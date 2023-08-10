Consolidated Financial Results

for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

[Japanese GAAP] (Unaudited)

August 10, 2023

Company name: HIRANO TECSEED Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 6245

URL: https://www.hirano-tec.co.jp/

Representative: Kaoru Okada, President and Director

Contact: Masashi Hara, Director and Executive Officer Operating Officer, General Affairs Division

Phone: +81-745-57-0681

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 10, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Supplemental Explanatory Materials for Quarterly Account Settlement: Yes

Explanatory Meeting for Quarterly Account Settlement to be held: None

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

12,584

36.4

629

(6.7)

675

(8.0)

467

(7.5)

June 30, 2023

Three months ended

9,226

4.3

674

(44.7)

734

(42.4)

505

(43.3)

June 30, 2022

(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2023: ¥853 million (up 108.3%) Three months ended June 30, 2022: ¥409 million (down 50.0%)

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Three months ended

yen

yen

31.05

June 30, 2023

Three months ended

33.58

June 30, 2022

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

million yen

million yen

%

As of June 30, 2023

59,235

36,428

61.5

As of March 31, 2023

60,522

35,997

59.5

(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2023: ¥36,428 million As of March 31, 2023: ¥35,997 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

28.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

28.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revisions of the most recently announced cash

dividend forecast:

None

Year-end

Yen

28.00

28.00

Total

Yen

56.00

56.00

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Basic

attributable to

earnings

owners of parent

per share

First half

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen

19,000

4.0

1,040

(30.5)

1,100

(29.4)

750

(30.5)

49.76

(cumulative

total)

Full year

41,000

(3.4)

2,920

(5.6)

3,000

(6.8)

2,100

(6.4)

139.34

(Note) Revisions of the most recently announced financial results forecast: None

Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
  2. Application of special accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revisions of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Restatement: No
  5. Total number of issued shares (common stock)

1) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock):

June 30, 2023:

15,394,379 shares

March 31, 2023:

15,394,379 shares

2)

Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period:

June 30, 2023:

323,149 shares

March 31, 2023:

323,149 shares

3)

Average number of shares during the period:

Three months ended June 30, 2023:

15,071,230 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2022:

15,062,782 shares

  • This quarterly financial results report is outside the scope of quarterly review to be conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
Performance forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information available on the date of this report's release. Because of various factors in the future, however, actual results may differ from the forecasts.

Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

11,744,679

10,668,228

Notes and accounts receivable - trade,

27,309,645

30,665,477

and contract assets

Electronically recorded monetary claims -

419,661

692,416

operating

Securities

2,299,889

199,955

Work in process

311,393

355,231

Raw materials and supplies

335,991

450,389

Other

5,803,417

3,346,340

Allowance for doubtful accounts

66,174

68,095

Total current assets

48,158,505

46,309,943

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

7,408,703

7,476,585

Intangible assets

672,204

632,496

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

3,630,312

4,176,531

Other

652,692

640,366

Total investments and other assets

4,283,004

4,816,897

Total non-current assets

12,363,912

12,925,980

Total assets

60,522,418

59,235,923

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

3,442,662

3,451,695

Electronically recorded obligations -

4,735,159

6,269,184

operating

Short-term borrowings

10,100,000

6,610,000

Current portion of long-term borrowings

508,416

470,956

Income taxes payable

91,766

319,906

Advances received

1,911,118

1,842,911

Provision for bonuses

260,420

89,767

Provision for product warranties

35,677

34,992

Other

2,343,288

2,692,081

Total current liabilities

23,428,508

21,781,495

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

493,300

403,776

Provision for retirement benefits for

67,120

70,237

directors (and other officers)

Retirement benefit liability

452,112

454,478

Asset retirement obligations

16,453

16,536

Other

67,820

81,007

Total non-current liabilities

1,096,806

1,026,036

Total liabilities

24,525,314

22,807,531

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,847,821

1,847,821

Capital surplus

1,359,730

1,359,730

Retained earnings

32,099,353

32,145,342

Treasury shares

376,502

376,502

Total shareholders' equity

34,930,403

34,976,391

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-

1,124,666

1,506,881

sale securities

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

57,966

54,881

Total accumulated other comprehensive

1,066,700

1,452,000

income

Total net assets

35,997,103

36,428,392

Total liabilities and net assets

60,522,418

59,235,923

