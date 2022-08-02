Hire Technologies : Quarterly Report - Interim Financial Statements - March 31, 2022
HIRE Technologies Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (unaudited)
March 31, 2022
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, HIRE Technologies Inc. discloses that an auditor has not reviewed the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
HIRE Technologies Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)
As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash
Trade and other receivables (note 4) Sales tax receivable
Prepaid expenses
Non-current assets
Property and equipment (note 5) Goodwill (note 6)
Intangible assets (note 6)
Investments (note 7)
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
$
$
1,178,857
1,742,851
6,382,562
5,543,218
129,443
84,972
294,983
358,635
7,985,845
7,729,676
385,372
437,800
10,101,499
9,703,492
6,107,067
6,291,449
1,178
1,207
16,595,116
16,433,948
24,580,961
24,163,624
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Bank indebtedness (note 8)
Trade and other payables (note 10) Lease liability (note 11)
Income tax payable Deferred revenue Convertible debentures (note 14) Derivatives (note 16)
Long-term liabilities
Loans (note 9)
Lease liability (note 11) Long-term payables (note 12) Term debt facility (note 13) Deferred tax liabilities
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
(note 15)
Reserves
Deficit
1,430,000
1,385,000
12,547,801
7,263,887
165,589
175,391
744,422
551,646
412,027
10,132
1,689,658
1,682,533
43,643
169,074
17,033,140
11,237,663
186,634
188,567
53,099
89,231
669,747
4,562,413
2,793,400
2,772,270
1,262,391
1,293,532
4,965,271
8,906,013
21,998,411
20,143,676
27,073,273
27,073,273
2,548,941
2,514,916
(27,039,664)
(25,568,241)
2,582,550
4,019,948
24,580,961
24,163,624
Basis of measurement and going concern
(note 2(a))
Approved by the Board of Directors
"Sean Cleary"
"Jonson Sun"
___________________________________ Director ________________________________ Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
(note 14)
HIRE Technologies Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)
For the periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
Revenue (note 17)
Cost of services
Gross profit
Expenses
Selling, general and administrative (note 18)
Amortization of intangible assets (note 5)
Interest
Loss on revaluation of contingent consideration, net (notes 10 and 12)
Loss from operations
Realized gain on convertible debenture derivatives
(note 14) Net unrealized gain on mark-to-market
Income (loss) before income taxes
Current income tax expense
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) Supplemental disclosure
Basic earnings (loss) per share
Weighted number of shares
Fully diluted earning (loss) per share
Weighted number of shares
Three
Three
months
months
ended
ended
March 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
$
$
9,108,602
5,490,329
4,616,081
3,162,926
4,492,521
2,327,403
4,821,430
2,763,275
184,355
124,212
127,769
73,298
672,447
-
5,806,001
2,960,785
(1,313,480)
(633,382)
421,461
125,401 2,570,662
(1,188,079) 2,358,741
314,484
139,407
(31,140)
(28,136)
283,344
111,271
(1,471,423) 2,247,470
(0.02)
0.04
83,888,640 58,678,642
(0.02)
0.03
83,888,640 84,674,714
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
HIRE Technologies Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)
For the periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
Common
shares
Amount
Reserves
Deficit
Total
$
$
$
$
Balance - January 1, 2021
56,888,479
17,541,250
1,317,628
(20,195,038)
(1,336,160)
Issuance of common shares from warrants
466,918
285,374
(113,549)
-
171,825
Issuance of common shares from debenture
conversion (note 14)
2,443,332
1,711,896
549,837
-
2,261,733
Issuance of common shares to settle
acquisition holdback
206,709
140,000
-
-
140,000
Share based compensation expense
-
-
82,956
-
82,956
Net income and comprehensive income for
the period
-
-
-
2,247,470
2,247,470
Balance - March 31, 2021
60,005,438
19,678,520
1,836,872
(17,947,568)
3,567,824
Common
shares
Amount
Reserves
Deficit
Total
$
$
$
$
Balance - January 1, 2022
83,888,640
27,073,273
2,514,916
(25,568,241)
4,019,948
Share based compensation expense
(note 16)
-
-
34,025
-
34,025
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the
period
-
-
-
(1,471,423)
(1,471,423)
Balance - March 31, 2022
83,888,640
27,073,273
2,548,941
(27,039,664)
2,582,550
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
HIRE Technologies Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
For the periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
Cash provided by (used in)
Operating activities
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation (note 5)
Amortization of intangible assets (note6) Income tax expense
Share-based compensation expense (note 16) Interest expense
Bad debt expense (recovery)
Loss on revaluation of contingent consideration, net (note 10) Realized gain on convertible debenture derivatives (note 14) Unrealized gain on mark-to-market - net (note 14)
Taxes paid Interest paid
Changes in non-cash working capital balances Trade and other receivables
Prepaid expenses
Trade and other payables Deferred revenue
Investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment (note 5)
Acquisition of Leaders - purchase price adjustment
Investment in New Wave Holdings Corp. (note 7)
Financing activities
Increase in bank indebtedness (note 8)
Increase in CEBA loans (note 9)
Lease payments (note 11)
Earn-out and contingent payments (note 10)
Issuance of common shares from warrants
Change in cash during the period
Cash - Beginning of period
Cash - End of period
Three months
Three months
ended
ended
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
$
$
(1,471,423)
2,247,470
55,510
33,291
184,355
124,212
283,344
111,271
34,025
82,956
127,769
73,298
(22,098)
-
672,447
-
(421,461)
(125,401) (2,570,662)
(121,708)
-
(175,623)
(95,448)
(804,520)
(873,398)
63,652
36,312
754,362
278,667
401,895
-
(143,415)
(973,492)
(3,083)
(10,483)
(398,008)
-
-
(10,347)
(401,091)
(20,830)
45,000
920,000
(18,488)
(140,000)
(563,994)
(36,871)
1,742,851
340,638
1,178,857
303,767
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
