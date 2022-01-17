Log in
    HPG   AU0000112104

HIPAGES GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(HPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hipages : Application for quotation of securities - HPG

01/17/2022 | 05:15pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

HIPAGES GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday January 18, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

HPG

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

15,949

14/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

HIPAGES GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

644430839

1.3

ASX issuer code

HPG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

18/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue



2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

HPGAA : RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

HPG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

15,949

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

14/1/2022



Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

For

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Stacey Brown

Stacey Brown

Inese Kingsmill

Inese Kingsmill

Number of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

7,667

8,282

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue date 14/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

only

+securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

use

Number of +securities to be quoted

7,667

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

personal

Nil Consideration. Estimated consideration per Right is based on the 5-day VWAP immediately before grant date.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the

+securities to be quoted

3.912800

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Conversion of vested Rights issued as Director Equity Entitlements as part of remuneration arrangements.

Number of +securities to be quoted

8,282

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

For

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil Consideration. Estimated consideration per Right is based on the 5-day VWAP immediately before grant date.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

3.622100

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Conversion of vested Rights issued as Director Equity Entitlements as part of remuneration arrangements.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hipages Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 22:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 66,4 M 47,8 M 47,8 M
Net income 2022 1,07 M 0,77 M 0,77 M
Net cash 2022 12,1 M 8,75 M 8,75 M
P/E ratio 2022 610x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 477 M 344 M 344 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,00x
EV / Sales 2023 5,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart HIPAGES GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hipages Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIPAGES GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,66 AUD
Average target price 4,71 AUD
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Sharon-Zipser Chief Executive Officer & Director
Melissa Fahey Chief Finance & Operations Officer
Christopher Knoblanche Chairman
Herry Wiputra Chief Product & Technology Officer
Stacey Lee Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIPAGES GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.44%348
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.93%579 757
NETFLIX, INC.-12.74%232 856
PROSUS N.V.5.18%225 879
AIRBNB, INC.-1.50%102 689
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.00%80 534