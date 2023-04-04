Advanced search
    HIPO   US4335392027

HIPPO HOLDINGS INC.

(HIPO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:49:39 2023-04-04 am EDT
16.55 USD   -0.03%
09:25aSpinnaker Names Charles Valinotti Chief Program and Underwriting Officer
BU
09:13aHippo to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 9, 2023
BU
03/23Hippo Holdings Inc. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Spinnaker Names Charles Valinotti Chief Program and Underwriting Officer

04/04/2023 | 09:25am EDT
Former COVU and QBE Americas executive brings extensive industry experience and broad underwriting expertise across personal and commercial lines

Spinnaker Insurance Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO), today named Charles Valinotti as Spinnaker’s Chief Program and Underwriting Officer. Valinotti joins Spinnaker to lead the company’s team of program underwriters, who are responsible for managing the carrier’s diverse portfolio of third-party programs.

Valinotti brings 30 years of experience, working across a variety of insurance products and roles that helped form a deep understanding of underwriting and program management. Valinotti spent 13 years at QBE Americas, serving as Head of Operations, where he oversaw the development of underwriting guidelines, policies, and procedures to select, price, and control risk. Prior to QBE, he held various leadership roles in underwriting and product management at AIG, General Casualty and Geico.

“We are excited to tap into Charles’ incredible wealth of underwriting knowledge and program management experience,” said Spinnaker CEO Torben Ostergaard. “He’ll play an instrumental role in leading our company, as well as serving as Spinnaker’s primary interface with our program partners, Claims TPAs, reinsurers and brokers.”

“Spinnaker works with many of the most innovative program administrators and MGAs in the industry,” said Valinotti. “I am excited at the opportunity to work across personal, commercial and specialty lines and offer strategic insurance solutions to customers in such wide variety of industries.”

Visit spinnakerins.com to learn more about Spinnaker.

About Hippo

Hippo is protecting the joy of homeownership, helping to safeguard customers’ most important financial asset by harnessing the power of real-time data, smart home technology, and a growing suite of home services to deliver proactive home protection.

Hippo Holdings Inc. operating subsidiaries include Hippo Insurance Services, Hippo Home Care, First Connect Insurance Services, Spinnaker Insurance Company, Spinnaker Specialty Insurance Company, and Mainsail Insurance Company. Hippo Builder Insurance Agency is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various affiliated and unaffiliated insurance companies. For more information, including licensing details, visit hippo.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 179 M - -
Net income 2023 -214 M - -
Net cash 2023 522 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,92x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 386 M 386 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -0,76x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,12x
Nbr of Employees 590
Free-Float 78,8%
Managers and Directors
Richard L. McCathron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stewart A. Ellis Chief Financial Officer
Assaf Wand Executive Chairman
Lukasz Strozek Chief Technical Officer
Amy J. Errett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIPPO HOLDINGS INC.21.69%386
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-8.11%39 988
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-8.84%38 869
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-20.84%36 992
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-15.74%30 085
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.93%25 634
