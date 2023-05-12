HIRANO TECSEED : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2023

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

[Japanese GAAP] (Unaudited)

May 12, 2023

Company name: HIRANO TECSEED Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 6245

URL: https://www.hirano-tec.co.jp/

Representative: Kaoru Okada, President and Director

Contact: Masashi Hara, Director and Executive Officer Operating Officer General Affairs Division

Phone: +81-745-57-0681

Scheduled date of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: June 27, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: June 28, 2023

Scheduled date of filing annual securities report: June 28, 2023

Supplemental Explanatory Materials for Account Settlement: None

Explanatory Meeting for Account Settlement to be held: None

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to owners of parent Fiscal year ended million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % 42,423 12.0 3,093 (22.4) 3,219 (21.9) 2,243 (27.7) March 31, 2023 Fiscal year ended 37,866 － 3,986 － 4,122 － 3,103 － March 31, 2022

(Note) Comprehensive income: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: ¥2,361 million (down 26.9%) Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: ¥3,229 million (－%)

Basic earnings Diluted earnings Rate of return Ordinary income Operating income per share per share on equity to total assets to net sales Fiscal year ended yen yen % % % 148.87 － 6.4 5.8 7.3 March 31, 2023 Fiscal year ended 206.07 － 9.3 8.8 10.5 March 31, 2022

(Note) The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. was adopted from the beginning of the previous fiscal year. Accordingly, each figure for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, reflects the adoption of the accounting standard, etc., and percentage changes from the previous corresponding period are not provided.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share million yen million yen % yen As of March 31, 2023 60,522 35,997 59.5 2,388.46 As of March 31, 2022 50,461 34,463 68.3 2,287.99

(Reference) Equity: As of March 31, 2023: ¥35,997 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥34,463 million

