    ALHYP   FR0012821916

HIPAY GROUP

(ALHYP)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  07:10:15 2023-05-11 am EDT
5.740 EUR   +12.11%
Hipay Q12023 : revenues
PU
07:04aHipay Q1-2023 : Forte croissance des ventes au 1er trimestre 2023
PU
HiPay Group SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Hipay Q12023 : revenues

05/11/2023 | 07:04am EDT
Hipay Q12023 : revenues

11 May 2023 12:58 CEST

Issuer

HIPAY GROUP

Source

HIPAY GROUP

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

HIPAY GROUP

ISIN

FR0012821916

Symbol

ALHYP

Market

Euronext Growth

Attachments

Disclaimer

Hipay Group SA published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 11:03:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 64,6 M 70,9 M 70,9 M
Net income 2023 -1,60 M -1,76 M -1,76 M
Net Debt 2023 26,8 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 -16,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 25,4 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
EV / Sales 2024 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 254
Free-Float 40,9%
Chart HIPAY GROUP
Duration : Period :
HiPay Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIPAY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,12 €
Average target price 18,00 €
Spread / Average Target 252%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Jayet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jérôme Daguet Chief Financial Officer
Frederic Minot Chief Technology Officer
David Cohen Chief Operating Officer
Sophie Lequatre Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIPAY GROUP46.70%28
FISERV, INC.18.13%73 059
BLOCK, INC.-8.45%34 800
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.4.47%27 180
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.24%16 772
EDENRED SE14.90%15 979
