Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. HireRight Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HRT   US4335371070

HIRERIGHT HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(HRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HireRight : Ringing In The New Year – Philadelphia Prohibits Pre-Hire Marijuana Testing

01/05/2022 | 12:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This blog was originally published in Forbeson December 30, 2021.

Philadelphia's "Prohibition on Testing for Marijuana as a Condition for Employment" takes effect on January 1, 2022. The aptly named Ordinance requires that most employers rethink their pre-employment cannabis screening policies and act swiftly to remove THC from their testing panels in advance of the new year.

The Ordinance applies to employers in Philadelphia and states that it "shall be an unlawful employment practice for an employer, labor organization, employment agency or agent thereof to require a prospective employee to submit to testing for the presence of marijuana in such prospective employee's system as a condition of employment." The Ordinance only affects pre-employment screening and does not address post-employment random or for-cause cannabis testing.

While most employers in the city will feel the impact of the Ordinance, the Ordinance identifies several exceptions that permit employers to continue pre-hire cannabis testing of candidates for the following occupations:

  • "Police officer or other law enforcement positions"
  • "Any position requiring a commercial driver's license"
  • "Any position requiring the supervision or care of children, medical patients, [or] disabled or other vulnerable individuals"
  • "Any position in which the employee could significantly impact the health or safety of other employees or members of the public…" as identified by the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations.

The Ordinance also does not apply to where:

  • A federal or state statute, regulation, or order requires pre-hire drug screening;
  • a condition of contracts or grants of financial assistance between an employer and the federal government is that drug screening is required; or
  • a valid collective bargaining agreement explicitly addresses pre-employment drug screening.

Philadelphia is the third jurisdiction to ban pre-employment marijuana testing after New York City started this movement in 2020. Recently, the New York Department of Labor issued guidancethat also bars employers from screening most workers for the use of cannabis. As this prohibition seems to mark a trend on the Eastern seaboard, employers across the United States are advised to engage their screening partnersand review and revise their drug screening policies and processes to ensure compliance with the myriad of quickly evolving laws.

Alonzo Martinez

Alonzo Martinez is Associate General Counsel at HireRight. Mr. Martinez is responsible for monitoring and advising on key legislative and regulatory developments globally affecting HireRight's service delivery. His work is focused on ensuring HireRight's performance as a consumer reporting agency and data processor complies with relevant legal, regulatory, and data furnisher requirements. Mr. Martinez obtained his Juris Doctorate from the University of Colorado, and is licensed by the Supreme Court of the State of Colorado. He is a member of the Colorado Bar Association Employment Law Division, the Association of Corporate Counsel, and the Professional Background Screening Association.

More Posts

Comments

<_fb3a_comments-count href="https://www.hireright.com/blog/uncategorized/ringing-in-the-new-year-philadelphia-prohibits-pre-hire-marijuana-testing/%20"> comments

Disclaimer

HireRight Holdings Corporation published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 17:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HIRERIGHT HOLDINGS CORPORATION
12:38pHIRERIGHT : Ringing In The New Year – Philadelphia Prohibits Pre-Hire Marijuana Test..
PU
2021HIRERIGHT : Rewind – A Look Back at HireRight's Favorite Blogs of 2021
PU
2021HIRERIGHT HOLDINGS CORPORATION(NYSE : HRT) added to S&P TMI Index
CI
2021HIRERIGHT : Appoints James LaPlaine to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
2021HIRERIGHT HOLDINGS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
2021HireRight Appoints James LaPlaine to Board of Directors
BU
2021HireRight Appoints James LaPlaine to Board of Directors
CI
2021#LIFEATHIRERIGHT : Spotlight on Australia
PU
2021HIRERIGHT : Your Most Frequently Asked Questions About Background Checks – Answered!
PU
2021Credit Suisse Starts HireRight Holdings at Outperform with $26 PT, Says Market Dynamics..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HIRERIGHT HOLDINGS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 715 M - -
Net income 2021 -6,37 M - -
Net Debt 2021 594 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -319x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 265 M 1 265 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,60x
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 447
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart HIRERIGHT HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
HireRight Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIRERIGHT HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 15,94 $
Average target price 25,25 $
Spread / Average Target 58,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guy P. Abramo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Spaeth Chief Financial Officer
Mark F. Dzialga Chairman
Conal B. Thompson Chief Technology Officer
James R. Matthews Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIRERIGHT HOLDINGS CORPORATION-0.38%1 265
CINTAS CORPORATION-4.08%44 069
TELEPERFORMANCE SE0.36%26 108
BUREAU VERITAS SA0.79%15 022
INTERTEK GROUP PLC2.70%12 608
EDENRED SE5.00%11 992