Hire Technologies : Management Discussion and Analysis - Interim MD&A - March 31, 2022
08/02/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
TSX-V: HIRE
Management's
Discussion &
Analysis
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
MD&A / 2022 Q1
Table of
Contents
Introduction
1
Cautionary Note Regarding
Forward-Looking Statements
2
Company Overview
3
Description of Business
4
General
4
Our Portfolio Companies
4
Acquisition Strategy
5
Acquisition Consideration & Integration
6
Recruitment & Staffing Operations
6
SaaS Products
7
Overall Performance and Non-IFRS
Financial Measures
8
Selected Quarterly Information
11
Income Statement Data, IFRS
11
Balance Sheet Data, IFRS
12
Discussion of Operations
13
Revenue
13
Cost of Services
13
Gross Margin
14
Operating Expenses
14
Realized and Unrealized Gains & Losses
14
Sources and Uses of Financing
15
Summary of Quarterly Results, IFRS
16
Liquidity & Capital Resources
17
Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements
19
Related PartyTransactions
19
Changes in Accounting Policies
20
Critical Accounting Estimates
20
Risks Arising from Financial Instruments
21
Interest Rate Risk
21
Credit Risk
21
Liquidity Risk
22
Market Risk
22
Disclosure of Outstanding Share Data
22
Risks & Uncertainties
23
MD&A / 2022 Q1
Introduction
The Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") provides a review of the financial condition and results of operations of HIRETechnologies Inc. (the "Company" or "HIRE") for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020 and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the notes thereto ("FS"). The Company's financial statements and financial information contained in this MD&A, unless otherwise noted, are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued
by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee.This MD&A complements and supplements but does not form part of the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements.This MD&A has an effective date of May 27, 2022 (the "MD&A Date"). All dollar amounts in this MD&A are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost convention, except for certain financial instruments, which
are recorded at fair value. The going concern basis assumes that the Company will continue its operations for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of operations.
The Company's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon the achievement of a profitable level of operations and may require the Company to raise additional funds. Although the Company has previously been successful in obtaining financing, there is no assurance that it will be able to obtain adequate financing in the future or that such financing will be on terms acceptable to the Company. These conditions result in material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The Company's annual audited consolidated financial statements do not give effect to adjustments that would be necessary to the carrying values and classification of assets and liabilities should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern.Such adjustments would be material. For additional risk factors see the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the MD&A.
This MD&A contains forward-looking statements. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" for further information.
Further information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
1
MD&A / 2022 Q1
Cautionary Note
Regarding Forward-
Looking Statements
This MD&A contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.
All statements that address activities, events or developments that HIRE expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, including statements about HIRE's business prospects, future trends, plans, strategies, including, in particular, HIRE's acquisition strategy and expense reductions, and the expected benefits thereof are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements are preceded by, followed by or include words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "intends", "proposes", "anticipates", "targeted", "continues", "forecasts", "designed", "goal", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. Although the management of HIRE believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement herein will prove to be accurate.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of HIRE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements.
Additional risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, as well as trends identified by the Company affecting it and the staffing industry can be found in the Company's continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR. Although HIRE has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated,
or intended.
All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly, or otherwise revise, any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law.
2
