Consolidated Financial Results

for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

[Japanese GAAP] (Unaudited)

August 10, 2023

Company name: HIRANO TECSEED Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 6245

URL: https://www.hirano-tec.co.jp/

Representative: Kaoru Okada, President and Director

Contact: Masashi Hara, Director and Executive Officer Operating Officer, General Affairs Division

Phone: +81-745-57-0681

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 10, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Supplemental Explanatory Materials for Quarterly Account Settlement: Yes

Explanatory Meeting for Quarterly Account Settlement to be held: None

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to owners of parent Three months ended million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % 12,584 36.4 629 (6.7) 675 (8.0) 467 (7.5) June 30, 2023 Three months ended 9,226 4.3 674 (44.7) 734 (42.4) 505 (43.3) June 30, 2022

(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2023: ¥853 million (up 108.3%) Three months ended June 30, 2022: ¥409 million (down 50.0%)

Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Three months ended yen yen 31.05 － June 30, 2023 Three months ended 33.58 － June 30, 2022 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio million yen million yen % As of June 30, 2023 59,235 36,428 61.5 As of March 31, 2023 60,522 35,997 59.5

(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2023: ¥36,428 million As of March 31, 2023: ¥35,997 million

