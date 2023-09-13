The consolidated half-year financial statements will be published before the end of September.

The Company's Board of Administrators met on September 13, 2023 under the chairmanship of Benjamin Jayet and approved the Group's half-year consolidated financial results.

Paris, September 14, 2023, at 8 a.m.: HiPay (ISIN code FR0012821916 - ALHYP), the Fintech specializing in omnichannel payment solutions, has announced its results for the first half of 2023.

EBITDA stands at 3.7 million euros, i.e., 11.3% of turnover, a level never before achieved by the Group.

The Fintech's commercial activity is excellent, with strong turnover growth to 32.6 million euros, outperforming processed volumes with an increase of +18.8%.

Payment volume rises sharply to 4.1 billion euros in H1 2023, up +13.9% vs. H1 2022.

Press release

Strong payment flow growth

Payment volume grew strongly by +13.9% to 4.1 billion euros in the first half of 2023.

HiPay is keeping pace with the shift in global commerce towards digital, while building on its omnichannel payment offering, and gains new market share with the signing of 160 new key accounts, i.e., a 5.96% growth compared with the first half of 2022 (151 new customers).

The strong first-half growth demonstrates the robustness of the HiPay business model combined with high levels of customer satisfaction.

Turnover growth

Overall turnover rose to 32.6 million euros (+18.8% vs. H1 2022).

This growth in revenue exceeds that of payment volume, due in particular to stronger growth in more profitable payment methods (product mix effect).

Significant EBITDA and current EBIT

Strong growth and mix effects on margins, combined with an ambitious cost-cutting plan, enabled the Group to report a positive current operating margin for the first time in the first half of a year.

At the Group level, expenses level improved significantly. HiPay's transactional direct costs are under control, rising less than flows, and staff costs are down by 5%.

As a result, the EBITDA margin stands at 11.3% of the revenue (vs. -3% in 2022) and current EBIT at 1.3 million euros (3.9% of the revenue).

After taking into account non-recurring costs (litigation, IFRS 16, etc.) and due to interest rates increasing, setting the cost of debt at 0.9 million euros, net income amounts to -0.7 million euros.

Outlook

The implementation of a strict cost-cutting plan has enabled HiPay to return to profitability without impacting its capacity for strong growth.

In the long term, the implementation of growth investments will accompany the structuring of the Group's strategy, which nevertheless intends to continue to control its costs and optimize its organization.

For the 2023 financial period, HiPay is still aiming for growth above 10%, as well as positive operating profitability and net income, which should be boosted by seasonal effects during the second half of the year.

Next financial communication:

October 26, 2023 (before market opening) - Revenue for the 3rd quarter of 2023