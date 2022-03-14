Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Hipages Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPG   AU0000112104

HIPAGES GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(HPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hipages : Notification regarding unquoted securities - HPG

03/14/2022 | 06:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

HIPAGES GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 15, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

HPGAA

RIGHTS

509,461

11/03/2022

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

HIPAGES GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

644430839

1.3

ASX issuer code

HPG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

15/3/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

use only

ASX +security code and description

HPGAA : RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

11/3/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Roby Sharon-Zipser

RSZ PTY LTD AS TRUSTEE FOR

RSZ TRUST

Melissa Fahey

Melissa Fahey

Number of +securities

83,773

58,111

For personal

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

For hipages Management Equity Plan and hipages Employee Equity Plan, see section 6.4.3 of the Prospectus dated 21 October 2020 which was released to the market on 11 November 2020. https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02307253-2A1262867?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

509,461

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hipages Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 22:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HIPAGES GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:40pHIPAGES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - HPG
PU
02/23HIPAGES : HPG Half Year Results Investor Presentation H1 FY22
PU
02/23TRANSCRIPT : Hipages Group Holdings Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
CI
02/23HIPAGES : HPG Half Year Financial Report FY22 and Appendix 4D
PU
02/23Hipages Group Holdings Limited Provides Revenue Guidance for the Third Quarter, Fourth ..
CI
02/23Hipages Group Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Decembe..
CI
02/21HIPAGES : Becoming a substantial holder from MUFG
PU
01/17HIPAGES : Application for quotation of securities - HPG
PU
01/13HIPAGES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - HPG
PU
2021Hipages Group Holdings Limited acquired myQuote Limited for AUD 11.8 million.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 64,3 M 46,5 M 46,5 M
Net income 2022 -0,77 M -0,55 M -0,55 M
Net cash 2022 0,68 M 0,49 M 0,49 M
P/E ratio 2022 -508x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 281 M 204 M 204 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,37x
EV / Sales 2023 3,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart HIPAGES GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hipages Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIPAGES GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,16 AUD
Average target price 3,77 AUD
Spread / Average Target 74,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Sharon-Zipser Chief Executive Officer & Director
Melissa Fahey Chief Finance & Operations Officer
Christopher Knoblanche Chairman
Herry Wiputra Chief Product & Technology Officer
Stacey Lee Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIPAGES GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-43.60%209
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.48%447 698
NETFLIX, INC.-43.51%151 090
PROSUS N.V.-31.13%141 304
AIRBNB, INC.-12.82%91 971
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-26.64%60 119