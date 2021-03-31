Paul Simon joins trend to monetize old song catalogs

LOS ANGELES, March 31 (Reuters) - Paul Simon has sold his
entire song catalog to Sony Music Publishing, joining a
string of older musicians cashing in on their life's work.
Sony Music Publishing said on Wednesday the deal includes
classic songs ranging from "Bridge Over Troubled Water," to
"Still Crazy After All These Years" that Simon wrote and
recorded over his six-decade career.
The value of the deal was not disclosed.
Simon, 79, a 16-time Grammy winner who in 2018 announced he
was retiring from touring, said in a statement he was "pleased
to have Sony Music Publishing be the custodian of my songs for
the coming decades."
The sale is the latest in a string of catalog deals that
includes the music of Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks, Neil Young and
Carole Bayer Sager in the past year.
Dylan sold his back catalog of more than 600 songs in
December to Universal Music Group and the purchase
price was widely reported as $300 million. Other songs have been
snapped up by London-based Hipgnosis, which has
attributed the deals to a surge in music streaming especially
during the coronavirus pandemic when concerts and music
festivals have been canceled.
Companies can reap royalties from licensing the songs they
have acquired for use in movies, commercials and branding deals.
Simon launched his career in the late 1950S as a folk singer
along with his childhood friend Art Garfunkel. The duo turned
out a string of 1960s hits including "Mrs Robinson" "The Sound
of Silence," and "The Boxer" before splitting up. Simon embarked
on a solo career that produced hit albums and songs including
"50 Ways to Lose Your Lover" and "Graceland."
"From Simon and Garfunkel standards like ‘Bridge Over
Troubled Water’ to solo classics such as ‘Graceland,’ Paul
Simon’s music resonates deeply as a cultural touchstone for
people all over the world," John Platt, chairman of Sony Music
Publishing, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by David Gregorio)