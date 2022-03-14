Hipages : Notification regarding unquoted securities - HPG
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
HIPAGES GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Date of this announcement
Tuesday March 15, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
HPGAA
RIGHTS
509,461
11/03/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
HIPAGES GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
644430839
1.3
ASX issuer code
HPG
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
15/3/2022
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
HPGAA : RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
11/3/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Roby Sharon-Zipser
RSZ PTY LTD AS TRUSTEE FOR
RSZ TRUST
Melissa Fahey
Melissa Fahey
Number of +securities
83,773
58,111
Issue details
Number of +securities
509,461
