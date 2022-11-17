Hippo's First Connect Simplifies Agent Onboarding with New Carrier Store and Adds Pacific Specialty Insurance

First Connect provides independent agents access to over 50 carriers and a wide variety of coverage types including personal lines, small business, life, specialty lines and cyber

First Connect Insurance Services, a digital platform designed to support independent agents by providing access to the nation's top carriers, today announced the launch of its new Carrier Store and the addition of Pacific Specialty Insurance property, powersports and liability products.

First Connect’s new Carrier Store provides an easy-to-use and streamlined experience for agents, recommending specific carriers like Pacific Specialty based on where and what an agent is licensed to sell and simplifying the agent onboarding process.

"The new Carrier Store streamlines the tedious onboarding process for new agents, and helps existing First Connect agents discover new carrier options and start quoting select carrier offerings within minutes,” First Connect President Aviad Pinkovezky. “The new store allows First Connect carriers to quickly grow their agent footprint by targeting agents that meet specific criteria such as location.”

First Connect, a subsidiary of the Hippo Insurance Group, helps level the playing field for independent agencies by leveraging proprietary technology that allows for customization and cross-selling. The agent-centric platform provides access to over 50 carriers and a variety of products that includes home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines and more. The new Carrier Store helps agents discover additional carriers and products that can be bundled to increase sales.

Carriers also benefit from participating on First Connect, quickly building their network of independent agents based on geographic needs and desired risk profile. Those agent networks have expanded faster since the Carrier Store was first piloted in August of this year, with First Connect carriers seeing a 160% increase in agents seeking to be set up and begin quoting.

First Connect Adds Pacific Specialty Insurance

The company also announced today the addition of Pacific Specialty Insurance’s home (HO3 and HO6), renters, motorcycle, personal liability, watercraft, manufactured home, earthquake, and landlord insurance (DP1 and DP3) to the First Connect Platform. Pacific's products that are sold exclusively through local independent agents and brokers.

“We’re excited to have our property, powersports and liability products available to independent agents on the First Connect platform.” Mike Budnyk, Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing, Pacific Specialty Insurance. “The new Carrier Store improves agent discovery and makes onboarding independent agents faster than ever before.”

To learn more about how First Connect provides independent agencies with access to the leading carriers or to sign up, visit firstconnectinsurance.com.

About Hippo

Hippo is protecting the joy of homeownership, helping to safeguard customers’ most important financial asset by harnessing the power of real-time data, smart home technology, and a growing suite of home services to deliver proactive home protection.

Hippo Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE: HIPO) operating subsidiaries include Hippo Insurance Services, Hippo Home Care, First Connect Insurance Services, Spinnaker Insurance Company, Spinnaker Specialty Insurance Company, and Mainsail Insurance Company. First Connect Insurance Services is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. For more information, including licensing details, visit http://www.hippo.com.

