Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd - London-based music investment company - Promotes Non-Executive Director Cindy Rampersaud to senior independent director, effective from Friday last week. Rampersaud has been on the music royalty investor's board since August last year.

The board of Hipgnosis Songs Fund remains in dispute with its investment adviser, alleging misconduct against Hipgnosis Songs Management Ltd and its founder Merck Mercuriadis. Robert Naylor, chief executive officer of Intuitive Investments PLC, joined as the new chair of the fund in November, replacing Andrew Sutch.

Current stock price: 74.10 pence per share

12-month change: down 14%

By Hugh Cameron, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.