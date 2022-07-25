Hirata : Announcement of Receipt of Large-scale Purchase Orders for Electric Vehicle Related Equipment

Company: Hirata Corporation

President: Yuichiro Hirata

Securities code: 6258

Contact: Investor Relations and Public Relations Department (E-mail: hirata_info@hirata.co.jp) (URL: https://www.hirata.co.jp/en/)

Announcement of Receipt of Large-scale Purchase Orders

for Electric Vehicle Related Equipment

Hirata Corporation is pleased to announce that we have recently been awarded large-scale purchase orders as detailed below.

Hirata has been an active player in the global market of automotive, semiconductor, and other automatic labor-saving equipment businesses by providing engineering, manufacturing and sales of various types of production equipment associated with engines, transmissions, OLED and semiconductor wafer transfer.

Notably, in our automotive business, a full-scale operation was launched for EV-related production equipment in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017.

Against this backdrop, Hirata received two large-scale orders for EV-related production equipment. Some general information on the orders is outlined below. Please note that we are unable to disclose the full details due to strict confidentiality agreements with the customer.

Customer

There is no capital or persponal relationship with the customer and our company. Therefore, the transaction does not fall under the category of a related party transaction. Order Outline

The expected value of the orders is over 10 billion JPY for EDU(Electric Drive Unit) assembly facilities for electric vehicles: 2 lines

The sales of this project will be recognized in stages until the project completion by the percentage-of- completion method.

3. Impact to Business Performance

Some of the business performance from this project is already factored into the forecast for this current fiscal year. The remainder is expected to contribute to our fiscal performance in subsequent years.