  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Hioki E.E. Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6866   JP3783200003

HIOKI E.E. CORPORATION

(6866)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:31:09 2023-04-13 am EDT
8790.00 JPY   +0.80%
12:35aHioki E E : Joins MOBI, a Consortium Working to Standardize Blockchain Technology in the Nextgeneration Mobility Industry
PU
02/09Hioki E E : to Open Creative Collaboration Lab in Its Innovation Center
PU
01/30Hioki E E : Toward the Realization of a Sustainable Society Solar carport with 2MW power generation capacity installed
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hioki E E : Joins MOBI, a Consortium Working to Standardize Blockchain Technology in the Nextgeneration Mobility Industry

04/13/2023 | 12:35am EDT
News Apr. 13, 2023

Hioki Joins MOBI, a Consortium Working to Standardize Blockchain Technology in the Nextgeneration Mobility Industry

Hioki is pleased to announce that it has joined the Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (MOBI, a California, U.S.A.-headquartered consortium headed by Chris Ballinger and Tram Vo), which is working to promote blockchain* technology in the mobility industry and lithium-ion battery supply chain and to formulate associated standards.

MOBI, a not-for-profit organization founded in May 2018 and one of the world's largest consortiums**, aims to standardize and promote the use of blockchain, distributed ledger technology, and other technologies in the mobility industry. It counts more than 100 companies and organizations as members worldwide, including automakers and component manufacturers. Member companies are spearheading the work of subcommittees, hosting international conferences, and using social media to educate and raise awareness.


Hioki has been a leader in quality testing in industry since the earliest stages of the commercialization of lithium-ion batteries. Most recently, the company has been developing technologies not only for performing inspections during the manufacturing process, but also for testing lithium-ion batteries as they are used in the market, and it's working to realize a circular economy that extends from battery materials through recycling.
Hioki will contribute to global decarbonization and the realization of a sustainable society by supporting MOBI's eff orts to build a battery value chain with its measurement technologies while working with other member companies.


More information about MOBI can be found at https://dlt.mobi/.

  • *:Blockchain: A type of database technology for recording information. Data is managed in units known as blocks, which are connected into chains. The diffi culty of altering such data facilitates fair and open records.
  • **:Consortium: A collaborative group formed by multiple companies and organizations in order to pursue a common objective.
About HIOKI

Established in 1935, HIOKI E.E. CORPORATION (TSE: 6866) has grown to become a world leader in providing consistent delivery of test and measuring instruments through advanced design, manufacturing, and sales and services. By offering over 200 main products characterized by safety and quality while meeting an expansive range of applications, we aim to contribute to the efficiency and value of our customers' work in research and development, production and electrical maintenance. Hioki products and services are available around the world through our extensive network of subsidiaries and distributors. For more information, visit us at www.hioki.com.

Newsroom

Attachments

Disclaimer

Hioki E.E. Corporation published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 04:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 39 000 M 293 M 293 M
Net income 2023 6 347 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,8x
Yield 2023 2,06%
Capitalization 119 B 894 M 894 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,05x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 009
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart HIOKI E.E. CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hioki E.E. Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIOKI E.E. CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8 720,00 JPY
Average target price 9 700,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takahiro Okazawa President & Representative Director
Kunihisa Kubota Director, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Shigeru Tanaka Independent Outside Director
Yoshikazu Suyama Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Yasunao Takano Director & Chief Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIOKI E.E. CORPORATION37.76%894
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.33.39%4 054
LEM HOLDING SA12.32%2 540
CHROMA ATE INC.-2.21%2 470
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO., LTD.-10.71%2 312
RIGOL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.3.27%1 789
