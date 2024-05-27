Medium-Term Management Plan
FY2024-FY2027
May 15, 2024
Index
- Corporate Philosophy
- Long-TermVision 2030
- Positioning of this Medium-Term Plan
- View on External Business Environment
- Review of Previous Medium-Term Plan (FY2021-FY2023)
- Key Themes of this Medium-Term Plan
- Numerical Targets
- Capital Allocation
- ESG & Sustainability Initiatives
1
Corporate Philosophy
Overall Concept
Mission
Policy
Motto
Focus of our business
The starting point and guiding principles for corporate activities
Our mission
Global contribution in various
fields through technology
Our objectives
What we are aiming for in
fulfilling our mission
Our action guidelines
Our core values
Creating the future with human and technical resources
Contribute to the world with roll-to-roll technology
Create the best with the latest technology
Achieve the highest reliability with the best products
Management that values job satisfaction and personal motivation
2
History of Value Delivery
Achievement of high added value through roll-to-roll processing in cutting-edge fields of the times Accumulating technology and know-how through this process.
Historical changes in segment products and sales
Energy
Lithium-ion batteries Fuel cells
Display
Polarizing adhesive film for FPD
Functional film for FPD
Electronic
Electronic paper
Electronic substrate
Multilayered ceramic capacitors
materials
Materials dry film
Flexible printed circuit boards
Polyimide film
Household
Adhesive tape
Magnetic
Carbon prepreg
Decorative film
tape
products
Food packaging film
Ink ribbon
◆2000s～
◆2010s～
Sales surpass
◆Late 1980s～
Lithium-ion battery market
¥40bn
（¥bn）
◆Late 1970s～
Demand for LCD panels,
expands rapidly as the shift to EV
Coating industry enters electronic
mainly flat screen TVs, grows
400
Video tape becomes
progresses amid the global
40
popular in households
materials field
decarbonization trend
Significant growth in
Business domains expand with
300
proliferation of various electronic
Sales surpass
◆1970s～ magnetic tapes
devices such as mobile phones
¥20bn
200
Manufacture of a wide range
Sales surpass
of products from everyday
0
household goods to
¥10bn
decorative sheets for
10
buildings
0
70 72 74 76 78 80 82
84 86 88 90 92 94 96
98 00 02 04 06 08
10 12 14 16 18
20 22 （FY）
Our strengths/competitive
advantages
Coating technology
- Thin and uniform high-precision coating
- Drying specific to material and application
Ability to contribute to customers'
productivity
- High speed operation × larger size
- Stable operation and high yield
Customer base/delivery track record
- Technical proposals at Technicum*
- Joint development with the world's top companies
- Technicum R&D testing facility
3
Long-Term Vision 2030: What We Aim to Become
Global leader in coating machines
- Enhance corporate value by establishing a stable revenue base ～
- Cutting-edgefields: No. 1 market share in energy and electronic materials
- Globalization through expansion of overseas network from sales to manufacturing to maintenance
- Contribute to industrial development and the global environment through coating technology
4
Long-term Vision 2030: Numerical Targets
Net sales
Operating Income Margin
ROE
¥60bn
12.0%
Stable
10.0%
5
Positioning of this Medium-Term Plan
The target of this medium-term plan is to establish a business base to enable long-term growth
FY2023
Net sales: ¥46.9bn
ROE: 6.5％
FY2030
Net sales: ¥60.0bn
ROE: 10%
Global leader in coating
FY2027machines
Net sales: ¥51.0bn
ROE: 7.5%
Establish business base
Long-term Vision 2030『Core principles』
- Strong push toward standardization/mass production
- Enhancingstructure customer service
- Continued strengthening of global development
- Pursuing smart factory technologies
- Business development that embodies market needs
- Expanding human capital
6
View on External Business Environment
Aim to successfully seize business opportunities while remaining mindful of risks
Macro
environment
Industry 4.0
Climate change
Resource depletion
Geopolitical risk
countermeasures
- Consider policy direction tailored to conditions in each region: Europe, which is leading the shift to EVs, China, which is driving the market, and North America/Japan, which are following behind
- Pursue technological reform for DX (including smart technology) and carbon neutrality while cooperating with government and corporations
- Global difficulty of procuring energy resources and materials due to geopolitical factors including country risk, wars, and disputes
＞
Business
opportunities
Business risks
- In the energy field, further acceleration of domestic and international moves to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050
- Longer-termexpansion prospects in the lithium-ion battery market from the shift to EVs mainly in Europe, China, and North America
- Government's policy for the storage battery industry also promotes strengthening of domestic foundations and development of next-generation battery technologies
- In the electronic materials field, increase in mobile devices and in electronics usage in industrial equipment along with expansion in the semiconductor and capacitor market
- Further increase in demand for electronica materials for DX/GX applications
- Government also firming up its policies due to recognition of the importance of the semiconductor and digital industries
- Optical film used widely in the electronics field, so solid demand likely to continue
- Recent slowing in the growth of the EV market
- Drive to achieve carbon neutrality moving more slowly in Japan than the rest of the world
- Uncertainty on energy policies in each country (subsidies, infrastructure, etc.)
7
Review of Previous Medium-Term Plan (FY2021-FY2023)
Earnings trends
Previous medium-term plan
(¥bn)
42.4
46.9
37.9
Sales in other
25.8
fields
Main initiatives
- Improve productivity
- Strengthen productivity management structures across the company via computer systems upgrades
- Boost headcount in line with increased business scope
25.0
35.1
Sales in energy
13.0
21.1
field
2020
2021
2022
2023
（FY）
OIM
9.9%
10.5%
7.3%
6.9%
ROE
5.9%
9.5%
6.4%
6.5%
＞
・End-FY2023 headcount: +37 vs. end-2020
- Strengthen organizational structures to raise customer satisfaction
- Establish development division to pursue development projects in new fields such as digital twinning technology
- Establish customer support division to enhance after-sales services and maintenance
- Complete phase 2 of Kizugawa factory
Diversify earnings streams to improve
Identify and secure demand in non-energy fields such as electronic materials
Unresolved
profitability
Establish an after-sales service structure centered around the customer support
division
issues Further improve production capacity to tackle increased order backlog and longer lead times,
strengthen organizational structures
Pursue measures to shorten lead times, including normalizing use of production
management systems
Enhance organizational and HR structures and focus on rapid impact from new
personnel
8
Key Themes of this Medium-Term Plan
Support sustained increase in corporate value
Establish business base
2. Expand supply capabilities
1. Diversify revenue streams
Shorten lead times, esp. for design, to expand group-wide production capabilities
Identify demand in diverse fields including energy and strengthen after-sales service structure
３. Improve organizational capabilities
Futureproof organizational structures and improve HR and organizational capabilities
9
