Securities Code 6245 （Mailing Date） June 5, 2024 Dear Shareholders 101-1 Kawai, Kawai-cho,Kitakatsuragi-gun, Nara President Kaoru Okada Convocation Notice of the 100th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders We would like to express our sincere thanks for your continued support. I hereby deliver this Convocation Notice of the 100th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. In lieu of attending, shareholders can exercise their voting rights either via the internet or by returning the enclosed voting right execution form by postal mail. For details on exercising voting rights, please refer to the attached "Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders". In accordance with page 4 "Guide to Exercising Voting Rights", please exercise your rights by 5.00pm JST June 25 (Tuesday) 2024. Electronic provision measures are taken for the convocation of this General Meeting of Shareholders and the matters subject to electronic provision measures are posted as "Notice of Convocation of the 100th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" on the Company website https://www.hirano-tec.co.jp/(Please access the website then select "Shareholder information", then "General Meeting of Shareholders", and "100th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders")

(Please access the website then search either for the "Issue Name (Company Name)" and enter "Hirano Tecseed" or the "Code" and enter "6245", then select "Basic Information" and then select "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to review the "Notice of General Meeting of Shareholders Meeting/Information Materials for General Shareholders Meeting"). Notes 1. Date and June 26 (Wednesday) 2024 at 10.00am (JST) Time 2. Place Company Headquarters, 101-1 Kawai, Kawai-cho,Kitakatsuragi-gun636-0051 Nara （Please refer to notes at the end） 3. Items Items to be 1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Report by the Independent reported Auditor and Audit & Supervisory Committee for the 100th term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) 2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 100th term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Items to be resolved Proposal 1 Appropriation of Surplus Proposal 1 Appropriation of Surplus Proposal 2 Election of Seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) Proposal 3 Election of Three (3) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members - 2 -

◎For those attending on the day of the meeting, please submit the enclosed voting rights execution form at the reception desk of the venue. ◎If there are revisions to electronic provision measures, explanation of the revisions and the measures before and after revision will be posted on each of the aforementioned websites. ◎At the general shareholders meeting the documents prescribed by the electronic provision measures will be sent to all shareholders regardless of whether they have submitted a document request form or not. As noted in the electronic provision measures, in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, as well as Article 15, Paragraph 2 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the following items are not included in the documents. "Company Systems and Policies," "Summary of Resolutions Regarding Creation of a System for Appropriate Operations," and the "Summary of the Status of Implementation of a System for Appropriate Operations" in the Business Report "Statement of Changes in Consolidated Shareholders Equity" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements

"Statement of Changes in Shareholders Equity" and "Notes to Financial Statements" in the Non- consolidated Financial Statements As a consequence, the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Non-consolidated Financial Statements which are noted in these documents will include some documents that have been audited by the Board of Corporate Auditors when the Report by the Independent Auditor and Audit & Supervisory Committee was compiled. Any material changes to the hosting or schedule of the General Meeting of Shareholders will be posted on the Company's website ( https://www.hirano-tec.co.jp/). - 3 -

Guide to Exercising Voting Rights The exercising of voting rights at a General Meeting of Shareholders is an important shareholder right. Please review the accompanying reference documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights. Voting rights can be exercised through one of the following three methods. Exercise voting rights online Please vote for or against each proposal according to the instructions on page 5. Voting deadline Voting must be completed by 5:00 p.m. JST on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 Exercise voting rights in writing (by postal mail) Please vote for or against each proposal on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it without a stamp on the envelope. In the event that neither a For or Against vote is indicated for a proposal on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, it will be considered as a For vote. Voting deadline Voting must be completed by 5:00 p.m. JST on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 Attend the General Meeting of Shareholders in person Please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk. Date and time 10:00 a.m. JST on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 For those voting in writing (by postal mail), in the event that neither a For or Against vote is indicated for a proposal, it will be considered as a For vote. For those who vote both by postal mail and online, only the vote placed online will be deemed valid. In the event of multiple online votes, only the last vote will be deemed valid. For institutional investors Institutional investors can exercise their voting rights by applying in advance using the electronic voting rights platform operated by ICJ, Inc. - 4 -

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders Proposals and References Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus The Company intends to allocate the surplus as follows, taking into account business results and the business environment in the fiscal year under review, while ensuring sufficient internal reserves. Year-end dividend Type of assets distributed as dividends Cash Allocation of dividend assets to shareholders and total amount Per share of common stock ¥60 Total amount ¥906,799,380 Effective date for dividend June 27, 2024 Proposal No. 2 Election of Seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members) The term of office of all eight (8) Directors will expire at the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. In that regard, the Company proposes reduction in the number of Directors by one to facilitate more flexible decision making and the election of seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members). The Audit and Supervisory Committee has expressed the opinion that there are no matters which require particular mention regarding this proposal. The candidates for Director (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members) are as follows. - 6 -

Candidate Name Career summary, positions, responsibilities, and significant concurrent No. （ Age ） positions March 1981 Joined the Company July 2013 Deputy Manager, Design Department Reappointment June 2014 Director Kaoru Okada June 2015 President and Representative Director (current position) (65) 【Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director】 1 【Number of Company shares Kaoru Okada has been primarily involved in Design and Production technology since he joined the Company and has a wealth of experience and knowledge in held】 38,734 the Manufacturing Department. The Company has determined that as a director, 【Attendance at Board of he is an appropriate person to supervise overall management, make sound Directors Meetings】 decisions on important matters, and achieve the sustainable enhancement of 18 of 18 (100%) corporate value. The Company therefore requests the reappointment of Mr. Okada as Director. March 1982 Joined the Company April 2007 Deputy Manager, General Affairs Division June 2012 Director June 2018 Managing Director Reappointment April 2024 Managing Director, Supervising the Production and Munenori Yasui Manufacturing Support Divisions（current position） (64) 【Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director】 2 【Number of Company shares Munenori Yasui has been primarily involved in the Production and General held】 Affairs Departments since he joined the Company and has experience in 15,808 production and administrative operations. As the officer in charge of R&D, he 【Attendance at Board of has led new technology development. Mr. Yasui has management skills as the Directors Meetings】 18 of 18 (100%) person in charge of a wide range of fields, and the Company has determined that he is an appropriate person to achieve the sustainable enhancement of corporate value. The Company therefore requests the reappointment of Mr. Yasui as Director. - 7 -

Candidate Name Career summary, positions, responsibilities, and significant concurrent No. （ Age ） positions April 1989 Joined The Sanwa Bank, Ltd. (now MUFG Bank Ltd.） April 2014 Branch Manager, The Sanwa Bank Namba June 2017 Seconded to Hirano Tecseed Co., Ltd. as Deputy Manager, General Affairs Department Reappointment April 2018 Joined the Company as Deputy Manager, General Affairs Masashi Hara Department (59) June 2018 Director 3 【Number of Company shares April 2024 Director, Manager of Corporate Division (current position） 【Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director】 held】 Masashi Hara has in-depth knowledge of finance and accounting from his 7,514 【Attendance at Board of extensive financial institution experience. In June 2018 he was appointed as a Directors Meetings】 director and fulfills his responsibilities appropriately in that capacity with his 18 of 18 (100%) involvement in general administrative operations. The Company has determined that Mr. Hara is an appropriate person to achieve the sustainable enhancement of corporate value and requests his reappointment as Director. The Company therefore requests the reappointment of Mr. Hara as Director. March 1988 Joined the Company April 2016 Design Department Manager June 2018 Director May 2023 Director, Manager of the Design and Research & Development Reappointment departments (current position) Katsuhiro Omori 【Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director】 (58) Katsuhiro Omori has been primarily involved in the Design Department since 4 【Number of Company shares he joined the Company and has contributed to improvements in the Company's held】 coating technologies through the development of various equipment. In June 13,114 2018 he was appointed as a director and fulfills his responsibilities 【Attendance at Board of appropriately in that capacity as the Design Department Manager. The Directors Meetings】 18 of 18 (100%) Company has determined that Mr. Omori is an appropriate person to achieve the sustainable enhancement of corporate value and requests his reappointment as Director. The Company therefore requests the reappointment of Mr. Omori as Director. - 8 -

Candidate Name Career summary, positions, responsibilities, and significant concurrent positions No. （ Age ） March 1991Joined Itochu Corporation April 2020Seconded to Hirano Tecseed Co. Ltd. (July 2020) Executive Officer New Reappointment April 2024 Executive Officer, General Manager of Sales Division (current appointment position) Nobuyoshi Tsurutani 【Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director】 (62) 5 Mr. Nobuyoshi Tsurutani has extensive experience and achievements in the field 【Number of Company shares of industrial machinery sales at Itochu Corporation. He has knowledge of global held】 business management based on his experience cultivated over many years in 447 Japan and overseas. Based on such experience and insight, we believe that he is an appropriate person to achieve sustainable enhancement of the Company's corporate value in the future. The Company therefore requests the appointment of Mr. Tsurutani as Director. - 9 -