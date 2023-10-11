EXTRACT OF RESOLUTION PASSED THROUGH CIRCULATION BY THE
RESOLUTION THROUGH CIRCULATION PASSED BY THE
BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF M/S HIRA TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED
RESOLUTION NO. 1
CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE
PROCEEDINGS:
Mr. Muhammad Hasnain Saeed Sohbin, Director of the Company circulated a resolution to all seven members of the board of directors namely Mr. Muhammad Tariq, Dr. Azhar Waheed, Mr. Muhammad Hasnain Saeed Sohbin, Ms. Zainab Malik, Mr. Muhammad Awais Qarni Chaudhry, Mr. Shaukat Nazir Malik, Mr. Saeed Ahmad Khan to change in registered address of the company to i.e., 19, Aibak Block Garden Town, Lahore. All members of the Board conveyed their consent and passed the following resolutions:
RESOLVED THAT the registered address of Hira Textile Mills Limited be shifted to 19, Aibak Block Garden Town, Lahore with effect from October 12, 2023.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT Mr. Muhammad Hasnain Saeed Sohbin, director of the company be and is hereby authorized to sign and file the related documents and forms, etc. singly in furtherance of the objects of this resolution, on behalf of the Company".
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT Mr. Muhammad Tariq, Chief Executive Officer, and/or Mr. Muhammad Hasnain Saeed Sohbin, Company Secretary, be and is/are hereby authorized and empowered, singly, to represent the Company to the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan on all matters pertaining to the Company".
SIGNATURES OF DIRECTORS APPROVING THE ABOVE RESOLUTION(S)
Mr. Muhammad Tariq
___________________________
(Director)
Dr. Azhar Waheed
___________________________
(Director)
Mr. Muhammad Hasnain Saeed Sohbin
___________________________
(Director)
Ms. Zainab Malik
___________________________
(Director)
Mr. Muhammad Awais Qarni Chaudhry
___________________________
(Director)
Mr. Shaukat Nazir Malik
___________________________
(Director)
Mr. Saeed Ahmad Khan
___________________________
(Director)
