For this, it is important for employees to think, act inde- pendently, and be aware to provide new value to society. With this in mind, I have focused on returning to Hioki's philosophy of "Respect for Humanity" and "Contribution to Society" (see page 3 for details) or, in other words, "philosophy-driven" management. Looking back on the intention behind the philosophy, which was formulated in 1986, I asked our management team at the time, "What things do you wish to value?" We concluded that the core of the philosophy is that "each person should individually think things through." The source of Hioki's growth is its people, and the slogan of Vision 2023, our long-term management policy announced in 2020, is "Beyond Measure." In addition to the technological perspective, which includes creating new inspection standards, it refers to our belief that all Hioki Group employees should be "solution creators" who go beyond "measurement" to think what kind of value they can provide to customers worldwide. As many of our customers take on new business challenges, we are receiving more and more inquiries and requests for consultation about ways to solve their problems. To respond quickly, we must mobilize all our Company's capabilities. Internally,

we have reinforced our corporate culture of cooperation and support, where we pool our wisdom across departmental boundaries to solve customer issues. As a result, we now hear many more words of gratitude than before. In this way, Hioki will work as one to focus on problem-solving and building relationships of trust with its customers. We will adhere to this stance rather than blindly sell products or offer discounts, which will also help bolster sales. Hioki has various systems in place for employees who aspire to become solution creators. Our new HR system, launched in 2018, was designed to allow employees to change their job roles, participate in projects of interest, and attend career and purpose training. We also announced our medium-term key policy, HI-CEO+ (see page 32 for details), which covers the period from 2023 through 2025. This policy calls for "all employees to seek change, respond to change, and act on change as an opportunity with a sense of ownership (entrepreneurial spirit)." Through its business and following its corporate philosophy, Hioki is helping employees fulfill their individual sense of purpose-that is to say-what they desire to "do, achieve, challenge, and contribute." We are working to create