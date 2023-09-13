Press release

H1 2023 results: HiPay reports strong growth (+18.8%), EBITDA margin picking up at €3.7 million and positive current operating income (€1.3 million)

  • Payment volume rises sharply to 4.1 billion euros in H1 2023, up +13.9% vs. H1 2022.
  • The Fintech's commercial activity is excellent, with strong turnover growth to 32.6 million euros, outperforming processed volumes with an increase of +18.8%.
  • EBITDA stands at 3.7 million euros, i.e., 11.3% of turnover, a level never before achieved by the Group.
  • Current operating income amounts to 1.3 million euros (-3.0 million euros in H1 2022), and operating income is positive at 0.3 million euros vs. -3.1 million euros a year ago.

Paris, September 14, 2023, at 8 a.m.: HiPay (ISIN code FR0012821916 - ALHYP), the Fintech specializing in omnichannel payment solutions, has announced its results for the first half of 2023.

in millions of euros

H1 2023

H1 2022

Var. %

Consolidated income

Payment volume

4,093

3,594

+13.9%

Turnover 1

32.6

27.5

+18.8%

EBITDA 1

3.7

-0.8

N/A

Current operating income 1

1.3

-3.0

N/A

Operating income 1-2

0.3

-3.1

N/A

Net income 1

-0.7

-3.6

+80%

Consolidated balance sheet

Shareholder capital 1

21.4

26.5

-19.4%

Cash 1

2.0

1.5

+34.2%

The Company's Board of Administrators met on September 13, 2023 under the chairmanship of Benjamin Jayet and approved the Group's half-year consolidated financial results.

The consolidated half-year financial statements will be published before the end of September.

1

Unaudited data

2

IFRS compliant

1

Press release

Strong payment flow growth

Payment volume grew strongly by +13.9% to 4.1 billion euros in the first half of 2023.

HiPay is keeping pace with the shift in global commerce towards digital, while building on its omnichannel payment offering, and gains new market share with the signing of 160 new key accounts, i.e., a 5.96% growth compared with the first half of 2022 (151 new customers).

The strong first-half growth demonstrates the robustness of the HiPay business model combined with high levels of customer satisfaction.

Turnover growth

Overall turnover rose to 32.6 million euros (+18.8% vs. H1 2022).

This growth in revenue exceeds that of payment volume, due in particular to stronger growth in more profitable payment methods (product mix effect).

Significant EBITDA and current EBIT

Strong growth and mix effects on margins, combined with an ambitious cost-cutting plan, enabled the Group to report a positive current operating margin for the first time in the first half of a year.

At the Group level, expenses level improved significantly. HiPay's transactional direct costs are under control, rising less than flows, and staff costs are down by 5%.

As a result, the EBITDA margin stands at 11.3% of the revenue (vs. -3% in 2022) and current EBIT at 1.3 million euros (3.9% of the revenue).

After taking into account non-recurring costs (litigation, IFRS 16, etc.) and due to interest rates increasing, setting the cost of debt at 0.9 million euros, net income amounts to -0.7 million euros.

Outlook

The implementation of a strict cost-cutting plan has enabled HiPay to return to profitability without impacting its capacity for strong growth.

In the long term, the implementation of growth investments will accompany the structuring of the Group's strategy, which nevertheless intends to continue to control its costs and optimize its organization.

For the 2023 financial period, HiPay is still aiming for growth above 10%, as well as positive operating profitability and net income, which should be boosted by seasonal effects during the second half of the year.

Next financial communication:

October 26, 2023 (before market opening) - Revenue for the 3rd quarter of 2023

Press release

About HiPay

HiPay is a global payment service provider. By harnessing the power of payment data, we help our merchants grow by providing them with a 360-degree view of their business. More information on hipay.com

HiPay Group is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0012821916 - ALHYP).

Investor Relations

Eric Meynard (DGM)

+33 (0)6 98 04 33 07 emeynard@hipay.com

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase HIPAY securities. If you wish to obtain more information on HiPay Group, we invite you to refer to our website at hipay.com, under Investors. This release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Although HiPay believes these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date of this release, they are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by these statements. HiPay Group operates in a highly-evolving industry in which new risk factors may emerge. HiPay Group assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances.

Press release

Consolidated income 1

in thousands of euros

30 June 2023

30 June 2022

Turnover

32,640

27,475

Direct costs

- 15,948

- 14,667

Staff costs

- 8,241

- 8,685

General costs

- 4,763

- 4,962

EBITDA 2

3,688

- 839

Allocation to and writebacks of amortization and

provisions

- 2,400

- 2,126

Current operating income

1,288

- 2,965

Valuation of stock options and free shares

373

- 246

Other non-current expenses

- 1,378

62

Operating income

283

- 3,148

Other financial income and expenses

- 882

- 368

Pre-tax income

- 599

- 3,516

Tax

- 102

- 72

Net income

- 702

- 3,589

  • Unaudited data
  • Current operating income before allocation to and writebacks of amortization and provisions

Press release

Consolidated balance sheet 1

ASSETS - in thousands of euros

30 June 2023

31 Dec. 2022

30 June 2022

Net goodwill

40,222

40,222

40,222

Net intangible assets

7,529

7,864

7,651

Net tangible fixed assets

5,422

6,361

7,023

Deferred tax assets

1,424

1,423

1,439

Other financial assets

1,058

1,115

1,151

Non-current assets

55,656

56,986

57,486

Clients and other receivables

2,191

2,570

2,027

Other current assets

116,253

111,837

93,528

Cash and cash equivalents

2,020

1,632

1,505

Current assets

120,464

116,039

97,060

TOTAL ASSETS

176,119

173,025

154,545

LIABILITIES - in thousands of euros

30 June 2023

31 Dec. 2022

30 June 2022

Share capital

19,844

19,844

19,844

Issue and acquisition premiums

50,156

50,156

50,156

Reserves and retained earnings

- 47,941

- 39,800

- 39,904

Consolidated income (Group share)

- 702

- 7,781

- 3,589

Equity

21,357

22,419

26,507

Long-term loans and financial

liabilities

12,092

12,055

11,962

Non-current provisions

6,859

6,244

3,305

Non-current liabilities

18,951

18,298

15,267

Short-term financial liabilities and bank

overdraft

14,085

13,326

13,361

Suppliers and other creditors

8,621

7,700

6,970

Other current liabilities

113,105

111,283

92,440

Current liabilities

135,811

132,308

112,771

TOTAL LIABILITIES

176,119

173,025

154,545

  • Unaudited data
Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Hipay Group SA published this content on 13 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2023 19:12:01 UTC.