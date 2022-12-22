Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SONG   GG00BFYT9H72

HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED

(SONG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:58 2022-12-22 am EST
87.91 GBX   +0.47%
03:46aHipgnosis Songs Capital near deal for Justin Bieber music - WSJ
AN
12/21Justin Bieber Nears Roughly $200 Million Deal To Sell Music Rights- WSJ
RE
12/14UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hipgnosis Songs Capital near deal for Justin Bieber music - WSJ

12/22/2022 | 03:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Canadian pop star Justin Bieber is close to agreeing a deal to sell his music rights to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for about USD200 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Citing "people familiar with the matter", the newspaper said the agreement would include Bieber's interest in both his publishing and recorded music catalogue.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/justin-bieber-nears-roughly-200-million-deal-to-sell-music-rights-11671646274

Hipgnosis Songs Capital is a partnership between Hipgnosis Song Management Ltd and US private equity firm Blackstone LLP. Hipgnosis Song Management is the investment advisor of London-listed Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund was up 0.8% at 88.23 pence in London early Thursday.

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE INC. 3.76% 75.84 Delayed Quote.-43.51%
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED 0.47% 87.912 Delayed Quote.-30.00%
All news about HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED
03:46aHipgnosis Songs Capital near deal for Justin Bieber music - WSJ
AN
12/21Justin Bieber Nears Roughly $200 Million Deal To Sell Music Rights- WSJ
RE
12/14UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/13UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/12UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/09UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/08FTSE 100 Closes Thursday Down 0.23% as Soaring Airlines Stave off Losses
DJ
12/08Christmas tracks bring cheer to music catalogue investor Hipgnosis
RE
12/08UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/08BOE Expected to Opt for Smaller Interest-Rate Increase at December Meeting
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 120 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2023 -27,7 M -33,5 M -33,5 M
Net Debt 2023 466 M 564 M 564 M
P/E ratio 2023 -37,8x
Yield 2023 6,00%
Capitalization 1 058 M 1 279 M 1 279 M
EV / Sales 2023 12,7x
EV / Sales 2024 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 87,50 GBX
Average target price 125,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Merck Mercuriadis Chief Executive Officer
Edward John Cockle President
Christopher Arthur Helm Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Lang Sutch Chairman
Bjorn Olof Lindvall Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED-30.00%1 279
BLACKROCK, INC.-24.47%103 869
UBS GROUP AG1.40%57 147
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-31.58%48 504
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.74%35 799
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.3.77%32 781