HIRANO TECSEED : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
Consolidated Financial Results
for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
[Japanese GAAP] (Unaudited)
August 10, 2023
Company name: HIRANO TECSEED Co., Ltd.
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange
Code number: 6245
URL: https://www.hirano-tec.co.jp/
Representative: Kaoru Okada, President and Director
Contact: Masashi Hara, Director and Executive Officer Operating Officer, General Affairs Division
Phone: +81-745-57-0681
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 10, 2023
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -
Supplemental Explanatory Materials for Quarterly Account Settlement: Yes
Explanatory Meeting for Quarterly Account Settlement to be held: None
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
12,584
36.4
629
(6.7)
675
(8.0)
467
(7.5)
June 30, 2023
Three months ended
9,226
4.3
674
(44.7)
734
(42.4)
505
(43.3)
June 30, 2022
(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2023: ¥853 million (up 108.3%) Three months ended June 30, 2022: ¥409 million (down 50.0%)
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Three months ended
yen
yen
31.05
－
June 30, 2023
Three months ended
33.58
－
June 30, 2022
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
million yen
million yen
%
As of June 30, 2023
59,235
36,428
61.5
As of March 31, 2023
60,522
35,997
59.5
(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2023: ¥36,428 million As of March 31, 2023: ¥35,997 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
－
28.00
－
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
－
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
28.00
－
(Forecast)
(Note) Revisions of the most recently announced cash
dividend forecast:
None
Year-end
Yen
28.00
28.00
Total
Yen
56.00
56.00
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Basic
attributable to
earnings
owners of parent
per share
First half
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
19,000
4.0
1,040
(30.5)
1,100
(29.4)
750
(30.5)
49.76
(cumulative
total)
Full year
41,000
(3.4)
2,920
(5.6)
3,000
(6.8)
2,100
(6.4)
139.34
(Note) Revisions of the most recently announced financial results forecast: None
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
Application of special accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revisions of accounting standards: No
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common stock)
1) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock):
June 30, 2023:
15,394,379 shares
March 31, 2023:
15,394,379 shares
2)
Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period:
June 30, 2023:
323,149 shares
March 31, 2023:
323,149 shares
3)
Average number of shares during the period:
Three months ended June 30, 2023:
15,071,230 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2022:
15,062,782 shares
This quarterly financial results report is outside the scope of quarterly review to be conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
Performance forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information available on the date of this report's release. Because of various factors in the future, however, actual results may differ from the forecasts.
Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
11,744,679
10,668,228
Notes and accounts receivable - trade,
27,309,645
30,665,477
and contract assets
Electronically recorded monetary claims -
419,661
692,416
operating
Securities
2,299,889
199,955
Work in process
311,393
355,231
Raw materials and supplies
335,991
450,389
Other
5,803,417
3,346,340
Allowance for doubtful accounts
△66,174
△68,095
Total current assets
48,158,505
46,309,943
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
7,408,703
7,476,585
Intangible assets
672,204
632,496
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
3,630,312
4,176,531
Other
652,692
640,366
Total investments and other assets
4,283,004
4,816,897
Total non-current assets
12,363,912
12,925,980
Total assets
60,522,418
59,235,923
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
3,442,662
3,451,695
Electronically recorded obligations -
4,735,159
6,269,184
operating
Short-term borrowings
10,100,000
6,610,000
Current portion of long-term borrowings
508,416
470,956
Income taxes payable
91,766
319,906
Advances received
1,911,118
1,842,911
Provision for bonuses
260,420
89,767
Provision for product warranties
35,677
34,992
Other
2,343,288
2,692,081
Total current liabilities
23,428,508
21,781,495
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
493,300
403,776
Provision for retirement benefits for
67,120
70,237
directors (and other officers)
Retirement benefit liability
452,112
454,478
Asset retirement obligations
16,453
16,536
Other
67,820
81,007
Total non-current liabilities
1,096,806
1,026,036
Total liabilities
24,525,314
22,807,531
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,847,821
1,847,821
Capital surplus
1,359,730
1,359,730
Retained earnings
32,099,353
32,145,342
Treasury shares
△376,502
△376,502
Total shareholders' equity
34,930,403
34,976,391
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-
1,124,666
1,506,881
sale securities
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
△57,966
△54,881
Total accumulated other comprehensive
1,066,700
1,452,000
income
Total net assets
35,997,103
36,428,392
Total liabilities and net assets
60,522,418
59,235,923
