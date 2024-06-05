Note: Please note that the following is an unofficial English translation of Japanese original text of the Convocation Notice of the 100th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of HIRANO TECSEED Co., Ltd. The Company provides this translation for reference and convenience purposes only and without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
Securities Code 6245
（Mailing Date） June 5, 2024
Dear Shareholders
101-1 Kawai, Kawai-cho,Kitakatsuragi-gun, Nara
President Kaoru Okada
Convocation Notice of the 100th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
We would like to express our sincere thanks for your continued support.
I hereby deliver this Convocation Notice of the 100th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
In lieu of attending, shareholders can exercise their voting rights either via the internet or by returning the enclosed voting right execution form by postal mail.
For details on exercising voting rights, please refer to the attached "Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders". In accordance with page 4 "Guide to Exercising Voting Rights", please exercise your rights by 5.00pm JST June 25 (Tuesday) 2024.
Electronic provision measures are taken for the convocation of this General Meeting of Shareholders and the matters subject to electronic provision measures are posted as "Notice of Convocation of the 100th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" on the Company website https://www.hirano-tec.co.jp/(Please access the website then select "Shareholder information", then "General Meeting of Shareholders", and "100th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders")
In addition to the above, this information is also posted on the following website.
Tokyo Stock Exchange website (TSE listed companies information service)
https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
(Please access the website then search either for the "Issue Name (Company Name)" and enter "Hirano Tecseed" or the "Code" and enter "6245", then select "Basic Information" and then select "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to review the "Notice of General Meeting of Shareholders Meeting/Information Materials for General Shareholders Meeting").
Notes
1.
Date and
June 26 (Wednesday) 2024 at 10.00am (JST)
Time
2.
Place
Company Headquarters, 101-1 Kawai, Kawai-cho,Kitakatsuragi-gun636-0051 Nara
（Please refer to notes at the end）
3.
Items
Items to be
1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Report by the Independent
reported
Auditor and Audit & Supervisory Committee for the 100th term (from April 1, 2023
to March 31, 2024)
2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 100th term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Items to be resolvedProposal 1 Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal 2 Election of Seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)
Proposal 3 Election of Three (3) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
◎For those attending on the day of the meeting, please submit the enclosed voting rights execution form at the reception desk of the venue.
◎If there are revisions to electronic provision measures, explanation of the revisions and the measures before and after revision will be posted on each of the aforementioned websites.
◎At the general shareholders meeting the documents prescribed by the electronic provision measures will be sent to all shareholders regardless of whether they have submitted a document request form or not.
As noted in the electronic provision measures, in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, as well as Article 15, Paragraph 2 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the following items are not included in the documents.
- "Company Systems and Policies," "Summary of Resolutions Regarding Creation of a System for Appropriate Operations," and the "Summary of the Status of Implementation of a System for Appropriate Operations" in the Business Report
- "Statement of Changes in Consolidated Shareholders Equity" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements
- "Statement of Changes in Shareholders Equity" and "Notes to Financial Statements" in the Non-
consolidated Financial Statements
As a consequence, the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Non-consolidated Financial Statements which are noted in these documents will include some documents that have been audited by the Board of Corporate Auditors when the Report by the Independent Auditor and Audit & Supervisory Committee was compiled.
Any material changes to the hosting or schedule of the General Meeting of Shareholders will be posted on the Company's website ( https://www.hirano-tec.co.jp/).
Guide to Exercising Voting Rights
The exercising of voting rights at a General Meeting of Shareholders is an important shareholder right. Please review the accompanying reference documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights.
Voting rights can be exercised through one of the following three methods.
Exercise voting rights online
Please vote for or against each proposal according to the instructions on page 5.
Voting deadline
Voting must be completed by
5:00 p.m. JST on Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Exercise voting rights in writing (by postal mail)
Please vote for or against each proposal on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it without a stamp on the envelope.
In the event that neither a For or Against vote is indicated for a proposal on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, it will be considered as a For vote.
Voting deadline
Voting must be completed by
5:00 p.m. JST on Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Attend the General Meeting of Shareholders in person
Please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk.
Date and time
10:00 a.m. JST on Wednesday,
June 26, 2024
- For those voting in writing (by postal mail), in the event that neither a For or Against vote is indicated for a proposal, it will be considered as a For vote.
- For those who vote both by postal mail and online, only the vote placed online will be deemed valid. In the event of multiple online votes, only the last vote will be deemed valid.
For institutional investors
Institutional investors can exercise their voting rights by applying in advance using the electronic voting rights platform operated by ICJ, Inc.
How to vote online
How to scan the QR code
How to enter the login ID and
temporary password
You can log in to the voting rights exercise site without entering the login ID or temporary password on the Voting Rights Exercise Form.
Voting rights exercise site http://evote.tr.mufg.jp(in Japanese only)
If you are unsure how to use your computer or smartphone to exercise your voting rights online, please contact the help desk on the right (Japanese language only).
Help Desk, Stock Transfer Agency Department
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking
0120－173－027
（Toll free in Japan 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. JST）
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus
The Company intends to allocate the surplus as follows, taking into account business results and the business environment in the fiscal year under review, while ensuring sufficient internal reserves.
Year-end dividend
- Type of assets distributed as dividends
Cash
- Allocation of dividend assets to shareholders and total amount
Per share of common stock
¥60 Total amount
¥906,799,380
- Effective date for dividend June 27, 2024
Proposal No. 2 Election of Seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members)
The term of office of all eight (8) Directors will expire at the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. In that regard, the Company proposes reduction in the number of Directors by one to facilitate more flexible decision making and the election of seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members).
The Audit and Supervisory Committee has expressed the opinion that there are no matters which require particular mention regarding this proposal.
The candidates for Director (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members) are as follows.
Candidate
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities, and significant concurrent
No.
（ Age ）
positions
March
1981
Joined the Company
July
2013
Deputy Manager, Design Department
Reappointment
June
2014
Director
Kaoru Okada
June
2015 President and Representative Director (current position)
(65)
【Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director】
1
【Number of Company shares
Kaoru Okada has been primarily involved in Design and Production technology
since he joined the Company and has a wealth of experience and knowledge in
held】
38,734
the Manufacturing Department. The Company has determined that as a director,
【Attendance at Board of
he is an appropriate person to supervise overall management, make sound
Directors Meetings】
decisions on important matters, and achieve the sustainable enhancement of
18 of 18 (100%)
corporate value. The Company therefore requests the reappointment of Mr.
Okada as Director.
March
1982 Joined the Company
April
2007
Deputy Manager, General Affairs Division
June
2012
Director
June
2018
Managing Director
Reappointment
April
2024
Managing Director, Supervising the Production and
Munenori Yasui
Manufacturing Support Divisions（current position）
(64)
【Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director】
2
【Number of Company shares
Munenori Yasui has been primarily involved in the Production and General
held】
Affairs Departments since he joined the Company and has experience in
15,808
production and administrative operations. As the officer in charge of R&D, he
【Attendance at Board of
has led new technology development. Mr. Yasui has management skills as the
Directors Meetings】
18 of 18 (100%)
person in charge of a wide range of fields, and the Company has determined
that he is an appropriate person to achieve the sustainable enhancement of
corporate value. The Company therefore requests the reappointment of Mr.
Yasui as Director.
Candidate
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities, and significant concurrent
No.
（ Age ）
positions
April
1989 Joined The Sanwa Bank, Ltd. (now MUFG Bank Ltd.）
April
2014 Branch Manager, The Sanwa Bank Namba
June
2017 Seconded to Hirano Tecseed Co., Ltd. as Deputy Manager,
General Affairs Department
Reappointment
April
2018 Joined the Company as Deputy Manager, General Affairs
Masashi Hara
Department
(59)
June
2018 Director
3
【Number of Company shares
April
2024 Director, Manager of Corporate Division (current position）
【Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director】
held】
Masashi Hara has in-depth knowledge of finance and accounting from his
7,514
【Attendance at Board of
extensive financial institution experience. In June 2018 he was appointed as a
Directors Meetings】
director and fulfills his responsibilities appropriately in that capacity with his
18 of 18 (100%)
involvement in general administrative operations. The Company has determined
that Mr. Hara is an appropriate person to achieve the sustainable enhancement
of corporate value and requests his reappointment as Director. The Company
therefore requests the reappointment of Mr. Hara as Director.
March
1988 Joined the Company
April
2016 Design Department Manager
June
2018 Director
May
2023 Director, Manager of the Design and Research & Development
Reappointment
departments (current position)
Katsuhiro Omori
【Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director】
(58)
Katsuhiro Omori has been primarily involved in the Design Department since
4
【Number of Company shares
he joined the Company and has contributed to improvements in the Company's
held】
coating technologies through the development of various equipment. In June
13,114
2018 he was appointed as a director and fulfills his responsibilities
【Attendance at Board of
appropriately in that capacity as the Design Department Manager. The
Directors Meetings】
18 of 18 (100%)
Company has determined that Mr. Omori is an appropriate person to achieve the
sustainable enhancement of corporate value and requests his reappointment as
Director. The Company therefore requests the reappointment of Mr. Omori as
Director.
Candidate
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities, and significant concurrent positions
No.
（ Age ）
March
1991Joined Itochu Corporation
April
2020Seconded to Hirano Tecseed Co. Ltd. (July 2020) Executive
Officer
New
Reappointment
April
2024 Executive Officer, General Manager of Sales Division (current
appointment
position)
Nobuyoshi Tsurutani
【Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director】
(62)
5
Mr. Nobuyoshi Tsurutani has extensive experience and achievements in the field
【Number of Company shares
of industrial machinery sales at Itochu Corporation. He has knowledge of global
held】
business management based on his experience cultivated over many years in
447
Japan and overseas. Based on such experience and insight, we believe that he is an
appropriate person to achieve sustainable enhancement of the Company's
corporate value in the future. The Company therefore requests the appointment of
Mr. Tsurutani as Director.
Candid
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities, and significant concurrent positions
ate No.
（ Age ）
April
1975 Joined New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd
June
2004 President and Representative Director of New Japan Chemical
Co., Ltd.
June
2020 Chairman, New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd.
June
2021 Outside Director of Hirano Tecseed Co., Ltd. (current position）
Reappointment
＜Significant concurrent positions＞
Candidate
Independent
New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd.
Chairman
for Outside
Director
Director
【Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles】
Mantaro Fujimoto has served as President & Representative Director and as
Mantaro Fujimoto
Chairman of New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd. and has extensive knowledge and
6
experience in corporate management. He has a deep knowledge of the chemical
(71)
【Number of Company shares
industry and has been involved in Sales and Corporate Planning & Administration
for many years. Based on his experience, he provides objective advice and
held】
recommendations that contribute to improving management transparency and
2,200
【Attendance at Board of
corporate governance and to ensuring the appropriateness and appropriateness of
Directors Meetings】
decision-making by the Board of Directors in order to supervise management,
18 of 18 (100%)
strengthen the Company's internal controls, and realize sustainable corporate value
enhancement. The Company has determined that Mr. Fujimoto is able to perform
his duties appropriately as an outside director and therefore requests his
reappointment as Outside Director. He will have served as an Outside director for
three years at the conclusion of the General Meeting of Shareholders.
