HireRight (NYSE: HRT), a leading provider of global background screening services and workforce solutions, is pleased to announce that Stephen Spears has taken over the role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at HireRight with immediate effect. His appointment follows the retirement of Steve Girdler, the company’s previous CRO, who will be staying on with the company in an advisory capacity until early 2024.

Reporting to HireRight President and CEO, Guy Abramo, Mr. Spears will lead HireRight’s Go-to-Market and Customer Service organization, with a focus on leading the company’s long-term competitive strategy and initiatives to drive growth and support customer retention. In addition to these responsibilities, he will also lead the company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) program. Stephen has more than 20 years of extensive go-to-market and leadership experience, including overseeing the strategy, performance, and alignment of revenue operations across multiple organizations at scale. He also managed initiatives to support customers and partners.

“Stephen’s extensive experience working for other leading global technology enterprises will make him a real asset to HireRight, and I am thrilled to have him taking over the mantle in this important role,” said Guy Abramo, President and CEO at HireRight. “As our company continues to look ahead, it is essential that we have the right people in our organization to achieve our goals—and I am confident that Stephen will be a valuable addition to our company and a strong driving force behind its future success.”

Mr. Spears is an experienced Chief Revenue Officer, having held the CRO positions at SAP SuccessFactors and, most recently, Avaya. He spent most of his career in SAP, where he held various positions including Senior Vice President of HANA Enterprise Cloud, SVP of ITM and Middleware, and various other senior-level executive positions. Stephen also brings a global mindset to HireRight, having previously lived and worked in Japan, the UK, and Germany.

“I am pleased to be joining the HireRight team at this exciting time and look forward to working closely with Guy and the other members of his executive leadership team to help drive revenue growth within the business,” said Mr. Spears. “The company’s mission to get it right every time, everywhere is an ethos I fully support, and I look forward to finding new ways to leverage this to help differentiate ourselves from others in the market.”

Mr. Spears graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor of Arts, and currently splits his time between Utah and Virginia in the United States.

About HireRight

HireRight is a leading global provider of technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. We provide comprehensive background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for approximately 37,000 customers across the globe. We offer our services via a unified global software and data platform that tightly integrates into our customers’ human capital management systems enabling highly effective and efficient workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. In 2022, we screened over 24 million job applicants, employees and contractors for our customers and processed over 107 million screens. For more information, visit www.HireRight.com.

