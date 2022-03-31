Hira Textile Mills : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Members to be held on 2022-03-31

(By the order of the Board)

Saeed Ahmad Khan

Company Secretary

NOTICE OF EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that an extra ordinary general meeting of the members of Hira Textile Mills Limited will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 11.30 AM at office of the company i.e. 44 E/1 Gulberg III, Lahore, to transact the following:

To confirm the minutes of the last General Meeting. Under special business to elect Seven Directors of the Company for a period of three years from 01-04-2022 to 31-03-2025 under section 159 of the companies Act 2017. The Board of directors of the company fixed the number of directors to be elected as seven. The following directors of the company would retire on 31-03-2022 and are eligible to offer themselves for re-election.

1- Mrs. Shahnaz Umar 2- Mr. Mohammad Tariq 3- Mrs. Zainab Malik 4- Mr. Saeed Ahmad Khan 5- Mrs. Sadiya Umair 6- Mr. Mohammad Mahboob

7- Mr. Shaukat Nazir Malik

3. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair.

Lahore: March 09, 2022

Notes

1- The Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from March 24, 2022 to March 31, 2022 (both days inclusive).

2- A member entitled to attend and vote at the General Meeting may appoint any person as proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. No person other than a member shall act as proxy. The instrument appointing a proxy and the power of attorney or other Authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority, in order to be valid, must be deposited at the registered office of the company at least 48 hours before the time of the meeting and must be duly stamped, singed and witnessed.

3- Any individual beneficial owner of CDC entitle to attend and vote at this meeting, must bring his/her original CNIC or passport, account and participants. ID numbers to prove his/her identity and incase of proxy it must enclose an attested copy of his/her CNIC of passport. Representatives of corporate members should bring the usual documents requires for such purpose.

4- In terms of sub section 1(b) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2017, Members can also attend and participate in the EGM through video conference facility, if members residing the vicinity, collectively holding 10% or more shareholding, provide their consent in writing, to participate in the EGM through video conference at least ten (10) days prior to date of EGM. After receiving the consent of the members in aggregate 10% or more shareholding, the Company will intimate members regarding venue of video conference facility at least five (5) days before the date of the EGM along with complete information necessary to enable them to access such facility.

5- Shareholders are requested to immediately notify change in address. If any to the company share register M/s. Vision Consulting Ltd. 3-C, 1st floor, LDA Flats, Lawrence Road Lahore. And also furnish attested photocopy of their CNIC as per listing regulation, if not provided earlier.