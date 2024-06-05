Note: Please note that the following is an unofficial English translation of Japanese original text of the Convocation Notice of the 100th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of HIRANO TECSEED Co., Ltd. The Company provides this translation for reference and convenience purposes only and without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Securities Code 6245

Mailing Date June 5, 2024

Dear Shareholders

101-1 Kawai, Kawai-cho,Kitakatsuragi-gun, Nara

President Kaoru Okada

Convocation Notice of the 100th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

We would like to express our sincere thanks for your continued support.

I hereby deliver this Convocation Notice of the 100th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

In lieu of attending, shareholders can exercise their voting rights either via the internet or by returning the enclosed voting right execution form by postal mail.

For details on exercising voting rights, please refer to the attached "Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders". In accordance with page 4 "Guide to Exercising Voting Rights", please exercise your rights by 5.00pm JST June 25 (Tuesday) 2024.

Electronic provision measures are taken for the convocation of this General Meeting of Shareholders and the matters subject to electronic provision measures are posted as "Notice of Convocation of the 100th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" on the Company website https://www.hirano-tec.co.jp/(Please access the website then select "Shareholder information", then "General Meeting of Shareholders", and "100th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders")

In addition to the above, this information is also posted on the following website.

Tokyo Stock Exchange website (TSE listed companies information service)

https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

(Please access the website then search either for the "Issue Name (Company Name)" and enter "Hirano Tecseed" or the "Code" and enter "6245", then select "Basic Information" and then select "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to review the "Notice of General Meeting of Shareholders Meeting/Information Materials for General Shareholders Meeting").

Notes

1.

Date and

June 26 (Wednesday) 2024 at 10.00am (JST)

Time

2.

Place

Company Headquarters, 101-1 Kawai, Kawai-cho,Kitakatsuragi-gun636-0051 Nara

Please refer to notes at the end

3.

Items

Items to be

1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Report by the Independent

reported

Auditor and Audit & Supervisory Committee for the 100th term (from April 1, 2023

to March 31, 2024)

2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 100th term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Items to be resolved

Proposal 1 Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal 2 Election of Seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

Proposal 3 Election of Three (3) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

For those attending on the day of the meeting, please submit the enclosed voting rights execution form at the reception desk of the venue.

If there are revisions to electronic provision measures, explanation of the revisions and the measures before and after revision will be posted on each of the aforementioned websites.

At the general shareholders meeting the documents prescribed by the electronic provision measures will be sent to all shareholders regardless of whether they have submitted a document request form or not.

As noted in the electronic provision measures, in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, as well as Article 15, Paragraph 2 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the following items are not included in the documents.

  • "Company Systems and Policies," "Summary of Resolutions Regarding Creation of a System for Appropriate Operations," and the "Summary of the Status of Implementation of a System for Appropriate Operations" in the Business Report
  • "Statement of Changes in Consolidated Shareholders Equity" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements
  • "Statement of Changes in Shareholders Equity" and "Notes to Financial Statements" in the Non-

consolidated Financial Statements

As a consequence, the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Non-consolidated Financial Statements which are noted in these documents will include some documents that have been audited by the Board of Corporate Auditors when the Report by the Independent Auditor and Audit & Supervisory Committee was compiled.

Any material changes to the hosting or schedule of the General Meeting of Shareholders will be posted on the Company's website ( https://www.hirano-tec.co.jp/).

Guide to Exercising Voting Rights

The exercising of voting rights at a General Meeting of Shareholders is an important shareholder right. Please review the accompanying reference documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights.

Voting rights can be exercised through one of the following three methods.

Exercise voting rights online

Please vote for or against each proposal according to the instructions on page 5.

Voting deadline

Voting must be completed by

5:00 p.m. JST on Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Exercise voting rights in writing (by postal mail)

Please vote for or against each proposal on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it without a stamp on the envelope.

In the event that neither a For or Against vote is indicated for a proposal on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, it will be considered as a For vote.

Voting deadline

Voting must be completed by

5:00 p.m. JST on Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Attend the General Meeting of Shareholders in person

Please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk.

Date and time

10:00 a.m. JST on Wednesday,

June 26, 2024

  1. For those voting in writing (by postal mail), in the event that neither a For or Against vote is indicated for a proposal, it will be considered as a For vote.
  2. For those who vote both by postal mail and online, only the vote placed online will be deemed valid. In the event of multiple online votes, only the last vote will be deemed valid.

For institutional investors

Institutional investors can exercise their voting rights by applying in advance using the electronic voting rights platform operated by ICJ, Inc.

How to vote online

How to scan the QR code

How to enter the login ID and

temporary password

You can log in to the voting rights exercise site without entering the login ID or temporary password on the Voting Rights Exercise Form.

Voting rights exercise site http://evote.tr.mufg.jp(in Japanese only)

If you are unsure how to use your computer or smartphone to exercise your voting rights online, please contact the help desk on the right (Japanese language only).

Help Desk, Stock Transfer Agency Department

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking

0120173027

Toll free in Japan 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. JST

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and References

Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus

The Company intends to allocate the surplus as follows, taking into account business results and the business environment in the fiscal year under review, while ensuring sufficient internal reserves.

Year-end dividend

  • Type of assets distributed as dividends

Cash

  • Allocation of dividend assets to shareholders and total amount

Per share of common stock

¥60 Total amount

¥906,799,380

  • Effective date for dividend June 27, 2024

Proposal No. 2 Election of Seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members)

The term of office of all eight (8) Directors will expire at the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. In that regard, the Company proposes reduction in the number of Directors by one to facilitate more flexible decision making and the election of seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members).

The Audit and Supervisory Committee has expressed the opinion that there are no matters which require particular mention regarding this proposal.

The candidates for Director (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members) are as follows.

Candidate

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities, and significant concurrent

No.

Age

positions

March

1981

Joined the Company

July

2013

Deputy Manager, Design Department

Reappointment

June

2014

Director

Kaoru Okada

June

2015 President and Representative Director (current position)

(65)

Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director

1

Number of Company shares

Kaoru Okada has been primarily involved in Design and Production technology

since he joined the Company and has a wealth of experience and knowledge in

held

38,734

the Manufacturing Department. The Company has determined that as a director,

Attendance at Board of

he is an appropriate person to supervise overall management, make sound

Directors Meetings

decisions on important matters, and achieve the sustainable enhancement of

18 of 18 (100%)

corporate value. The Company therefore requests the reappointment of Mr.

Okada as Director.

March

1982 Joined the Company

April

2007

Deputy Manager, General Affairs Division

June

2012

Director

June

2018

Managing Director

Reappointment

April

2024

Managing Director, Supervising the Production and

Munenori Yasui

Manufacturing Support Divisionscurrent position

(64)

Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director

2

Number of Company shares

Munenori Yasui has been primarily involved in the Production and General

held

Affairs Departments since he joined the Company and has experience in

15,808

production and administrative operations. As the officer in charge of R&D, he

Attendance at Board of

has led new technology development. Mr. Yasui has management skills as the

Directors Meetings

18 of 18 (100%)

person in charge of a wide range of fields, and the Company has determined

that he is an appropriate person to achieve the sustainable enhancement of

corporate value. The Company therefore requests the reappointment of Mr.

Yasui as Director.

Candidate

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities, and significant concurrent

No.

Age

positions

April

1989 Joined The Sanwa Bank, Ltd. (now MUFG Bank Ltd.

April

2014 Branch Manager, The Sanwa Bank Namba

June

2017 Seconded to Hirano Tecseed Co., Ltd. as Deputy Manager,

General Affairs Department

Reappointment

April

2018 Joined the Company as Deputy Manager, General Affairs

Masashi Hara

Department

(59)

June

2018 Director

3

Number of Company shares

April

2024 Director, Manager of Corporate Division (current position

Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director

held

Masashi Hara has in-depth knowledge of finance and accounting from his

7,514

Attendance at Board of

extensive financial institution experience. In June 2018 he was appointed as a

Directors Meetings

director and fulfills his responsibilities appropriately in that capacity with his

18 of 18 (100%)

involvement in general administrative operations. The Company has determined

that Mr. Hara is an appropriate person to achieve the sustainable enhancement

of corporate value and requests his reappointment as Director. The Company

therefore requests the reappointment of Mr. Hara as Director.

March

1988 Joined the Company

April

2016 Design Department Manager

June

2018 Director

May

2023 Director, Manager of the Design and Research & Development

Reappointment

departments (current position)

Katsuhiro Omori

Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director

(58)

Katsuhiro Omori has been primarily involved in the Design Department since

4

Number of Company shares

he joined the Company and has contributed to improvements in the Company's

held

coating technologies through the development of various equipment. In June

13,114

2018 he was appointed as a director and fulfills his responsibilities

Attendance at Board of

appropriately in that capacity as the Design Department Manager. The

Directors Meetings

18 of 18 (100%)

Company has determined that Mr. Omori is an appropriate person to achieve the

sustainable enhancement of corporate value and requests his reappointment as

Director. The Company therefore requests the reappointment of Mr. Omori as

Director.

Candidate

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities, and significant concurrent positions

No.

Age

March

1991Joined Itochu Corporation

April

2020Seconded to Hirano Tecseed Co. Ltd. (July 2020) Executive

Officer

New

Reappointment

April

2024 Executive Officer, General Manager of Sales Division (current

appointment

position)

Nobuyoshi Tsurutani

Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director

(62)

5

Mr. Nobuyoshi Tsurutani has extensive experience and achievements in the field

Number of Company shares

of industrial machinery sales at Itochu Corporation. He has knowledge of global

held

business management based on his experience cultivated over many years in

447

Japan and overseas. Based on such experience and insight, we believe that he is an

appropriate person to achieve sustainable enhancement of the Company's

corporate value in the future. The Company therefore requests the appointment of

Mr. Tsurutani as Director.

Candid

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities, and significant concurrent positions

ate No.

Age

April

1975 Joined New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd

June

2004 President and Representative Director of New Japan Chemical

Co., Ltd.

June

2020 Chairman, New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd.

June

2021 Outside Director of Hirano Tecseed Co., Ltd. (current position

Reappointment

Significant concurrent positions

Candidate

Independent

New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Chairman

for Outside

Director

Director

Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles

Mantaro Fujimoto has served as President & Representative Director and as

Mantaro Fujimoto

Chairman of New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd. and has extensive knowledge and

6

experience in corporate management. He has a deep knowledge of the chemical

(71)

Number of Company shares

industry and has been involved in Sales and Corporate Planning & Administration

for many years. Based on his experience, he provides objective advice and

held

recommendations that contribute to improving management transparency and

2,200

Attendance at Board of

corporate governance and to ensuring the appropriateness and appropriateness of

Directors Meetings

decision-making by the Board of Directors in order to supervise management,

18 of 18 (100%)

strengthen the Company's internal controls, and realize sustainable corporate value

enhancement. The Company has determined that Mr. Fujimoto is able to perform

his duties appropriately as an outside director and therefore requests his

reappointment as Outside Director. He will have served as an Outside director for

three years at the conclusion of the General Meeting of Shareholders.

