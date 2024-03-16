Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) (“HireRight”) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.

On February 16, 2024, HireRight announced that it had agreed to be acquired by investment funds affiliated with General Atlantic, L.P. and Stone Point Capital LLC at a price of $14.35 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, HireRight investors will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether HireRight shareholders are receiving sufficient consideration for their shares, and whether HireRight’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to sell the company at $14.35 per share.

HireRight stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229–0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/hireright-holdings-corp/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

