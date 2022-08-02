Hire Technologies : Management Discussion and Analysis - Interim MD&A - March 31, 2022

Introduction

The Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") provides a review of the financial condition and results of operations of HIRETechnologies Inc. (the "Company" or "HIRE") for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020 and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the notes thereto ("FS"). The Company's financial statements and financial information contained in this MD&A, unless otherwise noted, are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued

by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee.This MD&A complements and supplements but does not form part of the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements.This MD&A has an effective date of May 27, 2022 (the "MD&A Date"). All dollar amounts in this MD&A are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost convention, except for certain financial instruments, which

are recorded at fair value. The going concern basis assumes that the Company will continue its operations for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of operations.