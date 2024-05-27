Medium-Term Management Plan

FY2024-FY2027

May 15, 2024

Index

  • Corporate Philosophy
  • Long-TermVision 2030
  • Positioning of this Medium-Term Plan
  • View on External Business Environment
  • Review of Previous Medium-Term Plan (FY2021-FY2023)
  • Key Themes of this Medium-Term Plan
  • Numerical Targets
  • Capital Allocation
  • ESG & Sustainability Initiatives

Corporate Philosophy

Overall Concept

Mission

Policy

Motto

Focus of our business

The starting point and guiding principles for corporate activities

Our mission

Global contribution in various

fields through technology

Our objectives

What we are aiming for in

fulfilling our mission

Our action guidelines

Our core values

Creating the future with human and technical resources

Contribute to the world with roll-to-roll technology

Create the best with the latest technology

Achieve the highest reliability with the best products

Management that values job satisfaction and personal motivation

History of Value Delivery

Achievement of high added value through roll-to-roll processing in cutting-edge fields of the times Accumulating technology and know-how through this process.

Historical changes in segment products and sales

Energy

Lithium-ion batteries Fuel cells

Display

Polarizing adhesive film for FPD

Functional film for FPD

Electronic

Electronic paper

Electronic substrate

Multilayered ceramic capacitors

materials

Materials dry film

Flexible printed circuit boards

Polyimide film

Household

Adhesive tape

Magnetic

Carbon prepreg

Decorative film

tape

products

Food packaging film

Ink ribbon

2000s

2010s

Sales surpass

Late 1980s

Lithium-ion battery market

¥40bn

¥bn

Late 1970s

Demand for LCD panels,

expands rapidly as the shift to EV

Coating industry enters electronic

mainly flat screen TVs, grows

400

Video tape becomes

progresses amid the global

40

popular in households

materials field

decarbonization trend

Significant growth in

Business domains expand with

300

proliferation of various electronic

Sales surpass

1970s magnetic tapes

devices such as mobile phones

¥20bn

200

Manufacture of a wide range

Sales surpass

of products from everyday

0

household goods to

¥10bn

decorative sheets for

10

buildings

0

70 72 74 76 78 80 82

84 86 88 90 92 94 96

98 00 02 04 06 08

10 12 14 16 18

20 22 FY

Our strengths/competitive

advantages

Coating technology

  • Thin and uniform high-precision coating
  • Drying specific to material and application

Ability to contribute to customers'

productivity

  • High speed operation × larger size
  • Stable operation and high yield

Customer base/delivery track record

  • Technical proposals at Technicum*
  • Joint development with the world's top companies
    • Technicum R&D testing facility

Long-Term Vision 2030: What We Aim to Become

Global leader in coating machines

    • Enhance corporate value by establishing a stable revenue base
  • Cutting-edgefields: No. 1 market share in energy and electronic materials
  • Globalization through expansion of overseas network from sales to manufacturing to maintenance
  • Contribute to industrial development and the global environment through coating technology

Long-term Vision 2030: Numerical Targets

Net sales

Operating Income Margin

ROE

¥60bn

12.0%

Stable

10.0%

Positioning of this Medium-Term Plan

The target of this medium-term plan is to establish a business base to enable long-term growth

FY2023

Net sales: ¥46.9bn

ROE: 6.5

FY2030

Net sales: ¥60.0bn

ROE: 10%

Global leader in coating

FY2027machines

Net sales: ¥51.0bn

ROE: 7.5%

Establish business base

Long-term Vision 2030Core principles

  1. Strong push toward standardization/mass production
  2. Enhancingstructure customer service
  3. Continued strengthening of global development
  4. Pursuing smart factory technologies
  5. Business development that embodies market needs
  6. Expanding human capital

View on External Business Environment

Aim to successfully seize business opportunities while remaining mindful of risks

Macro

environment

Industry 4.0

Climate change

Resource depletion

Geopolitical risk

countermeasures

  • Consider policy direction tailored to conditions in each region: Europe, which is leading the shift to EVs, China, which is driving the market, and North America/Japan, which are following behind
  • Pursue technological reform for DX (including smart technology) and carbon neutrality while cooperating with government and corporations
  • Global difficulty of procuring energy resources and materials due to geopolitical factors including country risk, wars, and disputes

Business

opportunities

Business risks

  • In the energy field, further acceleration of domestic and international moves to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050
    • Longer-termexpansion prospects in the lithium-ion battery market from the shift to EVs mainly in Europe, China, and North America
    • Government's policy for the storage battery industry also promotes strengthening of domestic foundations and development of next-generation battery technologies
  • In the electronic materials field, increase in mobile devices and in electronics usage in industrial equipment along with expansion in the semiconductor and capacitor market
    • Further increase in demand for electronica materials for DX/GX applications
    • Government also firming up its policies due to recognition of the importance of the semiconductor and digital industries
  • Optical film used widely in the electronics field, so solid demand likely to continue
  • Recent slowing in the growth of the EV market
  • Drive to achieve carbon neutrality moving more slowly in Japan than the rest of the world
  • Uncertainty on energy policies in each country (subsidies, infrastructure, etc.)

Review of Previous Medium-Term Plan (FY2021-FY2023)

Earnings trends

Previous medium-term plan

(¥bn)

42.4

46.9

37.9

Sales in other

25.8

fields

Main initiatives

  • Improve productivity
    • Strengthen productivity management structures across the company via computer systems upgrades
    • Boost headcount in line with increased business scope

25.0

35.1

Sales in energy

13.0

21.1

field

2020

2021

2022

2023

FY

OIM

9.9%

10.5%

7.3%

6.9%

ROE

5.9%

9.5%

6.4%

6.5%

End-FY2023 headcount: +37 vs. end-2020

  • Strengthen organizational structures to raise customer satisfaction
    • Establish development division to pursue development projects in new fields such as digital twinning technology
    • Establish customer support division to enhance after-sales services and maintenance
  • Complete phase 2 of Kizugawa factory

Diversify earnings streams to improve

Identify and secure demand in non-energy fields such as electronic materials

Unresolved

profitability

Establish an after-sales service structure centered around the customer support

division

issues Further improve production capacity to tackle increased order backlog and longer lead times,

strengthen organizational structures

Pursue measures to shorten lead times, including normalizing use of production

management systems

Enhance organizational and HR structures and focus on rapid impact from new

personnel

Key Themes of this Medium-Term Plan

Support sustained increase in corporate value

Establish business base

2. Expand supply capabilities

1. Diversify revenue streams

Shorten lead times, esp. for design, to expand group-wide production capabilities

Identify demand in diverse fields including energy and strengthen after-sales service structure

. Improve organizational capabilities

Futureproof organizational structures and improve HR and organizational capabilities

