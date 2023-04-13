Hioki E E : Joins MOBI, a Consortium Working to Standardize Blockchain Technology in the Nextgeneration Mobility Industry

News Apr. 13, 2023 Hioki Joins MOBI, a Consortium Working to Standardize Blockchain Technology in the Nextgeneration Mobility Industry

Hioki is pleased to announce that it has joined the Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (MOBI, a California, U.S.A.-headquartered consortium headed by Chris Ballinger and Tram Vo), which is working to promote blockchain* technology in the mobility industry and lithium-ion battery supply chain and to formulate associated standards.

MOBI, a not-for-profit organization founded in May 2018 and one of the world's largest consortiums**, aims to standardize and promote the use of blockchain, distributed ledger technology, and other technologies in the mobility industry. It counts more than 100 companies and organizations as members worldwide, including automakers and component manufacturers. Member companies are spearheading the work of subcommittees, hosting international conferences, and using social media to educate and raise awareness.



Hioki has been a leader in quality testing in industry since the earliest stages of the commercialization of lithium-ion batteries. Most recently, the company has been developing technologies not only for performing inspections during the manufacturing process, but also for testing lithium-ion batteries as they are used in the market, and it's working to realize a circular economy that extends from battery materials through recycling.

Hioki will contribute to global decarbonization and the realization of a sustainable society by supporting MOBI's eff orts to build a battery value chain with its measurement technologies while working with other member companies.



More information about MOBI can be found at https://dlt.mobi/.

*: Blockchain: A type of database technology for recording information. Data is managed in units known as blocks, which are connected into chains. The diffi culty of altering such data facilitates fair and open records.

**: Consortium: A collaborative group formed by multiple companies and organizations in order to pursue a common objective.

