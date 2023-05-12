HIRANO TECSEED : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2023

Representative: Kaoru Okada, President and Director
Contact: Masashi Hara, Director and Executive Officer Operating Officer General Affairs Division
Phone: +81-745-57-0681
Scheduled date of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: June 27, 2023
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: June 28, 2023
Scheduled date of filing annual securities report: June 28, 2023
Supplemental Explanatory Materials for Account Settlement: None
Explanatory Meeting for Account Settlement to be held: None
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
attributable to
owners of parent
Fiscal year ended
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
42,423
12.0
3,093
(22.4)
3,219
(21.9)
2,243
(27.7)
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ended
37,866
－
3,986
－
4,122
－
3,103
－
March 31, 2022
(Note) Comprehensive income: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: ¥2,361 million (down 26.9%) Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: ¥3,229 million (－%)
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
Rate of return
Ordinary income
Operating income
per share
per share
on equity
to total assets
to net sales
Fiscal year ended
yen
yen
%
%
%
148.87
－
6.4
5.8
7.3
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ended
206.07
－
9.3
8.8
10.5
March 31, 2022
(Note) The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. was adopted from the beginning of the previous fiscal year. Accordingly, each figure for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, reflects the adoption of the accounting standard, etc., and percentage changes from the previous corresponding period are not provided.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
million yen
million yen
%
yen
As of March 31, 2023
60,522
35,997
59.5
2,388.46
As of March 31, 2022
50,461
34,463
68.3
2,287.99
(Reference) Equity: As of March 31, 2023: ¥35,997 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥34,463 million
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Net cash provided by
Net cash provided by
Net cash provided by
Cash and cash
(used in) operating
(used in) investing
(used in) financing
equivalents at end of
activities
activities
activities
period
Fiscal year ended
million yen
million yen
million yen
million yen
(10,249)
90
9,518
13,161
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ended
2,300
(1,119)
(934)
13,801
March 31, 2022
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
Total
Payout
Dividends
to net
1st
2nd
3rd
ratio
Year-end
Total
dividends
assets
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
(consolidated)
(consolidated)
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
million yen
%
%
－
28.00
－
28.00
56.00
843
27.2
2.6
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended
－
28.00
－
28.00
56.00
843
37.6
2.4
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2024
－
28.00
－
28.00
56.00
40.2
(Forecast)
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Basic
attributable to
earnings
owners of parent
per share
First half
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
19,000
4.0
1,040
(30.5)
1,100
(29.4)
750
(30.5)
49.76
(cumulative
total)
41,000
(3.4)
2,920
(5.6)
(6.8)
2,100
(6.4)
139.34
Full year
3,000
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revisions of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common stock)
1) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock):
March 31, 2023:
15,394,379 shares
March 31, 2022:
15,394,379 shares
2)
Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period:
March 31, 2023:
323,149 shares
March 31, 2022:
331,562 shares
3)
Average number of shares during the period:
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023:
15,067,989 shares
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:
15,060,409 shares
(Reference) Outline of Non-consolidated Financial Results
Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31,
2023)
(1) Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Fiscal year ended
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
41,093
15.7
2,816
(16.0)
3,060
(15.1)
2,182
(22.6)
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ended
35,513
－
3,353
－
3,606
－
2,819
－
March 31, 2022
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Fiscal year ended
yen
yen
144.84
－
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ended
187.24
－
March 31, 2022
(2) Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
As of March 31, 2023
million yen
million yen
%
50,892
26,670
52.4
As of March 31, 2022
40,445
25,202
62.3
(Reference) Equity:
As of March 31, 2023:
¥26,670 million
As of March 31, 2022: ¥25,202 million
Net assets per share
yen
1,769.64
1,673.15
This financial results report is outside the scope of auditing to be conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
Performance forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information available on the date of this report's release. Because of various factors in the future, however, actual results may differ from the forecasts.
