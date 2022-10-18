Hippo's First Connect Adds Berkshire Hathaway's biBERK Small Business Insurance Products

biBERK helps small business owners mitigate operational risk from accidents, natural disasters, professional errors and more

First Connect Insurance Services, a digital platform designed to provide independent agents with access to the nation's top carriers, announced today the addition of biBERK, a leading insurance company for small business that’s part of the Berkshire Hathaway Insurance Group. The new product offering includes worker’s compensation, professional liability and business owner’s policies (BOP).

"Business owners face a variety of operational risks, from accidents and injuries, to natural disasters and professional errors," said First Connect President Aviad Pinkovezky. "By partnering with biBERK we are adding another trusted brand to the First Connect portfolio and providing independent agents with the small business coverage their clients need to better protect their companies."

biBERK makes it easy for small business owners to protect their businesses against operational risks, and allows agents to quote, bind, and issue a policy online, in just 5 minutes. The carrier offers coverage on both new ventures and previously uninsured businesses. biBERK's dedicated Partner Services Team provides customer assistance to both insureds and agents.

First Connect, a subsidiary of the Hippo Insurance Group, levels the playing field for independent agencies, connecting them with best-in-class carriers. The company leverages proprietary technology to provide agents with a full suite of quoting and binding options to help grow their businesses.

To learn more about how First Connect provides independent agencies with access to the leading carriers or to sign up, visit firstconnectinsurance.com.

About Hippo

Hippo is protecting the joy of homeownership, helping to safeguard customers’ most important financial asset by harnessing the power of real-time data, smart home technology, and a growing suite of home services to deliver proactive home protection.

Hippo Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE: HIPO) operating subsidiaries include Hippo Insurance Services, Hippo Home Care, First Connect Insurance Services, Spinnaker Insurance Company, Spinnaker Specialty Insurance Company, and Mainsail Insurance Company. First Connect Insurance Services is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. For more information, including licensing details, visit http://www.hippo.com.

