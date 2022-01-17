Hipages : Application for quotation of securities - HPG
Announcement Summary
Entity name
HIPAGES GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday January 18, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
HPG
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
15,949
14/01/2022
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
HIPAGES GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
644430839
1.3
ASX issuer code
HPG
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
18/1/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
HPGAA : RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
HPG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
15,949
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
14/1/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Stacey Brown
Stacey Brown
Inese Kingsmill
Inese Kingsmill
Number of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
7,667
8,282
Issue date
14/1/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
only
+securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
use
Number of +securities to be quoted
7,667
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
personal
Nil Consideration. Estimated consideration per Right is based on the 5-day VWAP immediately before grant date.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the
+securities to be quoted
3.912800
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Conversion of vested Rights issued as Director Equity Entitlements as part of remuneration arrangements.
Number of +securities to be quoted
8,282
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
For
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Nil Consideration. Estimated consideration per Right is based on the 5-day VWAP immediately before grant date.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
3.622100
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Conversion of vested Rights issued as Director Equity Entitlements as part of remuneration arrangements.
Disclaimer
Hipages Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 22:14:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
