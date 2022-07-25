Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Hirata Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6258   JP3795300007

HIRATA CORPORATION

(6258)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-25 am EDT
4525.00 JPY   -0.88%
02:44aHIRATA : Announcement of Receipt of Large-scale Purchase Orders for Electric Vehicle Related Equipment
PU
06/29TotalEnergies, MOL Group complete first ship refuelling with biofuel in Singapore
RE
05/13Hirata Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hirata : Announcement of Receipt of Large-scale Purchase Orders for Electric Vehicle Related Equipment

07/25/2022 | 02:44am EDT
Company: Hirata Corporation

President: Yuichiro Hirata

Securities code: 6258

Contact: Investor Relations and Public Relations Department (E-mail: hirata_info@hirata.co.jp) (URL: https://www.hirata.co.jp/en/)

2022..25

Announcement of Receipt of Large-scale Purchase Orders

for Electric Vehicle Related Equipment

Hirata Corporation is pleased to announce that we have recently been awarded large-scale purchase orders as detailed below.

Hirata has been an active player in the global market of automotive, semiconductor, and other automatic labor-saving equipment businesses by providing engineering, manufacturing and sales of various types of production equipment associated with engines, transmissions, OLED and semiconductor wafer transfer.

Notably, in our automotive business, a full-scale operation was launched for EV-related production equipment in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017.

Against this backdrop, Hirata received two large-scale orders for EV-related production equipment. Some general information on the orders is outlined below. Please note that we are unable to disclose the full details due to strict confidentiality agreements with the customer.

  1. Customer
    There is no capital or persponal relationship with the customer and our company. Therefore, the transaction does not fall under the category of a related party transaction.
  2. Order Outline

The expected value of the orders is over 10 billion JPY for EDU(Electric Drive Unit) assembly facilities for electric vehicles: 2 lines

The sales of this project will be recognized in stages until the project completion by the percentage-of- completion method.

3. Impact to Business Performance

Some of the business performance from this project is already factored into the forecast for this current fiscal year. The remainder is expected to contribute to our fiscal performance in subsequent years.

Disclaimer

Hirata Corporation published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 06:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
