EXTRACT OF RESOLUTION PASSED THROUGH CIRCULATION BY THE

DIRECTORS OF M/S HIRA TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

RESOLUTION NO. 1

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE

RESOLVED THAT the registered address of Hira Textile Mills Limited be shifted to 19-Aibak Block Garden Town, Lahore with effect from October 12, 2023.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT Mr. Muhammad Hasnain Saeed Sohbin, director of the company be and is hereby authorized to sign and file the related documents and forms, etc. singly in furtherance of the objects of this resolution, on behalf of the Company".

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT Mr. Muhammad Tariq, Chief Executive Officer, and/or Mr. Muhammad Hasnain Saeed Sohbin, Company Secretary, be and is/are hereby authorized and empowered, singly, to represent the Company to the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan on all matters pertaining to the Company".

The Above resolution has been validly recorded on the Minute Book of the Company.

CERTIFIED TRUE COPY

Dated: October 09, 2023

____________________

Company Secretary