HIRE Technologies Appoints Market-Maker

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2021) - HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV: HIRE) ("HIRE" or the "Company"), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, announces that it has retained PI Financial Corp. ("PI") to provide market making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

PI will assist in maintaining active and orderly trading in the market for HIRE's securities on the TSX-V. In consideration of the services provided by PI, the Company will pay PI a monthly cash fee of $5,000 for a minimum term of three months. HIRE Technologies and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. PI will not receive shares or options as compensation. The agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About HIRE Technologies Inc.

HIRE is investing in and shaping the future of human resource management with a technology-first focus, by consolidating and modernizing the staffing marketplace. The company owns and operates staffing firms as well as platform technology that it uses to help those firms become more technologically advanced. The company is a disciplined capital allocator due to its technology DNA and extensive experience in building and growing staffing companies of all types. HIRE has a large recurring revenue base and helps our clients manage change in the workplace in order to achieve success.

For further information, please contact:

HIRE Technologies Inc.

Simon Dealy, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (647) 264-9196

Email: sdealy@hire.company

Web: hire.company

Nikhil Thadani, Investor Relations (Sophic Capital)

Phone: (647) 670-0997

Email: nik@SophicCapital.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the business objectives of the parties.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied material assumptions, including without limitation, the receipt of approval from the Exchange, which is a forward-looking statement.

Risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, as well as trends identified by the Company affecting it and the staffing industry can be found in the Company's Annual Information Form dated June 8, 2021 and its continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92682