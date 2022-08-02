Log in
    HIRE   CA43353R1038

HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(HIRE)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:15 2022-08-02 pm EDT
0.0850 CAD   +30.77%
HIRE TECHNOLOGIES : OTCQB Certificate for Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
HIRE TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Payment of Debenture Interest in Equity
PU
HIRE Technologies to Attend CEM TSX Venture Growth Capital Event
AQ
Hire Technologies : Quarterly Report - Interim Financial Statements - March 31, 2022

08/02/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
HIRE Technologies Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (unaudited)

March 31, 2022

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, HIRE Technologies Inc. discloses that an auditor has not reviewed the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

HIRE Technologies Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash

Trade and other receivables (note 4) Sales tax receivable

Prepaid expenses

Non-current assets

Property and equipment (note 5) Goodwill (note 6)

Intangible assets (note 6)

Investments (note 7)

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

$

$

1,178,8571,742,851

6,382,5625,543,218

129,44384,972

294,983358,635

7,985,8457,729,676

385,372437,800

10,101,4999,703,492

6,107,0676,291,449

1,1781,207

16,595,11616,433,948

24,580,96124,163,624

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Bank indebtedness (note 8)

Trade and other payables (note 10) Lease liability (note 11)

Income tax payable Deferred revenue Convertible debentures (note 14) Derivatives (note 16)

Long-term liabilities

Loans (note 9)

Lease liability (note 11) Long-term payables (note 12) Term debt facility (note 13) Deferred tax liabilities

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (note 15)

Reserves

Deficit

1,430,000

1,385,000

12,547,801

7,263,887

165,589

175,391

744,422

551,646

412,027

10,132

1,689,658

1,682,533

43,643

169,074

17,033,140

11,237,663

186,634

188,567

53,099

89,231

669,747

4,562,413

2,793,400

2,772,270

1,262,391

1,293,532

4,965,271

8,906,013

21,998,411

20,143,676

27,073,273

27,073,273

2,548,941

2,514,916

(27,039,664)

(25,568,241)

2,582,550

4,019,948

24,580,961

24,163,624

Basis of measurement and going concern (note 2(a))

Approved by the Board of Directors

"Sean Cleary""Jonson Sun"

___________________________________ Director ________________________________ Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

(note 14)

HIRE Technologies Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

For the periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Revenue (note 17)

Cost of services

Gross profit

Expenses

Selling, general and administrative (note 18)

Amortization of intangible assets (note 5)

Interest

Loss on revaluation of contingent consideration, net (notes 10 and 12)

Loss from operations

Realized gain on convertible debenture derivatives (note 14) Net unrealized gain on mark-to-market

Income (loss) before income taxes

Current income tax expense

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) Supplemental disclosure

Basic earnings (loss) per share

Weighted number of shares

Fully diluted earning (loss) per share

Weighted number of shares

Three

Three

months

months

ended

ended

March 31,

March 31,

2022

2021

$

$

9,108,602

5,490,329

4,616,081

3,162,926

4,492,521

2,327,403

4,821,430

2,763,275

184,355

124,212

127,769

73,298

672,447

-

5,806,001

2,960,785

(1,313,480)

(633,382)

  • 421,461
    125,401 2,570,662

(1,188,079) 2,358,741

314,484139,407

(31,140)(28,136)

283,344111,271

(1,471,423) 2,247,470

(0.02)0.04

83,888,640 58,678,642

(0.02)0.03

83,888,640 84,674,714

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

HIRE Technologies Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)

For the periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Common

shares

Amount

Reserves

Deficit

Total

$

$

$

$

Balance - January 1, 2021

56,888,479

17,541,250

1,317,628

(20,195,038)

(1,336,160)

Issuance of common shares from warrants

466,918

285,374

(113,549)

-

171,825

Issuance of common shares from debenture

conversion (note 14)

2,443,332

1,711,896

549,837

-

2,261,733

Issuance of common shares to settle

acquisition holdback

206,709

140,000

-

-

140,000

Share based compensation expense

-

-

82,956

-

82,956

Net income and comprehensive income for

the period

-

-

-

2,247,470

2,247,470

Balance - March 31, 2021

60,005,438

19,678,520

1,836,872

(17,947,568)

3,567,824

Common

shares

Amount

Reserves

Deficit

Total

$

$

$

$

Balance - January 1, 2022

83,888,640

27,073,273

2,514,916

(25,568,241)

4,019,948

Share based compensation expense

(note 16)

-

-

34,025

-

34,025

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the

period

-

-

-

(1,471,423)

(1,471,423)

Balance - March 31, 2022

83,888,640

27,073,273

2,548,941

(27,039,664)

2,582,550

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

HIRE Technologies Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

For the periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Cash provided by (used in)

Operating activities

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation (note 5)

Amortization of intangible assets (note6) Income tax expense

Share-based compensation expense (note 16) Interest expense

Bad debt expense (recovery)

Loss on revaluation of contingent consideration, net (note 10) Realized gain on convertible debenture derivatives (note 14) Unrealized gain on mark-to-market - net (note 14)

Taxes paid Interest paid

Changes in non-cash working capital balances Trade and other receivables

Prepaid expenses

Trade and other payables Deferred revenue

Investing activities

Purchase of property and equipment (note 5)

Acquisition of Leaders - purchase price adjustment

Investment in New Wave Holdings Corp. (note 7)

Financing activities

Increase in bank indebtedness (note 8)

Increase in CEBA loans (note 9)

Lease payments (note 11)

Earn-out and contingent payments (note 10)

Issuance of common shares from warrants

Change in cash during the period

Cash - Beginning of period

Cash - End of period

Three months

Three months

ended

ended

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

$

$

(1,471,423)

2,247,470

55,510

33,291

184,355

124,212

283,344

111,271

34,025

82,956

127,769

73,298

(22,098)

-

672,447

-

  • (421,461)
    (125,401)(2,570,662)

(121,708)

-

(175,623)

(95,448)

(804,520)

(873,398)

63,652

36,312

754,362

278,667

401,895

-

(143,415)

(973,492)

(3,083)

(10,483)

(398,008)

-

-

(10,347)

(401,091)

(20,830)

45,000920,000

  • 57,977
    (46,000)(52,350)

(18,488)(140,000)

  • 171,825
    (19,488)957,451

(563,994)(36,871)

1,742,851340,638

1,178,857303,767

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HIRE Technologies Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 20:58:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
