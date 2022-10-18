Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hippo Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HIPO   US4335392027

HIPPO HOLDINGS INC.

(HIPO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:42 2022-10-18 am EDT
17.27 USD   +5.27%
09:17aHippo's First Connect Adds Berkshire Hathaway's biBERK Small Business Insurance Products
BU
08:13aJMP Securities Adjusts Hippo Holdings' Price Target to $70 From $100, Maintains Market Outperform Rating
MT
10/11Hippo to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 10, 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hippo's First Connect Adds Berkshire Hathaway's biBERK Small Business Insurance Products

10/18/2022 | 09:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

biBERK helps small business owners mitigate operational risk from accidents, natural disasters, professional errors and more

First Connect Insurance Services, a digital platform designed to provide independent agents with access to the nation's top carriers, announced today the addition of biBERK, a leading insurance company for small business that’s part of the Berkshire Hathaway Insurance Group. The new product offering includes worker’s compensation, professional liability and business owner’s policies (BOP).

"Business owners face a variety of operational risks, from accidents and injuries, to natural disasters and professional errors," said First Connect President Aviad Pinkovezky. "By partnering with biBERK we are adding another trusted brand to the First Connect portfolio and providing independent agents with the small business coverage their clients need to better protect their companies."

biBERK makes it easy for small business owners to protect their businesses against operational risks, and allows agents to quote, bind, and issue a policy online, in just 5 minutes. The carrier offers coverage on both new ventures and previously uninsured businesses. biBERK's dedicated Partner Services Team provides customer assistance to both insureds and agents.

First Connect, a subsidiary of the Hippo Insurance Group, levels the playing field for independent agencies, connecting them with best-in-class carriers. The company leverages proprietary technology to provide agents with a full suite of quoting and binding options to help grow their businesses.

To learn more about how First Connect provides independent agencies with access to the leading carriers or to sign up, visit firstconnectinsurance.com.

About Hippo

Hippo is protecting the joy of homeownership, helping to safeguard customers’ most important financial asset by harnessing the power of real-time data, smart home technology, and a growing suite of home services to deliver proactive home protection.

Hippo Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE: HIPO) operating subsidiaries include Hippo Insurance Services, Hippo Home Care, First Connect Insurance Services, Spinnaker Insurance Company, Spinnaker Specialty Insurance Company, and Mainsail Insurance Company. First Connect Insurance Services is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. For more information, including licensing details, visit http://www.hippo.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HIPPO HOLDINGS INC.
09:17aHippo's First Connect Adds Berkshire Hathaway's biBERK Small Business Insurance Product..
BU
08:13aJMP Securities Adjusts Hippo Holdings' Price Target to $70 From $100, Maintains Market ..
MT
10/11Hippo to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 10, 2022
BU
10/06Goldman Sachs Lowers Hippo Holdings Price Target to $28 From $75, Retains Neutral Ratin..
MT
10/06Hippo Welcomes Kelly Wolf as Chief Human Resources Officer
BU
10/06Hippo Appoints Kelly Wolf as Chief Human Resources Officer
CI
09/30Hippo Holdings 1-for-25 Reverse Stoc : 59 p.m. EDT September 29, 2022
AQ
09/29Hippo Holdings Inc. : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to A..
AQ
09/29Hippo 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split T : 59 p.m. EDT September 29, 2022
BU
09/19Hippo Holdings Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HIPPO HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 119 M - -
Net income 2022 -282 M - -
Net cash 2022 682 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,34x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 375 M 375 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -2,57x
EV / Sales 2023 -1,04x
Nbr of Employees 706
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart HIPPO HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Hippo Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIPPO HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 16,40 $
Average target price 66,38 $
Spread / Average Target 305%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard L. McCathron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stewart A. Ellis Chief Financial Officer
Assaf Wand Executive Chairman
Ran Harpaz Chief Operating Officer & Chief Technology Officer
Amy J. Errett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIPPO HOLDINGS INC.479.51%375
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-9.02%39 336
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES5.35%39 109
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION12.57%36 084
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.20.60%34 694
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION19.43%25 067