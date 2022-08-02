Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Hire Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HIRE   CA43353R1038

HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(HIRE)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:15 2022-08-02 pm EDT
0.0850 CAD   +30.77%
04:43pHIRE TECHNOLOGIES : OTCQB Certificate for Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
07/19HIRE TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Payment of Debenture Interest in Equity
PU
06/30HIRE Technologies to Attend CEM TSX Venture Growth Capital Event
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hire Technologies : Management Discussion and Analysis - Interim MD&A - March 31, 2022

08/02/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TSX-V: HIRE

Management's

Discussion &

Analysis

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

MD&A / 2022 Q1

Table of

Contents

Introduction

1

Cautionary Note Regarding

Forward-Looking Statements

2

Company Overview

3

Description of Business

4

General

4

Our Portfolio Companies

4

Acquisition Strategy

5

Acquisition Consideration & Integration

6

Recruitment & Staffing Operations

6

SaaS Products

7

Overall Performance and Non-IFRS

Financial Measures

8

Selected Quarterly Information

11

Income Statement Data, IFRS

11

Balance Sheet Data, IFRS

12

Discussion of Operations

13

Revenue

13

Cost of Services

13

Gross Margin

14

Operating Expenses

14

Realized and Unrealized Gains & Losses

14

Sources and Uses of Financing

15

Summary of Quarterly Results, IFRS

16

Liquidity & Capital Resources

17

Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements

19

Related PartyTransactions

19

Changes in Accounting Policies

20

Critical Accounting Estimates

20

Risks Arising from Financial Instruments

21

Interest Rate Risk

21

Credit Risk

21

Liquidity Risk

22

Market Risk

22

Disclosure of Outstanding Share Data

22

Risks & Uncertainties

23

MD&A / 2022 Q1

Introduction

The Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") provides a review of the financial condition and results of operations of HIRETechnologies Inc. (the "Company" or "HIRE") for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020 and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the notes thereto ("FS"). The Company's financial statements and financial information contained in this MD&A, unless otherwise noted, are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued

by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee.This MD&A complements and supplements but does not form part of the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements.This MD&A has an effective date of May 27, 2022 (the "MD&A Date"). All dollar amounts in this MD&A are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost convention, except for certain financial instruments, which

are recorded at fair value. The going concern basis assumes that the Company will continue its operations for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of operations.

The Company's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon the achievement of a profitable level of operations and may require the Company to raise additional funds. Although the Company has previously been successful in obtaining financing, there is no assurance that it will be able to obtain adequate financing in the future or that such financing will be on terms acceptable to the Company. These conditions result in material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The Company's annual audited consolidated financial statements do not give effect to adjustments that would be necessary to the carrying values and classification of assets and liabilities should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern.Such adjustments would be material. For additional risk factors see the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the MD&A.

This MD&A contains forward-looking statements. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" for further information.

Further information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

1

MD&A / 2022 Q1

Cautionary Note

Regarding Forward-

Looking Statements

This MD&A contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

All statements that address activities, events or developments that HIRE expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, including statements about HIRE's business prospects, future trends, plans, strategies, including, in particular, HIRE's acquisition strategy and expense reductions, and the expected benefits thereof are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements are preceded by, followed by or include words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "intends", "proposes", "anticipates", "targeted", "continues", "forecasts", "designed", "goal", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. Although the management of HIRE believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement herein will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of HIRE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements.

Additional risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, as well as trends identified by the Company affecting it and the staffing industry can be found in the Company's continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR. Although HIRE has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated,

or intended.

All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly, or otherwise revise, any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HIRE Technologies Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 20:58:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
04:43pHIRE TECHNOLOGIES : OTCQB Certificate for Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
07/19HIRE TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Payment of Debenture Interest in Equity
PU
06/30HIRE Technologies to Attend CEM TSX Venture Growth Capital Event
AQ
06/21HIRE TECHNOLOGIES : Annual Financial Statements - December 31, 2021
PU
06/21HIRE TECHNOLOGIES : Management Discussion and Analysis - Annual MD&A - December 31, 2021
PU
06/13HIRE Technologies Discusses Strong Demand for IT Professionals in North America
AQ
05/31TRANSCRIPT : Hire Technologies Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 31, 2022
CI
05/30Hire Technologies Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
05/03TRANSCRIPT : Hire Technologies Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, May 03, 2022
CI
05/02Hire Technologies Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 35,1 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
Net income 2022 -2,02 M -1,57 M -1,57 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5,50 M 4,28 M 4,28 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Hire Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,07 CAD
Average target price 0,20 CAD
Spread / Average Target 208%
Managers and Directors
Simon Dealy Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Teguh Chief Financial Officer
Hamed Shahbazi Independent Director
Sean Cleary Independent Director
Jonson Sun Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC.-71.74%4
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-27.77%62 578
PAYCHEX, INC.-7.27%45 557
TRINET GROUP, INC.-13.47%5 121
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.-8.88%2 601
BENEFIT ONE INC.-56.43%2 592