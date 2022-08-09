HireQuest : Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2022 - Form 8-K

HireQuest Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2022

Q2 2022 Revenue Grows 62.8% YoY to $9.3 million

Q2 2022 Net Income from Continuing Operations Increases 74.9% YoY to $4.8 million

GOOSE CREEK, South Carolina - August 9, 2022 - HireQuest, Inc. (Nasdaq: HQI), a national franchisor of direct dispatch, executive search, and commercial staffing services, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Summary

● Franchise royalties increased 32.5% to $7.2 million compared to $5.5 million in the prior year period. Organic royalties, which exclude the effect of acquisitions, increased 40.7% over the prior year period.

● Staffing revenue from owned locations was $1.3 million.

● Total revenue increased 62.8% to $9.3 million compared to $5.7 million in the prior year period.

● Net income from continuing operations increased 74.9% to $4.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share in the prior year period.

● Record adjusted EBITDA of $5.9 million compared to $4.4 million in the prior year period.

Year-To-Date 2022 Summary

● Franchise royalties increased 58.4% to $13.8 million compared to $8.7 million for the six-months ended June 30, 2021. Organic royalties, which exclude the effect of acquisitions, increased 28.2% over the same prior year period.

● Staffing revenue from owned locations was $2.4 million.

● Total revenue increased 91.4% to $17.4 million compared to $9.1 million in the prior year period.

● Net income from continuing operations was $5.3 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to gains and losses stemming from acquisitions and the conversion of acquired assets into franchises.

● Adjusted EBITDA of $11.2 million compared to $5.9 million in the prior year period.

System-wide sales for the second quarter of 2022 were $120.0 million compared to $89.7 million for the same period in 2021. Organic system-wide sales, which exclude acquisitions made in 2021 and 2022, increased 29.8% compared to the prior year period.

Rick Hermanns, HireQuest's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the results, "Our strong second quarter results continued to show both organic and acquisition growth across the companies' franchised locations. The strong performance reflects, among other things, the entrepreneurial drive of our franchisees, organic locations opened over the last year, and the recovery from the pandemic affected environment a year ago. Furthermore, the current economic backdrop of rising wages and labor shortages is creating a favorable demand environment. By utilizing HireQuest's franchisees, companies are reducing the costs of permanent hiring while gaining access to quality labor in a supply-constrained environment."

Mr. Hermanns concluded, "With the three acquisitions we made in the first quarter of 2022, we have substantially expanded our geographical and industry coverage and now have a foothold in virtually all segments of the $168 billion staffing and recruiting marketplace."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

The company's gross profit is calculated by aggregating its revenue derived from franchise royalties, gross profit from owned locations, and service revenue. Franchise royalties are the royalties earned from franchisees primarily on the basis of their sales to their customers. Gross profit from owned locations is sales at owned locations less the cost of staffing revenue. Service revenue consists of interest charged to franchisees on overdue accounts and other fees for optional services we provide our franchisees.

Franchise royalties in the second quarter of 2022 were $7.2 million compared to $5.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Organic royalties, which excludes the contribution from acquisitions, increased 40.7%. Service revenue was $780 thousand compared to $256 thousand in the prior-year quarter. Staffing revenue from owned locations was $1.3 million. Total revenue in the second quarter of 2022 was $9.3 million compared to $5.7 million in the year-ago quarter, an increase of 62.8%.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2022 was $8.3 million compared to $5.7 million in the year-ago quarter, an increase of 46.2%.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were $3.5 million or 2.9% of system-wide sales compared to $2.0 million, or 2.3% of system-wide sales for the second quarter last year. The change in SG&A expense is primarily due to an approximately $766 thousand increase in salaries and benefits. This is a result of a higher headcount intended to keep pace with system-wide sales growth resulting from acquisitions and organic growth in 2021 and 2022.

SG&A in the second quarter of 2022 also includes a $233 thousand expense related to the write down of certain notes receivable. Most other core SG&A expenses remained relatively flat as a percentage of system-wide sales.

Other miscellaneous income in the second quarter of 2022 was approximately $1.5 million, compared to income of $30 thousand for the second quarter last year. In the second quarter of 2022, we recognized approximately $1.4 million in gains resulting from the conversion of the Temporary Alternatives, Dubin, and Northbound acquisitions to franchises. The gain is a partial reversal of the $3.6 million loss recognized in the first quarter of 2022 due to valuation adjustments as the accounting for those transactions was being finalized. Subsequent valuation adjustments included a $1.3 million decrease to that loss and the recognition of $1.1 million in Goodwill.

Net income from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2022 increased 74.9% to $4.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $2.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the second quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2022 was $5.9 million compared to $4.4 million in the second quarter last year.

Year-To-Date 2022 Financial Results

Franchise royalties for the six-months ended June 30, 2022, was $13.8 million compared to $8.7 million for the same period in 2021. Organic royalties, excluding the contribution from acquisitions, increased 28.2%. Service revenue was $1.2 million compared to $399 thousand in the prior-year period. Staffing revenue from owned locations for the 2022 year-to-date period was $2.4 million. Total revenue was $17.4 million compared to $9.1 million in the same year-ago period, an increase of 91.4%.

Gross profit in the first half of 2022 was $15.7 million compared to $9.1 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 72.6%.

SG&A expenses in the first half of 2022 were $6.4 million or 2.9% of system-wide sales compared to $5.9 million, or 4.0% of system-wide sales for the same period of 2021. The first half of 2021 included approximately $1.6 million of acquisition-related expenses.

For the first half of 2022, other miscellaneous income (loss) was a loss of approximately $1.9 million, compared to income of $3.8 million for the first half of 2021. The first half of 2022 includes approximately $2.2 million in losses resulting from the conversion of the Temporary Alternatives, Dubin, and Northbound acquisitions to franchises. The first half of 2021 included a similar loss from transferring acquired LINK locations in the amount of $1.9 million, and a bargain purchase gain of approximately $4.9 million from the Snelling acquisition, which is recorded net of deferred taxes.

Net income from continuing operations in the year-to-date period for 2022 was $5.3 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $6.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in same year-ago period. The decrease was primarily due to $2.2 million in expenses related to converting newly acquired businesses into franchises.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2022 was $11.2 million compared to $5.9 million in the same prior-year period.

Balance Sheet and Capital Structure

Cash was $1.1 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $1.3 million as of December 31, 2021.

Total assets were $89.9 million as of June 30, 2022. Total liabilities were $38.0 million.

Working capital as of June 30, 2022, was $22.2 million compared to $20.5 million as of December 31, 2021.

At June 30, 2022 the Company had approximately $27.0 million in availability on its revolving credit facility.

On June 15, 2022, the company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2022. The Company intends to pay a $0.06 cash dividend on a quarterly basis, but the declaration of any dividend and the exact amount each quarter will be based on its business results and financial position, and is subject to board of director discretion.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. is a nationwide franchisor of direct dispatch, executive search, and commercial staffing solutions for HireQuest Direct, HireQuest, Snelling, Link, and Northbound Executive Search franchised offices across the United States. Through its national network of over 225 franchisee-owned offices in more than 38 states and the District of Columbia, HireQuest provides employment for approximately 75,000 individuals annually that work for thousands of customers in numerous industries including construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality, clerical, medical, travel, financial services, and event services. For more information, visit www.hirequest.com .

Company Contact: Investor Relations Contact: HireQuest, Inc. IMS Investor Relations David Hartley, Director of Corporate Development John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau (800) 835-6755 (203) 972-9200 Email: cdhartley@hirequest.com Email: hirequest@imsinvestorrelations.com

-- Tables Follow -

HireQuest, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value data) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 1,128 $ 1,256 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 45,676 38,239 Notes receivable 1,494 1,481 Prepaid expenses, deposits, and other assets 1,023 659 Prepaid workers' compensation 1,293 369 Current assets held for sale - discontinued operations 213 - Total current assets 50,827 42,004 Property and equipment, net 4,438 4,454 Workers' compensation claim payment deposit 1,231 948 Franchise agreements, net 18,103 18,848 Other intangible assets, net 11,265 8,078 Goodwill 1,075 - Other assets 432 334 Notes receivable, net of current portion and reserve 2,524 2,686 Total assets $ 89,895 $ 77,352 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 629 $ 1,126 Line of credit 2,839 171 Term loans payable 654 210 Other current liabilities 3,296 2,658 Accrued payroll, benefits, and payroll taxes 2,381 3,687 Due to franchisees 12,254 7,496 Risk management incentive program liability 1,945 1,632 Workers' compensation claims liability 4,651 4,491 Total current liabilities 28,649 21,471 Term loans payable, net of current portion 3,645 2,856 Deferred tax liability - 473 Workers' compensation claims liability, net of current portion 3,534 3,759 Franchisee deposits 2,179 2,058 Total liabilities 38,007 30,617 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common stock - $0.001 par value, 30,000 shares authorized; 13,827 and 13,745 shares issued, respectively 14 14 Additional paid-in capital 31,781 30,472 Treasury stock, at cost - 40,423 and 33,092 shares, respectively (146 ) (146 ) Retained earnings 20,239 16,395 Total stockholders' equity 51,888 46,735 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 89,895 $ 77,352

HireQuest, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Franchise royalties $ 7,220 $ 5,451 $ 13,793 $ 8,710 Staffing revenue, owned locations 1,288 - 2,392 - Service revenue 780 256 1,248 399 Total revenue 9,288 5,707 17,433 9,109 Cost of staffing revenue, owned locations 947 - 1,709 - Gross profit 8,341 5,707 15,724 9,109 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,530 2,041 6,367 5,882 Depreciation and amortization 610 366 1,176 699 Income from operations 4,201 3,300 8,181 2,528 Other miscellaneous income 1,458 30 (1,922 ) 3,811 Interest income 54 96 147 231 Interest and other financing expense (109 ) (20 ) (157 ) (25 ) Net income before income taxes 5,604 3,406 6,249 6,545 Provision for income taxes 847 686 934 83 Income from continuing operations 4,757 2,720 5,315 6,462 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 134 - 179 - Net income $ 4,891 $ 2,720 $ 5,494 $ 6,462 Basic earnings per share Continuing operations $ 0.35 $ 0.20 $ 0.39 $ 0.47 Discontinued operations 0.01 - 0.01 - Total $ 0.36 $ 0.20 $ 0.40 $ 0.47 Diluted earnings per share Continuing operations $ 0.35 $ 0.20 $ 0.39 $ 0.47 Discontinued operations 0.01 - 0.01 - Total $ 0.36 $ 0.20 $ 0.40 $ 0.47 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 13,607 13,611 13,591 13,607 Diluted 13,691 13,864 13,686 13,834

HireQuest, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)