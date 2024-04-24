(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning:
FTSE 100
Barclays raises Associated British Foods price target to 2,700 (2,400) pence - 'equal weight'
HSBC cuts Ocado price target to 285 (370) pence - 'reduce'
Morgan Stanley raises easyJet price target to 715 (705) pence - 'overweight'
FTSE 250
Investec cuts Hipgnosis Songs Fund to 'hold'
Peel Hunt cuts Tyman to 'hold' - price target 400 pence
RBC raises Hochschild Mining price target to 175 (150) pence - 'outperform'
Goldman Sachs raises Britvic price target to 910 (890) pence - 'neutral'
SMALL CAP
Berenberg cuts Ilika price target to 100 (110) pence - 'buy'
Jefferies cuts CVS Group price target to 1,000 (1,530) pence - 'hold'
