The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit was filed on April 3, 2024, for certain investors in shares of HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee (Docket number: 24-cv-00371).

On January 19, 2023, Stifel, a brokerage and investment banking firm, downgraded HireRight's stock. Shares of HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) declined to $10.77 per share on January 20, 2023.

On April 3, 2024, Milton Deutsch, an investor in NYSE: HRT shares, filed a lawsuit against HireRight Holdings Corporation. The plaintiff alleges the defendants violated Section 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933. More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that the Offering Documents that were issued in connection with HireRight’s October 2021 IPO made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that HireRight was exposed to customers with significant employment and hiring risk and HireRight derived greater revenue growth from existing client hiring than from new client hiring, that as a result, HireRight's revenue growth was unsustainable to the extent that it relied on the stability of its current customers' hiring and/or the profitability of securing new customers, that accordingly, HireRight had overstated its post-IPO business and/or prospects, and that as a result, defendants' statements about HireRight's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

