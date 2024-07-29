Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a Guernsey-based investment company. The Company is focused on building a diversified portfolio by acquiring catalogs that are built around hit songs. The Companyâs investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive and growing level of income, together with the potential for capital growth, from investment in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights. Its investment policy is to diversify risk through investment in a portfolio of songs and associated musical intellectual property rights. It seeks to acquire 100% of a songwriterâs copyright interest in each song, which would comprise their writerâs share, their publisherâs share and their performance rights. Its subsidiaries include Hipgnosis Holdings UK Limited, Hipgnosis SFH I Limited, RubyRuby (London) Limited, Hipgnosis Songs Group LLC, PB Songs Ltd and Hipgnosis SFH XX Limited. Hipgnosis Song Management Ltd (HSM) acts as the Companyâs investment adviser.