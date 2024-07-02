Hipgnosis Song Management Ltd - London-based music investment company - Says Merck Mercuriadis, founder and chair intends to step down. His departure will be effective upon closing of the proposed acquisition by Lyra Bidco Ltd, owned by Blackstone-managed funds. Mercuriadis says: "Six years after founding HSM, I have decided that now is the right time for me to step back from my role as [chair]. This is a timely opportunity for me to undertake a strategic shift of focus, and to spend more time advocating on behalf of songwriters to ensure that they are properly compensated for their work."
Current stock price: 102.20 pence
12-month change: up 30%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
