors
Ammeter
Probe
Probe
Current Sensor
CT-300
3274
3276
CT6875
Energy
1978
1998
2014
2017
2019
Power
Clamp on
Power
Clamp on
Power
Power Quality
Meters
Power HiTester
HiTester
Power Logger
Analyzer
Analyzer
3131, 3133
3193
PW3365
PW3390
PQ3198
2022
AC/DC Current Probe CT6841A
2021
Power
Analyzer
PW8001
Current sensor essential for performance evaluation of high-efficiency inverters
World's best-in-classhigh-speed response power analyzer
Batteries
Battery
1996
2005
2013
2014
2016
3550
3561
RM3545
ST5520
BT3554
Testers
Battery
Battery
Resistance
Insulation
Battery
HiTester
HiTester
Meter
Tester
Tester
Components
Impedance
1976
2005
2009
2014
Capacitance
C HiTester
Resistance
Impedance
Analyzers
HiTester
3504
HiTester
Analyzer
3501
RM3542
IM7580s
Growth phase with
Modernizing management and
Striving to become a high-value-added company by offering one-of-a-kind products and services
mass production
focusing on R&D
2020
Supporting the
Battery
safety and reliability
of mass-produced
HiTester
rechargeable
BT3562A
batteries
2022
Ensuring the reli-
LCR Meter
ability of electronic
components to
IM3523A
ensure unstoppable
5G infrastructure
Toward Vision 2030
4
About Us
Management Strategy (Value Creation Stories)
Sustainability Management
Data
HIOKI Integrated Report 2023
Measurement Solutions that Foster the Decarbonization of Industry
Fields that change with the times
eVTOL
Cloud
Communication base station
Rechargeable battery plant
Substation
Mega solar power plant
Data center
Water electrolysis plant
FC truck
AC/DC converter station
Charging station
Solar panels
ESS
xEV
Hydrogen production plant
ZEB housing
Power semiconductor plant
ZEB offices
Hydrogen tanks
Offshore wind power generation
Water electrolysis plant
FC bus
FC train
Components factory
Hydrogen carrier
Hydrogen station
Large storage battery
Fast charging
Developing decarbonized energy
Reducing energy loss
Production and
Power efficiency solutions
transportation solutions
• Power conversion
• Renewable energy
• New battery types
• Hydrogen energy
• Power semiconductors
• Solar panels
Utilizing electrical energy
Rechargeable battery solutions
- Safety and performance testing
- New material evaluation
- Energy storage systems (ESSs)
Digital transformation
Measurement data solutions
- Cloud-computingenvironment
- Remote measurement and data collection
- Data analysis
Power Analyzer
AC/DC Current Probe
Bypass Diode Tester
Clamp on Power Logger
Current Probe
Memory HiCorder
Electrode Resistance
Battery HiTester
Battery Tester
Memory HiLogger
GENNECT
Clamp Logger
PW8001
CT6845A
FT4310
PW3360
CT6700s
MR6000
Measurement System
BT3562A
BT3554-50
LR8450-01
Cloud
LR5051
RM2610
5
About Us
Management Strategy (Value Creation Stories)
Sustainability Management
Data
At a Glance
Hioki by Numbers
Since its establishment, Hioki has addressed customer needs and challenges as a manufacturer of electrical measuring instruments. In this section, we introduce the current status of Hioki, which aims to be a front-runner in the industry.
HIOKI Integrated Report 2023
Financial results
Ratio of overseas sales
CO2 emissions (Scope 1 + 2)
Profit
ROE
¥5.33 billion
17.1%
63.9%
815 t-CO2
Return to shareholder
Profit/net assets per share
Percentage of employees who took childcare leave
Annual dividend per share
Dividend payout ratio
Profit
Net assets
Female employees
Male employees
¥160
41.0%
¥390.47
¥2,401.01
100%
50%
Ratio of operating profit
Number of employees
History of Hioki
to net sales
Whole Group
Percentage of employees stationed overseas
Since establishment
20.6%
1,009
23.3%
88 years (established in 1935)
6
About Us
Top Message
Management Strategy (Value Creation Stories)
Sustainability Management
Data
HIOKI Integrated Report 2023
Becoming a solution creator that flexibly finds optimal solutions to changing conditions
We are now living in a "society with no correct answers." And the business environment surrounding Hioki is changing dramat- ically. In addition to addressing climate change and rising energy prices, we must accelerate our efforts to realize a decarbonized society. When I visit countries outside Japan, I am struck by the speed of change in the external environment and the speed with which those countries are responding. This gives me a sense of urgency that Japan is lagging behind.
Becoming a front-runner in the electrical measurement instruments industry by placing "people" as the source of our growth
Hioki contributes to society as a manufacturer of electrical
measuring instruments. These are considered the essential tools
Presidentof industry that support the R&D efforts and production lines of our corporate customers. Going forward, we must address changing conditions, which are becoming more complex, and develop growth strategies based on short-,medium-, and long- term perspectives. From a global perspective, varied national policies on issues such as sustainability necessitate that we implement different measures for each country. We also need to be flexible and swift in developing optimal solutions.
7
About Us
Management Strategy (Value Creation Stories)
Sustainability Management
Data
HIOKI Integrated Report 2023
For this, it is important for employees to think, act inde- pendently, and be aware to provide new value to society. With this in mind, I have focused on returning to Hioki's philosophy of "Respect for Humanity" and "Contribution to Society" (see page 3 for details) or, in other words, "philosophy-driven" management. Looking back on the intention behind the philosophy, which was formulated in 1986, I asked our management team at the time, "What things do you wish to value?" We concluded that the core of the philosophy is that "each person should individually think things through."
The source of Hioki's growth is its people, and the slogan of Vision 2023, our long-term management policy announced in 2020, is "Beyond Measure." In addition to the technological perspective, which includes creating new inspection standards, it refers to our belief that all Hioki Group employees should be "solution creators" who go beyond "measurement" to think what kind of value they can provide to customers worldwide.
As many of our customers take on new business challenges, we are receiving more and more inquiries and requests for consultation about ways to solve their problems. To respond quickly, we must mobilize all our Company's capabilities. Internally,
we have reinforced our corporate culture of cooperation and support, where we pool our wisdom across departmental boundaries to solve customer issues. As a result, we now hear many more words of gratitude than before. In this way, Hioki will work as one to focus on problem-solving and building relationships of trust with its customers. We will adhere to this stance rather than blindly sell products or offer discounts, which will also help bolster sales.
Hioki has various systems in place for employees who aspire to become solution creators. Our new HR system, launched in 2018, was designed to allow employees to change their job roles, participate in projects of interest, and attend career and purpose training. We also announced our medium-term key policy, HI-CEO+ (see page 32 for details), which covers the period from 2023 through 2025. This policy calls for "all employees
to seek change, respond to change, and act on change as an opportunity with a sense of ownership (entrepreneurial spirit)." Through its business and following its corporate philosophy, Hioki is helping employees fulfill their individual sense of purpose-that is to say-what they desire to "do, achieve, challenge, and contribute." We are working to create
- Hioki's concept of solution creators
Able to build
Always thinking
of ways to solve
trust with
customer issues
customers
Able to provide
Able to think and
new value to society
act independently
a system that allows individual employees to challenge themselves with a broader range of choices for self-realization.
Aiming to be an industry front-runner and becoming an indispensable presence for electrical measurement solutions
By balancing the two goals of resolving social issues and achieving sustainable growth, Hioki aims to become a highly profitable company. Our targets are to achieve an operating profit margin of 20%, an overseas sales ratio of 70% or higher, and a return
- Our Aspiration for Vision 2030
Our Mission
Our Vision
( 10 Years )
in the Future
To contribute to stability and development of society by promoting customers' safe and effective use of energy through electrical measurement
"Beyond Measure"
As an industry front-runner, Hioki will become a solution-creator that helps forge a sustainable society together with customers worldwide by continuing to evolve what it means to "measure."
on equity (ROE) of 10% or higher. Rather than chasing after scale, however, we are committed to delivering value, so we do not consider short-term revenue growth to be our ultimate goal.
In Hioki's Vision 2030, we indicated where we wanted to be in
10 years (Hioki in 10 Years) and how we will contribute to society. In it, we focus on what we can do to: one, solve social issues with customers around the world who are embracing the challenge of decarbonization; and two, challenge ourselves with new endeavors and create new value. We will fulfill these goals by advancing measurement technologies as an industry front-runner. While identifying customers' needs, we will develop new markets where Hioki can contribute. By formulating growth strategies based on these two axes, we aim to become an industry front-runner.
8
About Us
Management Strategy (Value Creation Stories)
Sustainability Management
Data
HIOKI Integrated Report 2023
In a world centered on electric energy, Hioki can provide solutions in all fields that use electricity infrastructure, including solar power generation, power distribution, and power con- version. We also invest in key markets with new social systems. In May 2023, for example, we helped plan and organize the ASEAN Battery & Electric Vehicle Technology Conference, held in Indonesia. Various organizations, including a government-led consortium, participated in this conference, representing a next-generation business model. Through our involvement, we aim to spread recognition that "when it comes to battery measurement, you go to Hioki."
As an independent solution creator, Hioki will work to become indispensable in the global market.
Rather than simply selling products, we offer one-of-a-kind value to customers worldwide who are trying to create new technologies. It is also essential to become an indispensable presence that people turn to when they need advice. By doing so, we can join other front-runners at the top of our industry. If we can find a niche that has not yet been established, we can add even greater value. This is one principle of Hioki's growth strategy for the medium and long term and the direction of its business development in new global markets (see page 15 for details).
- Management strategy to realize "Vision 2030"
Strategically
Strategically
autonomous
essential
Timely
Marketing
and
Innovation
speedy
Achieving speedy decision-making and execution so that we can provide products and services in a timely manner
We see an increase in open innovation and collaboration around the world. Hioki is also promoting collaboration and relationship strengthening with companies outside Japan.
One of these companies is ETAS, a subsidiary of Bosch (the German automotive parts manufacturer), known for its vehicle R&D software. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to communicate online, which in overseas marketing ironically enabled us to make swifter product offerings. Hioki has sales subsidiaries and engineers stationed in major overseas countries. All of them take ownership of their work. This allows us to provide products and services when needed, by listening to our local customers' specific requirements on-site. We have also reformed our organizational structure by appointing a new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to ensure that overseas markets are correctly explored and decisions are made quickly. Until recently, quite a few of our customer solutions had been passive. Our current desire is for each of us to act more independently and proactively to provide new value, thereby demonstrating Hioki's indispensability and presence.
As I mentioned earlier, Japan is lagging behind in terms of responding to changes in the global external environment. However, the opportunity to turn things around will definitely come. In preparation for that time, we will closely monitor issues from Japan and consider the best ways to address them.
Initiatives to realize Our Vision
Addressing social needs in a wide range of fields
The Integrated Report that was published in 2022 gave us the opportunity to help people understand what we value in our businesses. To make it easier to understand various aspects of our businesses, we have also become more creative in the way we provide information. Instead of just disclosing results, we decided to give clear indications of our future direction.
In the process, we have attracted attention from domestic and foreign investors, business partners, and listed companies. This has resulted in Hioki being featured in an increasing number of national newspapers, specialized magazines, and other media.
9
About Us
Management Strategy (Value Creation Stories)
Sustainability Management
Data
HIOKI Integrated Report 2023
The slogan of Vision 2030 is "Hioki in 10 Years." In our management strategy for realizing that vision, we have defined five innovations: creating new customer value, building new production systems, building relationships for creative collaboration with customers to forge a new society, building new supply
- Our technologies and products that meet social demands and contribute to EVs
Now
Before
Market demand and
Near future
the role of measurement
chains, and realizing new internal structures. Innovation will be manifested through combinations of new or old elements, and we are making Companywide efforts to make progress in the five innovations.
For example, we established the Creative Collaboration Laboratory in March 2023 to create new customer value. This facility provides an environment for joint research with customers on batteries and power electronics, as well as hydrogen, a next-generation energy source. It serves as a forum for equal conversation about creating solutions. Through it, we can now explore how our customers are creating sustainable social innovations through the processes of development and experimentation. Immediately after the lab's establishment, we succeeded in joint development in the motor field and achieved
World-leading
Hioki's technologies
Japanese technologies
and products
High-efficiency motors
Resistance meters,
LCR meters
Inverterization of
High-precision
home appliances
power measurement
Advanced battery
Battery testers
technologies
Energy-saving technologies,
Power quality analyzers
renewable energy
(high-quality electricity)
Motors
Inverters
Batteries
Charging
infrastructure
- High efficiency
Improved motor quality
- High reliability
Improved
- Safety
energy management
- Improved
performance
Contributing to overall
- Low cost
battery technology
- Stability
- ReliabilityImproved reliability of the power grid
great results. As our sales subsidiaries continue to grow, we are considering establishment of similar facilities in those locations.
-
Five innovations:
Creating new combinations in multiple fields
Creating new customer value
Building new production systems
Building relationships for creative collaboration with customers to forge a new society
Building new supply chains Realizing new internal structures
To build new production systems, we reviewed our existing systems and improved our productivity. In 2021, we started operation of a factory on the site of our partner company in Sakaki, Nagano Prefecture (Sakaki being adjacent to Ueda, where our head office and main factory are located). Then, in 2022, we extended the floor space of our head office factory. These measures have enabled integrated production and improved overall productivity. Meanwhile, to strengthen cooperation with suppliers, we held a face-to-face meeting with them to discuss materials procurement schemes in January 2023, for the first time in three years.
While investors ask us questions about how we are reviewing our business portfolio, we can say our strength lies in our ability to combine electrical measurement solutions in multiple fields.
Rather than subdividing our portfolio along product lines, we believe it is important to combine solutions and create new technologies in response to market needs (see page 14 for details).
For many years, Hioki has developed measurement technologies that sustain numerous world-leading Japanese products. These include high-efficiency motors used in various industries, inverters for air conditioners and other home appliances, and cutting-edge battery and solar panel technologies. We have modified each
of our technologies as a combination of solutions according to market needs. As the global trend toward decarbonization accelerates and electricity becomes our central energy source, we contribute to the advancement of electric vehicles (EVs) through our technologies. Using Hioki's measurement technologies in EVs leads to enhanced motor efficiency, safety, and performance, which in turn contributes to building a circular economy.
More and more companies are seeking to collaborate with Hioki in the high-profile field of battery technologies. In this constantly evolving world, we are closely monitoring industry trends while fine-tuning our technologies to meet market needs.
10
