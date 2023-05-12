Advanced search
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HIRANO TECSEED : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2023

05/12/2023 | 02:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

[Japanese GAAP] (Unaudited)

May 12, 2023

Company name: HIRANO TECSEED Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 6245

URL: https://www.hirano-tec.co.jp/

Representative: Kaoru Okada, President and Director

Contact: Masashi Hara, Director and Executive Officer Operating Officer General Affairs Division

Phone: +81-745-57-0681

Scheduled date of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: June 27, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: June 28, 2023

Scheduled date of filing annual securities report: June 28, 2023

Supplemental Explanatory Materials for Account Settlement: None

Explanatory Meeting for Account Settlement to be held: None

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

attributable to

owners of parent

Fiscal year ended

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

42,423

12.0

3,093

(22.4)

3,219

(21.9)

2,243

(27.7)

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ended

37,866

3,986

4,122

3,103

March 31, 2022

(Note) Comprehensive income: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: ¥2,361 million (down 26.9%) Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: ¥3,229 million (%)

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

Rate of return

Ordinary income

Operating income

per share

per share

on equity

to total assets

to net sales

Fiscal year ended

yen

yen

%

%

%

148.87

6.4

5.8

7.3

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ended

206.07

9.3

8.8

10.5

March 31, 2022

(Note) The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. was adopted from the beginning of the previous fiscal year. Accordingly, each figure for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, reflects the adoption of the accounting standard, etc., and percentage changes from the previous corresponding period are not provided.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

million yen

million yen

%

yen

As of March 31, 2023

60,522

35,997

59.5

2,388.46

As of March 31, 2022

50,461

34,463

68.3

2,287.99

(Reference) Equity: As of March 31, 2023: ¥35,997 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥34,463 million

-1-

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Net cash provided by

Net cash provided by

Net cash provided by

Cash and cash

(used in) operating

(used in) investing

(used in) financing

equivalents at end of

activities

activities

activities

period

Fiscal year ended

million yen

million yen

million yen

million yen

(10,249)

90

9,518

13,161

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ended

2,300

(1,119)

(934)

13,801

March 31, 2022

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

Total

Payout

Dividends

to net

1st

2nd

3rd

ratio

Year-end

Total

dividends

assets

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

(consolidated)

(consolidated)

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

million yen

%

%

28.00

28.00

56.00

843

27.2

2.6

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended

28.00

28.00

56.00

843

37.6

2.4

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2024

28.00

28.00

56.00

40.2

(Forecast)

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Basic

attributable to

earnings

owners of parent

per share

First half

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen

19,000

4.0

1,040

(30.5)

1,100

(29.4)

750

(30.5)

49.76

(cumulative

total)

41,000

(3.4)

2,920

(5.6)

(6.8)

2,100

(6.4)

139.34

Full year

3,000

Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revisions of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Restatement: No
  4. Total number of issued shares (common stock)

1) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock):

March 31, 2023:

15,394,379 shares

March 31, 2022:

15,394,379 shares

-2-

2)

Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period:

March 31, 2023:

323,149 shares

March 31, 2022:

331,562 shares

3)

Average number of shares during the period:

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023:

15,067,989 shares

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:

15,060,409 shares

(Reference) Outline of Non-consolidated Financial Results

Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31,

2023)

(1) Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Fiscal year ended

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

41,093

15.7

2,816

(16.0)

3,060

(15.1)

2,182

(22.6)

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ended

35,513

3,353

3,606

2,819

March 31, 2022

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Fiscal year ended

yen

yen

144.84

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ended

187.24

March 31, 2022

(2) Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

As of March 31, 2023

million yen

million yen

%

50,892

26,670

52.4

As of March 31, 2022

40,445

25,202

62.3

(Reference) Equity:

As of March 31, 2023:

¥26,670 million

As of March 31, 2022: ¥25,202 million

Net assets per share

yen

1,769.64

1,673.15

  • This financial results report is outside the scope of auditing to be conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
    Performance forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information available on the date of this report's release. Because of various factors in the future, however, actual results may differ from the forecasts.

-3-

Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

12,020,286

11,744,679

Notes and accounts receivable - trade,

20,822,629

27,309,645

and contract assets

Electronically recorded monetary claims -

303,164

419,661

operating

Securities

3,999,982

2,299,889

Work in process

199,334

311,393

Raw materials and supplies

155,955

335,991

Advance payments to suppliers

775,554

3,499,729

Other

739,221

2,303,688

Allowance for doubtful accounts

62,606

66,174

Total current assets

38,953,521

48,158,505

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

6,035,780

6,919,424

Accumulated depreciation

2,453,326

2,679,880

Buildings and structures, net

3,582,453

4,239,543

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

3,646,701

3,771,253

Accumulated depreciation

2,881,610

2,905,848

Machinery, equipment and vehicles,

765,091

865,404

net

Land

2,099,292

2,099,292

Leased assets

12,456

12,456

Accumulated depreciation

4,550

7,041

Leased assets, net

7,905

5,414

Construction in progress

116,718

23,509

Other

859,027

921,265

Accumulated depreciation

674,132

745,726

Other, net

184,894

175,538

Total property, plant and equipment

6,756,356

7,408,703

Intangible assets

Software

119,512

514,263

Software in progress

475,267

156,418

Telephone subscription right

516

516

Other

1,092

1,006

Total intangible assets

596,390

672,204

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

3,378,641

3,630,312

Long-term prepaid expenses

59,848

62,995

Retirement benefit asset

69,065

72,467

Deferred tax assets

332,445

170,917

Other

315,673

346,312

Total investments and other assets

4,155,674

4,283,004

Total non-current assets

11,508,421

12,363,912

Total assets

50,461,942

60,522,418

-4-

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

3,225,200

3,442,662

Electronically recorded obligations -

4,542,091

4,735,159

operating

Short-term borrowings

10,100,000

Current portion of long-term borrowings

428,596

508,416

Lease liabilities

2,491

2,491

Accounts payable - other

1,399,414

1,848,234

Accrued expenses

171,277

159,030

Income taxes payable

1,480,764

91,766

Advances received

3,302,697

1,911,118

Provision for bonuses

244,430

260,420

Provision for product warranties

65,639

35,677

Other

241,611

333,531

Total current liabilities

15,104,214

23,428,508

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

309,136

493,300

Lease liabilities

5,414

2,923

Provision for retirement benefits for

56,070

67,120

directors (and other officers)

Retirement benefit liability

441,888

452,112

Asset retirement obligations

16,127

16,453

Other

65,518

64,897

Total non-current liabilities

894,154

1,096,806

Total liabilities

15,998,368

24,525,314

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,847,821

1,847,821

Capital surplus

1,353,184

1,359,730

Retained earnings

30,699,978

32,099,353

Treasury shares

386,226

376,502

Total shareholders' equity

33,514,758

34,930,403

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-

1,023,437

1,124,666

sale securities

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

74,621

57,966

Total accumulated other comprehensive

948,815

1,066,700

income

Total net assets

34,463,574

35,997,103

Total liabilities and net assets

50,461,942

60,522,418

-5-

Disclaimer

HIRANO TECSEED Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 06:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 43 500 M 324 M 324 M
Net income 2023 2 670 M 19,9 M 19,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 2,49%
Capitalization 33 865 M 252 M 252 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 388
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart HIRANO TECSEED CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
HIRANO TECSEED Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIRANO TECSEED CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 247,00 JPY
Average target price 2 850,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kaoru Okada President & Representative Director
Yuji Sasano Executive Officer & Technology Manager
Kazumitsu Takaya Independent Outside Director
Junko Tsuji Independent Outside Director
Munenori Yasui MD, Head-Production & Manufacturing Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIRANO TECSEED CO.,LTD.-1.66%252
NORDSON CORPORATION-8.97%12 391
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-6.58%8 406
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-34.48%6 616
VALMET OYJ17.97%6 000
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA2.17%4 756
